Africa holds its breath as the Springboks aim for Rugby World Cup glory

APO Group (https://APO-opa.com/), the Main Official Sponsor of World Rugby’s African association, Rugby Africa, have sent their best wishes to the South African rugby team - known as the Springboks - as they prepare to take on England in the Rugby World Cup final, being held in Yokohama, Japan on November 2nd.

APO Group Founder and Chairman Nicolas Pompigne-Mognard sent a message of support to Mark Alexander, president of the South Africa Rugby Union (SARU) via WhatsApp on Friday:

“Hi Mark - On behalf of the whole of APO Group, I want to wish the Springboks the best of luck in the final tomorrow! I will be watching the game with all the other fans at Boktown on the Waterfront in Cape Town - cheering the boys on! Please pass on my best to the team - I know they will do Africa proud!”

The whole of the African rugby community will be glued to their television sets for the game - highlighting a love affair with the sport that continues to grow. The popularity of rugby on the continent is thriving and more people are taking up the game than ever before.

Player registration rates in Africa rose 66% in 2017 against a global average of 27% - with the women’s game and schools rugby seeing a particular boost in participation numbers all over Africa. APO Group’s report “The Incredible Rise of African Rugby (http://bit.ly/2BYXbIW)” provides further key facts and figures on how the game has developed.

APO Group became Main Official Sponsor of Rugby Africa in 2017 with the goal of promoting African rugby on the continent and internationally, to support the rapid growth of the sport. Earlier this year, the two organizations extended the partnership until 2024.

Rugby Africa and APO Group share the core values of integrity, commitment and team spirit that are synonymous with rugby wherever it is played in the world.

Speaking from Cape Town, where he will be watching the final with the Springbok Supporters’ Club at the city’s official Boktown venue, Quay Four, Nicolas Pompigne-Mognard said the whole of the African rugby community is behind the Springboks: “This game represents a huge moment, not just for South Africa, but for everyone in Africa who loves rugby. This is one of the biggest sporting events in the world, and an African participant in the final helps to cement the great progress made by Rugby Africa in developing the game at grass roots level across the continent. If South Africa wins tomorrow, it is a victory for the whole of Africa.”

