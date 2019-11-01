Angola supports Guinean Prime Minister

Luanda, ANGOLA, November 1 - Angolan Executive considers the Guinean Prime Minister Government the only legitimate one with which it will keep working toward the strengthening of the historical friendship and cooperation relations with Guinea-Bissau.,

In a press release from the Angolan Foreign Affairs Ministry (MIREX), reached ANGOP last Wednesday, the Angolan Government expressed its availability to join all those who oppose the alteration of Constitutional Order in Guinea-Bissau.

“Angolan governments learnt, with great surprise, of the latest political development in Guinea Bissau, with stress to the resignation, under Decree of the President José Mário Vaz, of the Constitutional Government emerged from the last legislative Elections and led by Prime Minister Aristides Gomes,” the note reads out.

President José Mário Vaz dismissed the government of Prime Minister Aristides Gomes last Monday, alleging that the situation in the country described as “a serious political crisis and disrupt the normal functioning of the institutions”, before the already delayed presidential election scheduled for 24 November.

According to the press release, this fact is a step backward in the normalisation of the country's political life which can only be achieved by the end of electoral cycle.

Distribution channels:



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.