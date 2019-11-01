Freddie Mac Multifamily Names Richard C. Martinez Senior Vice President, Multifamily Production and Sales

/EIN News/ -- MCLEAN, Va., Nov. 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Freddie Mac (OTCQB: FMCC) Multifamily announced today the promotion of Richard C. Martinez to senior vice president, multifamily production and sales. In his newly expanded role, Richard will oversee production for all Optigosm product lines, including Conventional, Small Balance, Targeted Affordable Housing and Seniors Housing. Richard will continue to report to Debby Jenkins, executive vice president and head of Freddie Mac Multifamily.



“Richard has spent three decades building relationships throughout the industry and ushering countless deals to completion,” said Jenkins. “His commitment to the Freddie Mac team, our lenders and borrowers, and our mission is exceptional – as is his impact on our business and industry.”

Martinez joined Freddie Mac Multifamily in 1988 as the managing regional director of the central region. He was promoted to vice president of production and sales in 2012. Most recently, Martinez served as interim co-lead for Freddie Mac’s conventional production and sales team, alongside Peter Giles. He holds a Master of City and Regional Planning from the Harvard Kennedy School and a Bachelor of Arts from Saint Louis University.

Freddie Mac Multifamily is the nation's multifamily housing finance leader. Historically, more than 90% of the eligible rental units we fund are affordable to families with low-to-moderate incomes earning up to 120% of area median income.

Freddie Mac makes home possible for millions of families and individuals by providing mortgage capital to lenders. Since our creation by Congress in 1970, we've made housing more accessible and affordable for homebuyers and renters in communities nationwide. We are building a better housing finance system for homebuyers, renters, lenders and taxpayers. Learn more at FreddieMac.com, Twitter @FreddieMac and Freddie Mac's blog FreddieMac.com/blog.

MEDIA CONTACT: Mike Morosi

(703) 918-5851

Michael_Morosi@FreddieMac.com



