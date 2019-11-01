Keyssa Appoints Ruben Caballero as Chief Wireless Strategist

Former Leader of iPhone, iPad and Apple Watch Hardware and Wireless Engineering Will Focus on 5G Commercialization of Keyssa’s High Speed, Connectorless Data and Power Transfer Technology

/EIN News/ -- Campbell, California, Nov. 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Keyssa, a leader in high-speed, contactless connectivity, today announced the appointment of Rubén Caballero as Chief Wireless Strategist. Caballero joins Keyssa following a nearly 15-year tenure heading up wireless efforts at Apple Inc., including leading designs for the first-generation iPhone and iPad as well as the Apple Watch.

Caballero will leverage his decades of engineering experience to accelerate ongoing commercialization of Keyssa’s groundbreaking millimeter wave (mmWave) KissTM technology, which enables unprecedented high-speed, low-latency and low-power data transfer between devices without cables or connectors, and without Wi-Fi or Bluetooth. Keyssa’s technology allows hardware designers and manufacturers to significantly re-think device and equipment interactions across consumer products like cellphones as well as industrial applications such as robotics and autonomous vehicles.

Eric Almgren, CEO of Keyssa, stated: “Only a handful of people have clear visibility into future generations of wireless technologies. Rubén is one of them. He has been at the forefront of defining how device and ecosystem connectivity is defined and deployed successfully widely in the market. As Chief Wireless Strategist, Rubén will help develop Keyssa’s mmWave technology and product roadmap in ways that will accelerate our ability to help our OEM partners commercialize the next breakthrough in mobile and wireless data transmission.”

“The next generation of wireless device connectivity will be based on mmWave technology,” said Caballero. “5G gets all the headlines but mmWave encompasses more than just smartphones. Keyssa’s near-field, mmWave product is poised to become the 5G connector – especially as devices increasingly become interfaces, rather than standalone pieces of hardware. I can’t wait to provide strategic guidance on industry and technology trends that contribute to Keyssa’s leadership position in this exciting new category.

As a critical leader at Apple, Rubén built unique teams necessary to create the first iPhone. Now he’s bringing Keyssa’s contactless high speed connectors to device OEMs and consumers to accelerate their adoption in existing and all new applications.” said Tony Fadell, Keyssa investor and Principal at Future Shape.

Read Rubén’s blog on Keyssa’s place in a 5G world: Device-to-device Connections in a 5G World Need a 5G Connector: Why I Decided to Join Keyssa

For more information about Keyssa and its Kiss technology, please visit: http://www.keyssa.com/.

About Rubén Caballero

Prior to joining Keyssa, Caballero served as VP engineering at Apple for 14 years and was one of the founding leaders of the iPhone hardware team. He later took on an expanded role that included the iPad, Apple Watch, Macintosh and all other hardware products. During this tenure, Rubén founded, scaled and oversaw the Wireless Design & Technology Group, a world-class team of over 1,000 engineers in 26 countries operating across all of Apple’s products, ecosystems and disciplines including antenna design, RF architecture, wireless validation, EMC, field engineering, certification and regulation and production testing. Rubén holds a BSEE from the École Polytechnique de Montréal; MSEE from New Mexico State University, and Honorary Doctorate from the University of Montréal.

About Keyssa

Founded in 2009, Keyssa, Inc. developed its breakthrough Kiss Connectivity solution, based on a proprietary solid-state connector that uses Extremely High Frequencies (EHF) to provide low-power, high-speed data transfer – securely and simply. With over 280 patent filings, Keyssa reinvented the connector. Keyssa has design wins in a range of markets, including mobile, consumer electronics, displays, automotive, medical, and factory automation.

# # #

Copyright © 2019 Keyssa, Inc. All rights reserved.

Keyssa, the Keyssa logo and the K logo are trademarks of Keyssa in the United States and other countries. Other names used are for informational purposes only and may be trademarks of their respective owners.

Attachment

Steve Venuti Keyssa, Inc. 4084290591 steve@keyssa.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.