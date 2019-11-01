Glen Burnie Bancorp Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results

/EIN News/ -- GLEN BURNIE, Md., Nov. 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Glen Burnie Bancorp (“Bancorp”) (NASDAQ: GLBZ), the bank holding company for The Bank of Glen Burnie (“Bank”), announced today net income of $606,000, or $0.21 per basic and diluted common share for the three-month period ended September 30, 2019, as compared to net income of $439,000, or $0.16 per basic and diluted common share for the three-month period ended September 30, 2018.



Bancorp reported net income of $1,060,000, or $0.38 per basic and diluted common share for the nine-month period ended September 30, 2019, compared to $1,172,000, or $0.42 per basic and diluted common share for the same period in 2018. At September 30, 2019, Bancorp had total assets of $383.4 million. Bancorp, the oldest independent commercial bank in Anne Arundel County, will pay its 109th consecutive quarterly dividend on November 1, 2019.

“We are pleased with our performance during the third quarter and believe we are well positioned to take advantage of opportunities in our market area while serving our customer base despite the challenging economic and competitive environment,” stated John D. Long, President and CEO. “We continue to invest in technology and infrastructure improvements that enable us to remain competitive in the rapidly changing technological environment. Our strong fundamental performance was somewhat offset by the cost of these investments. However, we maintained our relentless focus on expense reduction in other areas as we work to drive efficiencies through the Bank and improve our profitability while delivering the outstanding customer service that differentiates our Bank in our local markets.”

“Looking forward, we continue to seek opportunities to further reduce our cost structure as we work to achieve an efficiency ratio more in-line with our peers. In addition, a favorable credit environment combined with our outstanding credit quality, disciplined loan pricing and a beneficial balance sheet structure, allowed us to reduce the provision for loan losses by $385,000 or 156.6%, for the three-month period ended September 30, 2019 as compared to the same period last year. Headquartered in the dynamic Northern Anne Arundel County market, we believe our Bank is well positioned with excellent asset quality and capital levels, a stable net interest margin, and an experienced and seasoned executive team. We remain deeply committed to serving the financial needs of the community through the development of new loan and deposit products.”

Highlights for the First Nine Months of 2019

Bancorp focused on organic growth opportunities in the first nine months of 2019, as average loan balances increased $11.0 million or 3.9%, as compared to the same period in 2018, and the pace of loan originations slowed. Bancorp has strong liquidity and capital positions that provide ample capacity for future growth, along with the Bank’s total regulatory capital to risk weighted assets of 13.18% at September 30, 2019, as compared to 12.86% for the same period of 2018.

Return on average assets for the three-month period ended September 30, 2019 was 0.63%, as compared to 0.43% for the three-month period ended September 30, 2018. Return on average equity for the three-month period ended September 30, 2019 was 6.77%, as compared to 5.04% for the three-month period ended September 30, 2018. Lower provision for loan losses offset by lower net interest income and higher income tax expense primarily drove higher returns for the three-month period ended September 30, 2019.

The book value per share of Bancorp’s common stock was $12.52 at September 30, 2019, as compared to $11.86 per share at September 30, 2018.

At September 30, 2019, the Bank remained above all “well-capitalized” regulatory requirement levels. The Bank’s tier 1 risk-based capital ratio was approximately 12.36% at September 30, 2019, as compared to 11.98% at September 30, 2018. Liquidity remained strong due to managed cash and cash equivalents, borrowing lines with the FHLB of Atlanta, the Federal Reserve and correspondent banks, and the size and composition of the bond portfolio.

Balance Sheet Review

Total assets were $383.4 million at September 30, 2019, a decrease of $28.0 million or 6.8%, from $411.4 million at September 30, 2018. Investment securities were $64.8 million at September 30, 2019, a decrease of $19.2 million or 22.9%, from $84.0 million at September 30, 2018. Proceeds from the Bank’s sale of investment securities in 2019 were used to offset the decrease in deposits and borrowings (see below), and fund the Bank’s increase in loan originations during 2018. Loans, net of deferred fees and costs, were $283.9 million at September 30, 2019, a decrease of $11.1 million or 3.8%, from $295.0 million at September 30, 2018.

Net deferred tax assets decreased $1.9 million and accrued taxes receivable increased $1.0 million from September 30, 2018 to September 30, 2019 resulting from a reduction in tax accruals related to sequestration of the refundable portion of our alternative minimum tax (AMT) credit carryforward. On January 14, 2019, the IRS clarified that refundable AMT credits under Section 53(e) of the Internal Revenue Code are not subject to sequestration for taxable years beginning after December 31, 2017. Therefore, the full amount of the AMT credit carryover is expected to be refunded to the Company.

Other assets decreased $0.7 million due to the $0.7 million decrease in the fair value of swap derivative positions.

Total deposits were $325.3 million at September 30, 2019, a decrease of $11.5 million or 3.4%, from $336.8 million at September 30, 2018. Interest-bearing deposits were $213.8 million at September 30, 2019, a decrease of $15.1 million or 6.6%, from $228.9 million at September 30, 2018. Total borrowings were $20.0 million at September 30, 2019, a decrease of $20.0 million or 50.0%, from $40.0 million at September 30, 2018.

Stockholders’ equity was $35.37 million at September 30, 2019, an increase of $2.03 million or 6.1%, from $33.34 million at September 30, 2018. The decrease in accumulated other comprehensive loss associated with net unrealized losses on the available for sale bond portfolio and increase in retained earnings and stock issuances under the dividend reinvestment program, offset by an increase in unrealized losses on interest rate swap contracts drove the overall increase in stockholders’ equity.

Nonperforming assets, which consist of nonaccrual loans, troubled debt restructurings, accruing loans past due 90 days or more, and other real estate owned (“OREO”), represented 1.34% of total assets at September 30, 2019, as compared to 0.75% for the same period of 2018. The increase in nonaccrual loans drove the 0.59% increase in nonperforming assets as percentage of total assets from September 30, 2018 to September 30, 2019.

Review of Financial Results

For the three-month periods ended September 30, 2019 and 2018

Net income for the three-month period ended September 30, 2019 was $606,000, as compared to $439,000 for the three-month period ended September 30, 2018.

Net interest income for the three-month period ended September 30, 2019 totaled $3.1 million, as compared to $3.3 million for the three-month period ended September 30, 2018. Average loan balances decreased $7.0 million or 2.38% to $286.9 million for the three-month period ended September 30, 2019, as compared to $293.9 million for the same period of 2018. Average balances on interest-bearing deposits and investments decreased $21.2 million or 21.7%, to $76.6 million for the three-month period ended September 30, 2019, as compared to $97.8 million for the same period of 2018.

Net interest margin for the three-month period ended September 30, 2019 was 3.43%, as compared to 3.34% for the same period of 2018. Lower average balances and interest rates on borrowed funds primarily drove year-over-year results. The average balance on borrowed funds decreased $14.5 million while the yield decreased 0.09% from 2.28% to 2.19%, when comparing the three-month periods ending September 30, 2018 and 2019, respectively.

The provision for loan losses for the three-month period ended September 30, 2019 was a negative provision of $139,000, as compared to a provision of $246,000 for the same period of 2018. The decrease was driven primarily by $437,000 of lower net charge offs. As a result, the allowance for loan losses was $2.31 million at September 30, 2019, representing 0.81% of total loans, as compared to $2.46 million, or 0.83% of total loans at September 30, 2018 and is consistent with the improved credit quality of our loan portfolio.

Noninterest income for the three-month period ended September 30, 2019 was $391,000, as compared to $331,000 for the three-month period ended September 30, 2018, an increase of $60,000 or 18.1%. Higher ATM interchange fees associated with seasonal business drove the quarter-over-quarter increase.

For the three-month period ended September 30, 2019, noninterest expense was $2,856,000, as compared to $2,859,000 for the three-month period ended September 30, 2018, a decrease of $3,000 or 0.10%. The primary contributors to the $3,000 decrease, when compared to the three-month period ended September 30, 2018 were decreases in salary and employee benefits cost, data processing and item processing services and FDIC insurance costs, offset by increases in occupancy and equipment expenses including investments in technology and infrastructure improvements and legal, accounting and other professional fees.

For the nine-month periods ended September 30, 2019 and 2018

Net income for the nine-month period ended September 30, 2019 was $1,060,000, as compared to net income of $1,172,000 for the nine-month period ended September 30, 2018.

Net interest income for the nine-month period ended September 30, 2019 totaled $9.41 million, as compared to $9.35 million for the nine-month period ended September 30, 2018. Average loan balances increased $11.0 million or 3.9%, to $294.0 million for the nine-month period ended September 30, 2019, as compared to $283.0 million for the same period of 2018. Average balances on interest-bearing deposits and investments decreased $22.1 million or 22.0%, to $78.1 million for the nine-month period ended September 30, 2019, as compared to $100.2 million for the same period of 2018.

Net interest margin for the nine-month period ended September 30, 2019 was 3.38%, as compared to 3.26% for the same period of 2018. Higher yields on interest-earning assets offset by higher cost of funds were the primary drivers of year-over-year results, as the yield on interest-earning assets increased 0.12% from 3.79% to 3.91% and the cost of funds increased 0.01% from 0.55% to 0.56% for the nine-month periods ending September 30, 2018 and 2019, respectively.

The provision for loan losses for the nine-month period ended September 30, 2019 was $65,000, as compared to $601,000 for the same period of 2018. The decrease for the nine-month period ended September 30, 2019 as compared to the same period in 2018 primarily reflects lower net charge offs.

Noninterest income for the nine-month period ended September 30, 2019 was $955,000, as compared to $1,204,000 for the nine-month period ended September 30, 2018. The results for the first nine-months of 2018 include gains on redemptions of BOLI policies of $308,000.

For the nine-month period ended September 30, 2019, noninterest expense was $8.9 million, as compared to $8.7 million for the nine-month period ended September 30, 2018. The primary contributors to the $0.2 million increase, when compared to the nine-month period ended September 30, 2018 were increases in salary and employee benefits costs, occupancy and equipment expenses, legal, accounting and other professional fees, litigation settlement costs, and bank robbery and fraud losses, partially offset by decreases in data processing and item processing services, FDIC insurance costs and loan collection costs.

Glen Burnie Bancorp Information

Glen Burnie Bancorp is a bank holding company headquartered in Glen Burnie, Maryland. Founded in 1949, The Bank of Glen Burnie® is a locally-owned community bank with 8 branch offices serving Anne Arundel County. The Bank is engaged in the commercial and retail banking business including the acceptance of demand and time deposits, and the origination of loans to individuals, associations, partnerships and corporations. The Bank’s real estate financing consists of residential first and second mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit and commercial mortgage loans. The Bank also originates automobile loans through arrangements with local automobile dealers. Additional information is available at www.thebankofglenburnie.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

The statements contained herein that are not historical financial information, may be deemed to constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties, which could cause the company’s actual results in the future to differ materially from its historical results and those presently anticipated or projected. These statements are evidenced by terms such as “anticipate,” “estimate,” “should,” “expect,” “believe,” “intend,” and similar expressions. Although these statements reflect management’s good faith beliefs and projections, they are not guarantees of future performance and they may not prove true. For a more complete discussion of these and other risk factors, please see the company’s reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

GLEN BURNIE BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARY CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (dollars in thousands) September 30, June 30, December 31, September 30, 2019

2019

2018

2018

(unaudited) (unaudited) (audited) (unaudited) ASSETS Cash and due from banks $ 3,678 $ 2,373 $ 2,605 $ 5,282 Interest bearing deposits with banks and federal funds sold 15,893 7,565 13,349 10,208 Cash and Cash Equivalents 19,571 9,938 15,954 15,490 Investment securities available for sale, at fair value 64,817 61,213 81,572 84,029 Restricted equity securities, at cost 1,225 1,227 2,481 2,073 Loans, net of deferred fees and costs 283,889 291,237 299,120 294,981 Less: Allowance for loan losses (2,307 ) (2,459 ) (2,541 ) (2,455 ) Loans, net 281,582 288,778 296,579 292,526 Real estate acquired through foreclosure 705 705 705 705 Premises and equipment, net 3,820 3,840 3,106 3,154 Bank owned life insurance 7,982 7,940 7,860 7,818 Deferred tax assets, net 1,013 1,059 1,392 2,863 Accrued interest receivable 976 992 1,198 1,233 Accrued taxes receivable 982 1,194 1,177 - Prepaid expenses 557 491 466 516 Other assets 208 236 556 958 Total Assets $ 383,438 $ 377,613 $ 413,046 $ 411,365 LIABILITIES Noninterest-bearing deposits $ 111,453 $ 107,132 $ 101,369 $ 107,921 Interest-bearing deposits 213,813 213,046 221,084 228,926 Total Deposits 325,266 320,178 322,453 336,847 Short-term borrowings 20,000 20,000 55,000 40,000 Defined pension liability 311 304 285 323 Accrued Taxes Payable - - - 102 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 2,493 2,241 1,257 749 Total Liabilities 348,070 342,723 378,995 378,021 STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Common stock, par value $1, authorized 15,000,000 shares, issued and outstanding 2,824,412, 2,821,230, 2,814,157, and 2,810,961 shares as of September 30, 2019, June 30, 2019, December 31, 2018, and September 30, 2018, respectively. 2,824 2,821 2,814 2,811 Additional paid-in capital 10,495 10,464 10,401 10,368 Retained earnings 22,280 21,957 22,066 21,936 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (231 ) (352 ) (1,230 ) (1,771 ) Total Stockholders' Equity 35,368 34,890 34,051 33,344 Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity $ 383,438 $ 377,613 $ 413,046 $ 411,365

GLEN BURNIE BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARY CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) (unaudited) Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2019

2018 2019 2018 Interest income Interest and fees on loans $ 3,176 $ 3,269 $ 9,543 $ 9,100 Interest and dividends on securities 326 526 1,061 1,585 Interest on deposits with banks and federal funds sold 88 67 270 165 Total Interest Income 3,590 3,862 10,874 10,850 Interest expense Interest on deposits 336 362 1,001 997 Interest on short-term borrowings 110 198 465 506 Total Interest Expense 446 560 1,466 1,503 Net Interest Income 3,144 3,302 9,408 9,347 Provision for loan losses (139 ) 246 65 601 Net interest income after provision for loan losses 3,283 3,056 9,343 8,746 Noninterest income Service charges on deposit accounts 62 59 187 187 Other fees and commissions 287 216 643 564 Gains on redemption of BOLI policies - - - 308 Gain on securities sold - - 3 - Income on life insurance 42 41 122 130 Gain on sale of OREO - 15 - 15 Total Noninterest Income 391 331 955 1,204 Noninterest expenses Salary and employee benefits 1,685 1,710 5,140 5,080 Occupancy and equipment expenses 340 272 1,040 850 Legal, accounting and other professional fees 259 212 794 721 Data processing and item processing services 109 168 328 454 FDIC insurance costs - 64 116 187 Advertising and marketing related expenses 27 16 79 65 Loan collection costs 22 32 62 153 Telephone costs 62 56 183 181 Other expenses 352 329 1,181 1,014 Total Noninterest Expenses 2,856 2,859 8,923 8,705 Income before income taxes 818 528 1,375 1,245 Income tax expense 212 89 315 73 Net income $ 606 $ 439 $ 1,060 $ 1,172 Basic and diluted net income per share of common stock $ 0.21 $ 0.16 $ 0.38 $ 0.42





GLEN BURNIE BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARY CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY For the nine months ended September 30, 2019 and 2018 (unaudited) (dollars in thousands) Accumulated Additional Other Total Common Paid-in Retained Comprehensive Stockholders'

Stock Capital Earnings (Loss) Equity Balance, December 31, 2017 $ 2,801 $ 10,267 $ 21,605 $ (631 ) $ 34,042 Net income - - 1,172 - 1,172 Cash dividends, $0.30 per share - - (841 ) - (841 ) Dividends reinvested under dividend reinvestment plan 10 101 - - 111 Other comprehensive loss - - - (1,140 ) (1,140 ) Balance, September 30, 2018 $ 2,811 $ 10,368 $ 21,936 $ (1,771 ) $ 33,344 Accumulated

Additional Other Total Common Paid-in Retained Comprehensive Stockholders' Stock Capital Earnings (Loss)/Income

Equity Balance, December 31, 2018 $ 2,814 $ 10,401 $ 22,066 $ (1,230 ) $ 34,051 Net income - - 1,060 - 1,060 Cash dividends, $0.30 per share - - (846 ) - (846 ) Dividends reinvested under dividend reinvestment plan 10 94 - - 104 Other comprehensive income - - - 999 999 Balance, September 30, 2019 $ 2,824 $ 10,495 $ 22,280 $ (231 ) $ 35,368

THE BANK OF GLEN BURNIE CAPITAL RATIOS (dollars in thousands) To Be Well Capitalized Under To Be Considered Prompt Corrective Adequately Capitalized

Action Provisions Amount Ratio Amount Ratio Amount Ratio As of September 30, 2019: (unaudited) Common Equity Tier 1 Capital $ 35,216 12.36 % $ 12,822 4.50 % $ 18,520 6.50 % Total Risk-Based Capital $ 37,561 13.18 % $ 22,794 8.00 % $ 28,493 10.00 % Tier 1 Risk-Based Capital $ 35,216 12.36 % $ 17,096 6.00 % $ 22,794 8.00 % Tier 1 Leverage $ 35,216 9.26 % $ 15,215 4.00 % $ 19,019 5.00 % As of June 30, 2019: (unaudited) Common Equity Tier 1 Capital $ 34,864 12.05 % $ 13,015 4.50 % $ 18,799 6.50 % Total Risk-Based Capital $ 37,335 12.91 % $ 23,137 8.00 % $ 28,922 10.00 % Tier 1 Risk-Based Capital $ 34,864 12.05 % $ 17,353 6.00 % $ 23,137 8.00 % Tier 1 Leverage $ 34,864 9.12 % $ 15,287 4.00 % $ 19,109 5.00 % As of December 31, 2018: (audited) Common Equity Tier 1 Capital $ 34,778 12.27 % $ 12,757 4.50 % $ 18,427 6.50 % Total Risk-Based Capital $ 37,354 13.18 % $ 22,679 8.00 % $ 28,349 10.00 % Tier 1 Risk-Based Capital $ 34,778 12.27 % $ 17,009 6.00 % $ 22,679 8.00 % Tier 1 Leverage $ 34,778 8.52 % $ 16,330 4.00 % $ 20,413 5.00 % As of September 30, 2018: (unaudited) Common Equity Tier 1 Capital $ 33,499 11.98 % $ 12,583 4.50 % $ 18,175 6.50 % Total Risk-Based Capital $ 35,960 12.86 % $ 22,370 8.00 % $ 27,962 10.00 % Tier 1 Risk-Based Capital $ 33,499 11.98 % $ 16,777 6.00 % $ 22,370 8.00 % Tier 1 Leverage $ 33,474 8.25 % $ 16,230 4.00 % $ 20,287 5.00 %

GLEN BURNIE BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARY SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA (dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

Year Ended

September 30,

June 30,

September 30,

September 30,

September 30,

December 31,

2019 2019 2018 2019 2018 2018 (unaudited)

(unaudited)

(unaudited)

(unaudited)

(unaudited)

(audited)

Financial Data Assets $ 383,438 $ 377,613 $ 411,365 $ 383,438 $ 411,365 $ 413,046 Investment securities 64,817 61,213 84,029 64,817 84,029 81,572 Loans, (net of deferred fees & costs) 283,889 291,237 294,981 283,889 294,981 299,120 Allowance for loan losses 2,307 2,459 2,455 2,307 2,455 2,541 Deposits 325,266 320,178 336,847 325,266 336,847 322,453 Borrowings 20,000 20,000 40,000 20,000 40,000 55,000 Stockholders' equity 35,368 34,890 33,344 35,368 33,344 34,051 Net income 606 319 439 1,060 1,172 1,583 Average Balances Assets $ 380,852 $ 382,659 $ 408,382 $ 387,886 $ 398,984 $ 401,494 Investment securities 61,456 61,621 88,611 64,338 90,783 89,351 Loans, (net of deferred fees & costs) 286,944 295,425 293,949 293,958 283,006 286,702 Deposits 322,893 325,036 338,412 323,737 336,128 335,167 Borrowings 20,000 20,789 34,487 27,323 27,878 31,595 Stockholders' equity 35,489 34,965 34,553 34,938 34,096 33,777 Performance Ratios Annualized return on average assets 0.63 % 0.33 % 0.43 % 0.37 % 0.39 % 0.39 % Annualized return on average equity 6.77 % 3.66 % 5.04 % 4.06 % 4.60 % 4.69 % Net interest margin 3.43 % 3.41 % 3.34 % 3.38 % 3.26 % 3.26 % Dividend payout ratio 47 % 88 % 64 % 80 % 72 % 71 % Book value per share $ 12.52 $ 12.37 $ 11.86 $ 12.52 $ 11.86 $ 12.10 Basic and diluted net income per share 0.21 0.11 0.16 0.38 0.42 0.56 Cash dividends declared per share 0.10 0.10 0.10 0.30 0.30 0.40 Basic and diluted weighted average shares outstanding 2,823,271 2,819,994 2,809,834 2,819,952 2,806,341 2,808,031 Asset Quality Ratios Allowance for loan losses to loans 0.81 % 0.84 % 0.83 % 0.81 % 0.83 % 0.85 % Nonperforming loans to avg. loans 1.55 % 1.60 % 0.82 % 1.51 % 0.85 % 0.76 % Allowance for loan losses to nonaccrual & 90+ past due loans 54.3 % 54.0 % 112.1 % 54.3 % 112.1 % 128.7 % Net charge-offs annualize to avg. loans 0.02 % 0.24 % 0.10 % 0.14 % 0.35 % 0.32 % Capital Ratios Common Equity Tier 1 Capital 12.36 % 12.05 % 11.98 % 12.36 % 11.98 % 12.27 % Tier 1 Risk-based Capital Ratio 12.36 % 12.05 % 11.98 % 12.36 % 11.98 % 12.27 % Leverage Ratio 9.26 % 9.12 % 8.25 % 9.26 % 8.25 % 8.52 % Total Risk-Based Capital Ratio 13.18 % 12.91 % 12.86 % 13.18 % 12.86 % 13.18 %

For further information contact: Jeffrey D. Harris, Chief Financial Officer 410-768-8883 jdharris@bogb.net 106 Padfield Blvd Glen Burnie, MD 21061



