Ziyen Inc. CEO Interviews David Greenberg, Former NYMEX Executive Committee Member, University Lecturer and News Commentator for BOOM! It’s on the Blockchain

/EIN News/ -- SAN DIEGO, Nov. 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As an early supporter in the transition to digital commodity trading, David Greenberg was crucial to developing the digital trading platform software now used in all commodities trading. Starting his career as a crude oil and gold pit trader, David rose to become a member of the following NYMEX committees: Corporate Governance, Marketing, Facilities, Building Security, Local Advisory, Electronic Trading Advisory, International Expansion Advisory and, NYMEX Finance Committee.



David was a board member during the most successful IPO in U.S. history, in which the growth valuation for the NYMEX IPO went from $800 million to $12 billion. After the September 11th terrorist attacks, David was part of the September 11, 2001 NYMEX Business Recovery Board, in which he helped lead a team that effectively reinstated the framework for oil trading and avoided a global economic collapse, all under direct instructions from the White House. David is an expert oil commodities commentator for CNBC, CNN, Fox News and has lectured at the West Point, Columbia University, Syracuse University and more.

As a seasoned and experienced financial global market expert, he was part of the launch of the Dubai Mercantile Exchange, a subsidiary of NYMEX. David is president of Sterling Commodities Corporation, one of the largest New York-based commodity clearinghouses.

David Greenberg adds:

“Alastair’s vision for a more liquid and streamlined oil industry immediately grabbed my attention because I have had the luxury to see historical seismic shifts in the oil market. The way Ziyen Inc. intends to tokenize oil is one of those promising shifts that we cannot ignore. We are all watching to see how Ziyen Inc. evolves and plans to change the markets using blockchain and tokenization in ways that are groundbreaking and novel.”

Alastair Caithness, Ziyen Inc. CEO,

“It was a pleasure and honor to interview someone who changed the entire global commodities market so profoundly. The anecdotal stories David has provided along with his direct experience and role in historical global events will be something our listeners will really enjoy and learn from.”

Listen to the podcast here– Also Featured in Apple and Google Podcast

David Greenberg has over 25 years of experience in private investments, finance and global markets. He offers leadership, financial, and corporate and personal money management services to companies, academic institutions, private clients and professional sports organizations.

Throughout his career, Mr. Greenberg has appeared on numerous media outlets including CNN, Fox Business News, Bloomberg, and CNBC. He is frequently interviewed on world market events. Mr. Greenberg has been a guest lecturer for the finance program at West Point Military Academy, Columbia Business School, the Jack Welch Experience at Sacred Heart University, the Whitman School of Management at Syracuse University and Hofstra University. In addition, he has taught a course on the transition to electronic trading at the Museum of American Finance.

About Ziyen Inc.:

Ziyen Inc. is a technology-driven energy company Incorporated in the State of Wyoming, U.S.A. in April 2016. Originally formed as a software company providing information on the oil, gas, power and energy sectors, Ziyen Intel specializes on business information, contracts, news and information by developing cutting edge procurement and supply chain software to provide clients with intelligence on industry specific government and private contracts. Seeing a unique opportunity, the company strategically pivoted and created an Oil and Energy Company securing the first oil asset in 2017. Ziyen Energy was created to capitalize on information and opportunities in the oil and gas marketplace with the intent to produce oil in the U.S. with advanced extraction methods and technology implemented and guided by career experts in the oil and gas industry. Ziyen intends to produce oil by securing and developing smaller, marginal oil fields in the U.S. that have been otherwise overlooked by major oil companies yet still provide multi-million- dollar yield potential. Ziyen Energy currently has 18 oil assets based in the Illinois Basin, which covers Illinois, Indiana and Kentucky. ZiyenCoin is a new division created by Ziyen Inc., which will focus on Oil Blockchain and work with leading industry leaders to develop new technology to cut oil and energy costs. Given the data-intensive opportunities available through the growth of the Internet, the Oil Industry sees blockchain as an important vessel to carry the industry’s data transformation forward. ZiyenCoin is filed under the same regulation, as JPM Morgan’s, JPM Coin, 506c Security Token Offering.

For more information visit www.ziyen.com

Forward Looking Statements:

Certain statements in this press release including, but not limited to, statements related to anticipated commencement of commercial production, targeted pricing, performance goals, and statements that otherwise relate to future periods are forward-looking statements. These statements involve risks and uncertainties, which are described in more detail in the Company’s periodic reports filed with the SEC- specifically the most recent reports which identify important risk factors that could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are made and based on information available to the company on the date of this press release. Ziyen Inc. assumes no obligation to update the information in this press release.

Contact:

Leilani Caithness

Media Relations

mediarelations@ziyen.com



