Northway Financial, Inc. Announces Third Quarter Earnings

/EIN News/ -- NORTH CONWAY, N.H., Nov. 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Northway Financial, Inc. (the “Company”) (OTCQB: NWYF), the parent company of Northway Bank (the “Bank”), today reported net income for the quarter ended September 30, 2019 of $2.3MM, or $0.85 per basic common share. Year-to-date, the Company reported net income of $7.4MM, or $2.68 per basic common share.

Total assets were $899MM, total loans, net, were $636MM, and total deposits were $719MM at September 30, 2019.

Loans, net, increased $8.3MM when compared to December 31, 2018 even though $34MM of portfolio residential fixed rate loans were sold during 2019.

During the first nine months of the year, the Bank sold $34MM in portfolio fixed rate residential loans and $21MM of newly originated fixed rate residential loans and recorded gain on loan sales of $936 thousand.

Total assets decreased $28MM as compared to December 31, 2018 which was the result of cash flows from securities available-for-sale that was used to paydown liabilities.

Excluding marketable equity securities gains, both realized and unrealized , year to date pretax net income was $6.0MM, a 60% increase compared to the same period in 2018.

The net interest margin for the nine months ending September 30, 2019 was 3.46% up from 3.35% for the same period last year.

The yield on earning assets was 4.09% and the cost of interest-bearing liabilities was 0.80%, for the nine months ended September 30, 2019.

For the period ending September 30, 2019, the trailing twelve months Return on Average Assets was 0.66% and Return on Average Equity was 7.21%.

Regulatory capital ratios at September 30, 2019 were 11.11% Tier 1 Core Capital to Average Assets, 17.20% Total Risk-Based Capital, and 12.86% Common Equity Risk-Based Capital.

Nonperforming loans as a percentage of total loans stood at 0.48% at September 30, 2019.

The market price of our common stock, as of October 25, 2019, was $33.00.

Northway Financial, Inc. Selected Financial Highlights (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended 9/30/19 9/30/18 9/30/19 9/30/18 Interest and Dividend Income $ 8,720 $ 8,758 $ 26,412 $ 25,105 Interest Expense 1,245 1,322 4,185 3,456 Net Interest and Dividend Income 7,475 7,436 22,227 21,649 Provision for Loan Losses - 195 210 195 All Other Noninterest Income 1,757 1,295 5,032 3,724 Realized Gains on Securities Available-for-Sale, net 282 40 827 40 Noninterest Expense 6,989 7,087 21,881 21,468 Net Income Before Gains on Marketable Equity Securities, net 2,525 1,489 5,995 3,750 Gain on Marketable Equity Securities Sold, net 188 241 686 496 Unrealized Gain (Loss) on Marketable Equity Securities Held, net 152 1,090 2,316 (34 ) Income before Income Tax Expense 2,865 2,820 8,997 4,212 Income Tax Expense 525 120 1,616 37 Net Income $ 2,340 $ 2,700 $ 7,381 $ 4,175 Net Income Available to Common Stockholders $ 2,340 $ 2,700 $ 7,381 $ 4,175 Earnings per Common Share, Basic $ 0.85 $ 0.98 $ 2.68 $ 1.52

9/30/19 12/31/18 9/30/18 Balance Sheet Total Assets $ 898,550 $ 926,898 $ 969,123 Cash and Due from Banks and Interest-Bearing Deposits 41,068 18,132 18,713 Securities Available-for-Sale, at Fair Value 166,228 225,409 223,150 Marketable Equity Securities, at Fair Value 18,211 17,978 19,956 Loans, Net, including loans held for sale 636,037 627,915 663,770 Total Liabilities 808,805 847,480 891,237 Retail non-maturity deposits 507,265 494,793 511,753 Municipal non-maturity deposits 91,127 101,746 92,707 Certificates of deposit 120,811 128,993 175,830 Federal Home Loan Bank Advances - 13,848 23,396 Securities Sold Under Agreements to Repurchase 59,125 79,340 57,640 Junior Subordinated Debentures 20,620 20,620 20,620 Stockholders' Equity 89,745 79,418 77,886 Profitability and Efficiency Net Interest Margin 3.46 % 3.36 % 3.35 % Yield on Earning Assets 4.09 3.91 3.86 Cost of Interest Bearing Liabilities 0.80 0.70 0.65 Book Value Per Share of Common Shares Outstanding $ 32.61 $ 28.86 $ 28.30 Tangible Book Value Per Share of Common Shares Outstanding 29.00 25.25 24.68 Capital and Credit Tier 1 Core Capital to Average Assets 11.11 % 9.83 % 10.13 % Common Equity Risk-Based Capital 12.86 12.08 11.78 Tier 1 Risk-Based Capital 16.02 15.27 14.83 Total Risk-Based Capital 17.20 16.44 15.93 Common Shares Outstanding 2,751,650 2,751,650 2,751,650 Weighted Average Number of Common Shares, Basic 2,751,650 2,751,650 2,751,650 Nonperforming Loans as a % of Total Loans 0.48 0.34 0.52 Allowance for Loan Losses as a % of Nonperforming Loans 238 323 235

About Northway Financial, Inc.

Northway Financial, Inc., headquartered in North Conway, New Hampshire, is a bank holding company. Through its subsidiary bank, Northway Bank, the Company offers a broad range of financial products and services to individuals, businesses and the public sector from its 16 full-service banking offices and its loan production offices located in Bedford and Portsmouth, New Hampshire.

Forward-looking Statements

Statements included in this press release that are not historical or current fact are “forward-looking statements” made pursuant to the safe harbor provision of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from historical earnings and those presently anticipated or projected. Northway Financial, Inc. disclaims any obligation to subsequently revise any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of such statements, or to reflect the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events or circumstances.

