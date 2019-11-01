EQUITY ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of an Investigation Involving Possible Securities Fraud Violations by Certain Officers and Directors of Pintec Technology Holdings Limited
/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Nov. 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Levi & Korsinsky reminds investors that it has commenced an investigation of Pintec Technology Holdings Limited (“Pintec” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: PT) concerning possible violations of federal securities laws.
On October 25, 2018, the Company went public, offering 3.7 million American Depositary Shares (“ADS”) at a price of $11.88 per ADS. Since then, Pintec’s ADS price has consistently traded down to close at $3.04 per share on July 16, 2019, weighed down by the April 2019 announcement that the Company could not timely file its annual report with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission on Form 20-F. To obtain additional information, go to:
https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/pintec-technology-holdings-limited-loss-form
or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. either via email at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or by telephone at (212) 363-7500.
Levi & Korsinsky is a national firm with offices in New York, California, Connecticut and Washington D.C. The firm’s attorneys have extensive expertise in prosecuting securities litigation involving financial fraud, representing investors throughout the nation in securities and shareholder lawsuits. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.
CONTACT:
Levi & Korsinsky, LLP
Joseph E. Levi, Esq.
55 Broadway, 10th Floor
New York, NY 10006
Tel: (212) 363-7500
Fax: (212) 363-7171
www.zlk.com
