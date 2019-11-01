Ambassador Michael Mubea, CBS arrive in Dublin, Ireland

Staff of the Kenya Embassy in Dublin, Ireland are delighted to recognise the arrival of Ambassador Michael Mubea and his family on the 29th October, 2019. Amb. Mubea was also received by Frank Bradley Protocol Officer at the Irish Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade (DFA).



