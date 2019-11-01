ArcBlock Charging Block dApp Allows Electric Vehicle Car Owners to Buy and Sell Charging Capacity Using Blockchain

ArcBlock SDK used to build Charging Block dApp for Electric Vehicle Car Owners GoFun Announced ArcBlock as Strategic Blockchain Partner The easiest way to build, deploy and use dApps and blockchains

BELLEVUE, WA, USA, November 1, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- ArcBlock is working to build a blockchain platform that helps developers build decentralized applications easily and get their apps to market. Today, traditional web developers utilize a well-defined web development tech stack, and ArcBlock's goal over the last year has been to create a similar experience for blockchain-based applications.To achieve this, ArcBlock's SDK gives developers and project managers everything they need to build decentralized applications in a similar way to today's web apps with support for JavaScript, Python, and Elixir, as well as tools innovative, easy to use powerful developer tools like ArcBlock's CLI and Blocklets.In September, ArcBlock's engineering team participated in a large-scale Blockchain Hackathon event and were given thirty-six hours to come up with an idea and to build a working dApp. The hackathon has a challenge called "Blockchain and the Automotive Industry," and ArcBlock focused on a problem that most people who own electric vehicles have encountered - charging a car battery when no, there are no available charging stations in your area.Although the number of public charging facilities are increasing in recent years, the coverage is still not satisfactory for many car owners who often run into situations where they can't find an available charger in their range. For example, some stations are crowded because people park their vehicles for extended amounts of time even though their car is fully charged. Another issue is that the charging fee in those charging stations often have higher prices than home chargers because of the difference in commercial and home electricity rates.To solve these challenges, ArcBlock's team built a new dApp called Charging Block that uses the power of blockchain technology to empower a community of electric car drivers to easily buy, sell, and share charging capacity with others.To enable the community of electric vehicle owners to transact with each other easily. ArcBlock launched a new blockchain and a new native token called Charging Block Token (CBT) using the integrated token engine that allows anyone to create a token for the dApp. These CBTs function as a utility in the dApp and can be used to pay for charging fees, encourage others to share (reward top providers), or penalize those who waste the public resources. For example, idle fees for the drivers occupying the charger after their car is charged. The community could also use CBT to crowdfund a new charging station in their neighborhood. All activity and transactions are handled instantly and undeniably on the blockchain.ArcBlock's team received one of the top prizes for the event, and since the dApp was showcased, announced a new partnership with Chinese ride-sharing leader GoFun to support their blockchain initiatives for their upcoming Connect System.About ArcBlockArcBlock is transforming the way blockchain-enabled applications and services are developed, managed and deployed by reimaging how these services are going to be created in the years ahead. ArcBlock is comprised of a team of industry experts, developers, technologists, and leaders who are focused on creating successful outcomes by enabling teams and businesses to create blockchain-ready services around their needs. ArcBlock has created a powerful but easy to use development platform that utilizes the power of blockchain in combination with cloud computing that developers and businesses to achieve their goals successfully. Follow ArcBlock on Twitter @arcblock_io



