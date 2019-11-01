GATX Corporation Announces Appointment of Director of Investor Relations

/EIN News/ -- CHICAGO, Nov. 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GATX Corporation (NYSE:GATX) today announced that Shari Hellerman has been appointed Director, Investor Relations. In this role, Ms. Hellerman will be responsible for all aspects of GATX’s shareholder communications. Ms. Hellerman will succeed Jennifer M. McManus, who was recently appointed Senior Vice President, Controller and Chief Accounting Officer of GATX.

“We are pleased that Shari will be leading our investor relations activities,” said Thomas A. Ellman, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of GATX Corporation. “With strong communication skills and broad experience in finance, treasury and capital markets, she will be a valuable resource for our stakeholders.”

Ms. Hellerman joined GATX Corporation in 2019 as Director, Corporate Finance. She received her Bachelor of Arts in Economics from University of California, Berkeley and Master of Business Administration from The University of Michigan.

COMPANY DESCRIPTION

GATX Corporation (NYSE:GATX) strives to be recognized as the finest railcar leasing company in the world by our customers, our shareholders, our employees and the communities where we operate. As the leading global railcar lessor, GATX has been providing quality railcars and services to its customers for more than 120 years. GATX has been headquartered in Chicago, Illinois since its founding in 1898. For more information, please visit the Company’s website at www.gatx.com.

