CLASS ACTION UPDATE for MGNX, MO, MTCH and TWTR: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Nov. 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP announces that class action lawsuits have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies. Shareholders interested in serving as lead plaintiff have until the deadlines listed to petition the court and further details about the cases can be found at the links provided. There is no cost or obligation to you.

MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQGS: MGNX)

Class Period: February 6, 2019 - June 3, 2019

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: November 12, 2019

Allegations: MacroGenics, Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements throughout the class period and/or failed to disclose that: (a) the Company had conducted the progression-free survival (“PFS”) and first interim overall survival (“OS”) analyses for the SOPHIA trial by no later than October 10, 2018; (b) the October 2018 PFS analysis showed a 0.9 month improvement in PFS; and (c) the October 2018 OS interim analysis did not produce a statistically significant result and the interim OS Kaplan-Meier curves crossed in several spots (thereby violating the constant hazard assumption) and separated late.

Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE: MO)

Class Period: December 20, 2018 - September 24, 2019

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: December 2, 2019

Allegations: Altria Group, Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Altria had conducted insufficient due diligence into JUUL prior to the Company’s $12.8 billion investment, or 35% stake, in JUUL; (ii) Altria consequently failed to inform investors, or account for, material risks associated with JUUL’s products and marketing practices, and the true value of JUUL and its products; (iii) all of the foregoing, as well as mounting public scrutiny, negative publicity, and governmental pressure on e-vapor products and JUUL made it reasonably likely that Altria’s investment in JUUL would have a material negative impact on the Company’s reputation and operations; and (iv) as a result, the Company’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: MTCH)

Class Period: August 6, 2019 - September 25, 2019

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: December 2, 2019

Allegations: During the class period, Match Group, Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the Company used fake love interest ads to convince customers to buy and upgrade subscriptions; (2) the Company made it difficult and confusing for consumers to cancel their subscriptions; (3) as a result, the Company was reasonably likely to be subject to regulatory scrutiny; (4) the Company lacked adequate disclosure controls and procedures; and (5) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects, were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Twitter, Inc. (NYSE: TWTR)

Class Period: August 6, 2019 - October 23, 2019

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: December 30, 2019

The filed complaint alleges that defendants engaged in a scheme to deceive the market and a course of conduct that artificially inflated Twitter’s common share price and operated as a fraud or deceit on purchasers of Twitter common stock by misrepresenting the Company’s operating condition and future business prospects. The scheme was perpetrated by making positive statements about Twitter’s business while defendants knew, or disregarded with deliberate recklessness, certain adverse facts. When defendants’ prior misrepresentations were disclosed and became apparent to the market, the price of Twitter’s common stock fell precipitously.

