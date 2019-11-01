Pannone Lopes Devereaux & O’Gara Named a 2020 “Best Law Firm” by U.S. News – Best Lawyers®

This marks the 10th consecutive year PLDO has received the designation in Rhode Island.

JOHNSTON, RHODE ISLAND, USA, November 1, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Pannone Lopes Devereaux & O’Gara LLC ( PLDO ) announced today that it has been named to the 2020 “Best Law Firms” in America list by U.S. News & World Report and Best Lawyersfor 14 practice areas in Rhode Island and Boston, Massachusetts. This marks the 10th consecutive year PLDO has received the designation in Rhode Island for its professional excellence with persistently impressive ratings from clients and peers.The practice areas cited for legal excellence in Metropolitan Tier 1/Rhode Island include Corporate Governance Law; Employment Law – Management; Government Relations Practice; Non-Profit/Charities Law, and Securities/Capital Markets Law. Other practice areas recognized in the tier designations in Rhode Island include Administrative/Regulatory Law; Corporate Law; Criminal Defense: General Practice; Labor Law – Management; Litigation – Labor & Employment; Mediation; Criminal Defense: White-Collar, and Mergers & Acquisitions Law. In addition, the firm’s Health Care Law practice was cited in Boston, Massachusetts, as well as Rhode Island. All tier designations reflect the high level of respect a firm has earned among other lawyers and clients in the same geographical area and the same practice areas for their abilities, professionalism and integrity.Inclusion in the 2020 “Best Law Firm” in America list is in addition to five of our lawyers being recently recognized in the 2020 edition of The Best Lawyers in America© in Rhode Island and Boston, as well. They include PLDO principals Gary R. Pannone (Corporate and Business Law); Matthew A. Lopes Jr. (Government Relations and Mediation); William P. Devereaux (Criminal Defense); William E. O’Gara (Employment Law), and Senior Counsel Joel K. Goloskie (Health Care Law – Boston, MA). In addition, attorneys Pannone and O’Gara were distinguished as Best Lawyers“Lawyer of the Year” in their practice areas, a designation reflective of the high level of respect a lawyer has earned among their peers for their abilities, professionalism and integrity.Founded in 2006, PLDO is a leading, full service law firm that is committed to bringing entrepreneurial business principles to the practice of law. PLDO attorneys are innovators and collaborators with a record of achievement representing clients with the highest level of legal services in a wide range of disciplines and industries. The firm’s team approach, extensive knowledge and depth of experience enables our attorneys to identify the core issues in client matters and effectively apply the right resources to resolve issues. PLDO’s success is rooted in its cutting-edge approach to modern legal representation, commitment to team work and providing superior service for clients built on respect, responsiveness and cost-efficiency that results in long-lasting relationships. The firm’s primary areas of practice include business law, special masterships, government relations and legislative strategies, civil litigation, real estate development, commercial lending, municipal law, nonprofit law, cyber law, health care law, white collar defense, estate planning, probate administration and trust litigation. PLDO has offices in Rhode Island, Massachusetts and Florida.To contact our attorneys, call 401-824-5100, and to learn more about PLDO, visit www.pldolaw.com and follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.ABOUT PANNONE LOPES DEVEREAUX & O'GARA LLCPannone Lopes Devereaux & O’Gara (“PLDO”) attorneys are highly skilled with a proven track record of achievement representing clients with respect to complex matters in a wide range of disciplines and industries. The founders of PLDO were formerly partners in an international law firm and are trained in multiple disciplines. The primary areas of practice for the firm include business law, special masterships, government relations and legislative strategies, civil litigation, real estate development, commercial lending, municipal law, nonprofit law, cyber law, health care law, white collar defense, estate planning, probate administration and trust litigation. The core values of respect, integrity, quality service and responsiveness are stressed each day at PLDO and the firm is committed to supporting the community in a meaningful way. The firm has offices in Rhode Island, Massachusetts and Florida. For more information, visit www.pldolaw.com



