Kuwait Hospital Market Outlook to 2022: Public & Private Hospitals, Inpatients & Outpatients, General & Specialty

The "Kuwait Hospital Market Outlook to 2022- By Public and Private Hospitals, By Inpatients and Outpatients, By General and Specialty Hospital and By Region (Al Asima, Hawalli, Al Farwaniya, Al Ahmadi, Al Jahra and Mubarak Al-Kabeer)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Market Size



In terms of revenue, the Kuwait hospital market has registered a constant growth with positive CAGR in the last five years (2012-2017). Majority of the healthcare sector in Kuwait is controlled by the Ministry of Health. Private participation in the healthcare sector is considerably low. The healthcare services in public sector hospitals are at highly subsidized rates. Owing to this, the number of outpatients and inpatients in public sector hospitals is significantly higher than in the private sector. However, the majority of the revenues generated in the hospital market is from the private sector hospitals. This is due to the enormous difference in prices for healthcare services in public and private sector hospitals.



Future Projections



The Kuwait Hospital Market is expected to grow at a positive CAGR from 2018-2022. Kuwait is a high income class country and the demand for high end luxurious stay at hospitals is increasing among Kuwaiti residents. The Kuwait hospital market is likely to witness the addition of numerous hospitals in the next five years, with a mix of publicly and privately owned hospitals. Specialty care hospitals for Maternity and Pediatrics, Infectious Disease and allied medicines including school health services & dentistry are likely to open in the future. The number of available hospital beds is also likely to grow significantly with the growth in the number of hospitals.

The revenue generated from private sector hospitals will continue to dominate the hospital market in Kuwait as private participation is likely to increase and so is the cost of private healthcare. It is expected that in the next five years, a number of general hospitals will come up in Kuwait. However, owing to the rising incidences and need for specialized tertiary and quaternary care, the number of specialized hospitals will be more in comparison to general hospitals. It is anticipated that by 2022, the revenue generated from outpatients will be greater than the revenue from inpatients due to the anticipated rise in the number of outpatients seeking private healthcare.

Market Segmentation



By Public & Private Hospitals: Majority of the hospitals in Kuwait are managed by MoH. Other government entities running hospitals in Kuwait are Ministry of Defense and Ministry of Social Affairs which operate one hospital each, specifically for military personnel and senior citizens respectively. However, in terms of revenue, private sector hospitals dominated the market in Kuwait, owing to the exorbitant cost of private healthcare in the country.



By Inpatients & Outpatients: Inpatient services are the major contributors to the overall revenue of the Kuwait Hospital Market. However, the number of patients seeking inpatient services is very small in comparison to outpatient appointments. Although the number of outpatients was more than inpatients, in 2017, the total revenue generated through outpatient appointments in Kuwait hospital market was less in comparison to the revenue generated from inpatients.



By General & Specialty: The number of general hospitals in Kuwait is greater than in specialty hospitals. Majority of the hospitals are concentrated in Al Asima Governorate and Hawalli Governorate. Most of the general hospitals in the country are operated by the MoH while a few are privately owned. Specialty hospitals provide specialized services in one particular or multiple types of diseases based on disciplines, age, organs, diseases, or other specificities.



Competition in Kuwait Hospital Market



Kuwait hospital market is largely dominated by public hospitals in terms of the number of patients and beds. However, in terms of revenue, private hospitals take the lead mainly on account of high treatment fees charged. Dar Al Shifa Hospital, Al Salam International Hospital and New Mowasat Hospital are among leading players in the Kuwait Hospital market. Royale Hayat hospital and Al Seef Hospital are luxury hospitals where healthcare services are accompanied by a luxurious hospitality experience. These are among the most expensive hospitals in Kuwait.



Key Topics Covered



1. Executive Summary

Healthcare and Hospital Industry in Kuwait

Kuwait Hospital Market Size

Kuwait Hospital Market Segmentation

Kuwait Hospital Market Size Future Projections

Kuwait Hospital Market Future Segmentation

2. Appendix

2.1. Market Definitions

2.2. Abbreviation

2.3. Market Size and Modeling

Research Methodology

Market Sizing - Hospital Market

Assumptions

Variables (Dependent and Independent)

Multifactor Based Sensitivity Model

Final Conclusion

3. Kuwait Hospital Market Ecosystem

4. GCC Healthcare Market

Key Growth Drivers

Key Challenges

Key Trends

4.1. Demand for Care Continues to Soar



Changing Demographics and Epidemiological trends

4.2. Supply Growing Steadily

Bed density still below the developed countries, but improving

Shortage of Healthcare Professionals

Demand-Supply Imbalance has Escalated the Cost of Healthcare

4.3. Cross Comparison of Kuwait Healthcare Market with Saudi Arabia, Oman, Qatar, UAE and Bahrain

5. Kuwait Healthcare Market Key Metrics

6. Kuwait Hospital Market

6.1. Introduction

Healthcare and Hospital Industry in Kuwait

Shortage of Healthcare Services

Role of Public Sector in Hospital Market in Kuwait

6.2. Market Size By Revenue, 2012-2017

6.3. Market Size By Number of Hospitals, 2012-2017

6.4. Market Size By Number of Beds, 2012-2017E

7. Kuwait Hospital Market Segmentation

7.1. By Public and Private Hospitals, 2012-2016

7.2. By Inpatients and Outpatients, 2012-2017

7.3. By General and Specialty, 2012-2017

7.4. By Region, 2017

8. Trends and Developments in Kuwait Hospital Market

8.1. Improving Health Profile of Kuwait

8.2. Rising Cases of Diabetes in GCC and Kuwait

8.3. Focus of Government on Improving Healthcare Services in Kuwait

8.4. FDI in Kuwait

9. Regulatory Environment in Kuwait Hospital Market

10. Snapshots on National Insurance Program

11. Snapshot on AL Ahmadi Hospital Run by Kuwait Oil Company

12. Major Hospital Project Development in Kuwait Hospital Market

13. Competitive Scenario Kuwait Hospital Market

13.1. Market Share of Major Hospitals in Kuwait, 2017

13.2. Profiles of Major Private Hospitals in Kuwait

13.2.1. Dar Al Shifa

13.2.2. Al Salam International Hospital

13.2.3. New Mowasat Hospital

13.2.4. Royal Hayat Hospital

13.2.5. Al Seef Hospital

14. Kuwait Hospital Market Future Projections By Revenue, 2017-2022E

14.1. Number of Hospitals, 2018-2022

14.2. Number of Beds, 2017E-2022E

14.3. By Public & Private Hospital, 2022E

14.4. By General and Specialty, 2018-2022

14.5. By Inpatients and Outpatients, 2022E

14.6. By Regions, 2018-2022

15. Analyst Recommendations

