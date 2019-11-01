El Pollo Loco Brings the Holidays to Life with Three Classic Holiday Offerings Worthy of Becoming a New Tradition

Inspired by the Cultural Traditions of the Company’s Mexican Roots, Chicken Tamale Bowls, Chicken Pozole Verde and Mexican Hot Chocolate are Available Just in Time for the Season

/EIN News/ -- COSTA MESA, Calif., Nov. 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- El Pollo Loco, Inc. (“El Pollo Loco” or “Company”) (Nasdaq: LOCO ), the nation's leading fire-grilled chicken restaurant chain, brings back its handmade Chicken Tamales just in time for the holiday season but with a new twist. The limited-time offering is now available in three innovative bowls that perfectly blend traditional Mexican flavors with Los Angeles culinary inspiration.



The Chicken Tamale Bowls are a classic dish worthy of becoming a new holiday tradition. Each Tamale Bowl is prepared with the freshest quality ingredients, including El Pollo Loco’s famous fire-grilled chicken simmered in red chile sauce and tender masa. The new authentic line includes: 2 Chicken Tamales, Tamale & Chopped Chicken Breast and Tamale & 2pc Leg & Thigh.

Further showcasing the brand’s commitment to its Mexican heritage, El Pollo Loco is rolling out two additional holiday classics:

Chicken Pozole Verde – A traditional holiday soup with fire-grilled chicken and tender hominy, slow simmered in a rich tomatillo broth with garlic, onion and chile.

– A traditional holiday soup with fire-grilled chicken and tender hominy, slow simmered in a rich tomatillo broth with garlic, onion and chile. Mexican Hot Chocolate – Rich Abuelita™ Chocolate, spiced with a hint of cinnamon and vanilla, topped with whipped cream and a dusting of cinnamon sugar.

“At El Pollo Loco, we embrace tradition – both old and new,” said Hector Muñoz, Chief Marketing Officer at El Pollo Loco. “Our customers look forward to these classics every holiday season and now they can start a new tradition at their table with El Pollo Loco.”

In addition to the culinary innovations, El Pollo Loco is firing up the holiday cheer in a heartwarming TV campaign that pays homage to tradition, encouraging customers to bring family and neighbors together to celebrate new traditions worth sharing.

El Pollo Loco is also bringing the season to life in-restaurant through:

Festive Holiday Décor – From new menu boards and cashiers in Santa hats to packaging and tray-liners with unique holiday designs, El Pollo Loco restaurants will be decked out throughout the holiday season. Select restaurants will also adorn giant red bows, chile pepper lights and poinsettias.

– From new menu boards and cashiers in Santa hats to packaging and tray-liners with unique holiday designs, El Pollo Loco restaurants will be decked out throughout the holiday season. Select restaurants will also adorn giant red bows, chile pepper lights and poinsettias. Custom Music Playlists – A mix of traditional holiday songs with contemporary Latin flair and American pop, curated by the experts at Mood Music.

– A mix of traditional holiday songs with contemporary Latin flair and American pop, curated by the experts at Mood Music. Gift Cards – Customers can give the gift of authentic, delicious food to friends and family this year with El Pollo Loco’s newly designed holiday and special occasion gift cards. They are available in-restaurant or online at elpolloloco.com/gift-cards, where electronic as well as physical gift cards can be purchased.

For additional information, please visit www.elpolloloco.com .

About El Pollo Loco

El Pollo Loco (Nasdaq:LOCO) is the nation’s leading fire-grilled chicken restaurant with a mission to bring people together around food, family and culture in the communities it serves. El Pollo Loco is renowned for its handcrafted L.A. Mex food, an innovative blend of traditional Mexican cuisine and better-for-you eating, that Los Angeles is known for. Since 1980, El Pollo Loco has successfully opened and maintained more than 480 company-owned and franchised restaurants in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Utah, and Louisiana while remaining true to its Mexican-American heritage. El Pollo Loco continues to grow and evolve, nourishing connections to tradition, culture and one another through fire-grilled goodness that makes us feel like familia. For more information, visit us at www.elpolloloco.com.



Like: www.facebook.com/ElPolloLoco

Follow on Twitter: @ElPolloLoco

Follow on Instagram: @ElPolloLoco

Subscribe: www.youtube.com/OfficialElPolloLoco

Join Loco Rewards: www.elpolloloco.com/rewards

Join our Team: www.elpolloloco.com/careers

MEDIA CONTACT:

Hannah Gray

Edible

323-202-1477

hannah.gray@edible-inc.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e25a7530-c25f-4f4d-82f7-40ad75b84b97

El Pollo Loco Chicken Tamale Bowls El Pollo Loco Chicken Tamale Bowls



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.