Mass Innovation Nights Partners with Middlesex Savings Bank and MutualOne Bank for Product Showcase

NATICK, Mass., Nov. 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mass Innovation Nights (MIN) , Massachusetts' leading new product showcase, with sponsors Middlesex Savings Bank and MutualOne Bank , in partnership with Natick Center Cultural District and the Town of Natick Economic Development Committee will hold Mass Innovation Nights 128th event on Wednesday, November 20, 2019 from 6:00PM to 8:30PM. This event will include 10 products from local companies. Mass Innovation Nights events are free and open to the public.



“Working with Mass Innovation Nights last year opened our eyes to new ways to support the community and bring attention to not only Middlesex, but Natick as a whole,” said Mike McAuliffe, president and CEO of Middlesex Bank, “So we were excited for the opportunity to be a part of this year’s event.”

“MutualOne has always supported the local community, so working with Mass Innovation Nights is the perfect way to support local startups in the Natick area,” said Steve Sousa, executive vice president and COO of MutualOne Bank.

“Innovation Nights is designed to increase awareness for local up-and-coming startups and as well as help them discover local resources,” said Bobbie Carlton, founder of Mass Innovation Nights. “Partnering with community leaders helps make that possible.”

Mass Innovation Nights events feature business experts, networking, tabletop demos and presentations from local startups. Participating startups this month include:

Various business experts, including Athena Pandolf of Natick Center Cultural District, Ted Fields of the Natick Economic Development Committee, and Melissa Malone, the Town of Natick Administrator, will be on hand to share their knowledge with attendees. Guests are encouraged to use #MIN128, Twitter handle @MassInno , and Instagram handle @MassInnovationNights to share photos and social media commentary.

About Middlesex Savings Bank

Middlesex Savings Bank , founded in 1835 and headquartered in Natick, Mass., is a mutual savings bank. As one of the largest independent banks in Massachusetts with nearly $5 billion in assets, the Bank has been committed to providing outstanding value in consumer banking and business banking products for more than 185 years. The FDIC and DIF insured bank has 30 branch offices located in 25 communities around Massachusetts. For more information, please visit middlesexbank.com , and connect on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and LinkedIn.

About MutualOne Bank

MutualOne Bank is a Massachusetts state-chartered mutual bank originally formed in 1889. MutualOne has always supported the local economy and the organizations that work to strengthen it by giving their customers the benefits of local decision making from people who live and work in their own community.

About Mass Innovation Nights

Mass Innovation Nights offers an opportunity for people interested in innovative new products to connect live and online. Over the past ten years, it has helped launch more than 1,400 new products, which have collectively received more than $3 billion in funding.

