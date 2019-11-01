CLASS ACTION UPDATE for WORK, UNIT, OLLI and SDC: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Nov. 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP announces that class action lawsuits have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies. Shareholders interested in serving as lead plaintiff have until the deadlines listed to petition the court and further details about the cases can be found at the links provided. There is no cost or obligation to you.

Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: WORK)

Class Period: on behalf of shareholders of Slack Class A common stock who purchased pursuant and/or traceable to the Company’s registration statement and prospectus for the resale whereby Slack began trading as a public company on or around June 20, 2019.

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: November 18, 2019

Allegations: Slack Technologies, Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the Company’s Slack Platform was susceptible to recurring service-level disruptions; (2) such disruptions were increasingly likely to occur as the Company scaled its services to a larger user base; (3) the Company provides credits even if a customer was not specifically affected by service-level disruptions; (4) as a result, any service-level disruptions would have a material adverse impact on the Company’s financial results; and (5) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects, were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.



Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQGS: UNIT)

Class Period: April 20, 2015 - February 15, 2019

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: December 30, 2019

Allegations: During the class period, Uniti Group Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Uniti’s financial results were not sustainable because its customer Windstream had defaulted on its unsecured notes; and (ii) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ statements about Uniti’s business, operations, and prospects, were false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.



Ollies Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: OLLI)

Class Period: June 6, 2019 - August 28, 2019

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: November 18, 2019

Allegations: Ollies Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements throughout the class period and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the Company suffered a supply chain issue that impacted the initial inventory available at new stores; (2) as a result, the Company lacked sufficient inventory to meet demand at certain store locations; (3) as a result, the Company’s comparable store sales were likely to decrease quarter-over-quarter; and (4) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects, were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.



Smiledirectclub, Inc. (NASDAQ: SDC)

Class Period: investors who purchased SmileDirectClub Class A common stock (a) pursuant and/or traceable to the registration statement and prospectus issued in connection with the Company’s September 12, 2019 initial public offering, or (b) during the period from September 8, 2019 through October 2, 2019.

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: December 2, 2019

Allegations: Smiledirectclub, Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) administrative personnel, rather than licensed doctors, provided treatment to the Company’s customers and monitored their progress; (2) as a result, the Company’s practices did not qualify as teledentistry under applicable standards; (3) as a result, the Company was subject to regulatory scrutiny for the unlicensed practice of dentistry; (4) the efficacy of the Company’s treatment was overstated; (5) the Company had concealed these deceptive marketing practices prior to the IPO; and (6) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects, were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.



