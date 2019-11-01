CLASS ACTION UPDATE for COF, PUMP, SNDL and TME: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Nov. 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP announces that class action lawsuits have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies. Shareholders interested in serving as lead plaintiff have until the deadlines listed to petition the court and further details about the cases can be found at the links provided. There is no cost or obligation to you.

Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE: COF)

Class Period: February 2, 2018 - July 29, 2019

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: December 2, 2019

Allegations: Capital One Financial Corporation made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the Company did not maintain robust information security protections, and its protection did not shield personal information against security breaches; (2) such deficiencies heightened the Company’s exposure to a cyber-attack; and (3) as a result, Capital One’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE: PUMP)

Class Period: on behalf of shareholders who purchased securities pursuant and/or traceable to the Company’s registration statement and prospectus issued in connection with the Company’s March 2017 initial public offering and/or between February 17, 2017 and August 8, 2019.

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: November 15, 2019

Allegations: ProPetro Holding Corp. made materially false and/or misleading statements throughout the class period and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the Company’s executive officers were improperly reimbursed for certain expenses; (2) the Company had engaged in certain undisclosed transactions with related parties; (3) the Company lacked adequate disclosure controls and procedures; (4) the Company lacked effective internal control over financial reporting; and (5) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects, were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Sundial Growers Inc. (NASDAQ: SNDL)

Class Period: pursuant and/or traceable to the registration statement issued in connection with Sundial’s August 1, 2019 initial public stock offering.

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: November 25, 2019

Allegations: Sundial Growers Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Sundial failed to supply saleable cannabis in line with contractual obligations to Zenabis Global Inc.; (2) due to material quality issues, Zenabis had to return or reject a total of 554 kg of cannabis to Sundial, valued at approximately U.S. $1.9 million (C$2.5 million); and (3) as a result, defendants’ statements about Sundial’s business, operations, and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE: TME)

Class Period: December 12, 2018 - August 26, 2019

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: November 25, 2019

Allegations: Tencent Music Entertainment Group made materially false and/or misleading statements throughout the class period and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Tencent Music’s exclusive licensing arrangements with major record labels were anticompetitive; (2) consequently, sublicensing such content from Tencent Music was unreasonably expensive, in violation of Chinese antimonopoly laws; (3) these anticompetitive efforts were reasonably likely to lead to regulatory scrutiny; and (4) as a result, defendants’ statements about its business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

