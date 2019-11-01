Summary The report “Female Infertility: Opportunity Analysis and Forecasts to 2028” expects the Female Infertility (FI) drug market to grow from $1. 8bn in 2018 to $2.

5bn in 2028 across the seven major markets (7MM - US, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, the UK and Japan) at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.4%. This growth will be partially attributed to the projected increase in assisted reproductive technology (ART) treatment rates in the seven major markets (7MM - US, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, the UK and Japan) during the forecast period.



Female Infertility (FI) is a complex disorder defined as the inability to conceive after at least one year of timed, unprotected intercourse. The etiology of the condition spans a wide range of disorders that can be broadly classified into the following categories: diminished ovarian reserve & ovulation disorders, endometriosis, fallopian tube abnormalities, uterine factors and unexplained infertility.



The fact that a growing number of women are postponing pregnancy until later in life when fertility has generally decreased, will translate into increased use of ART fertility treatments between 2018 and 2028.



A limited number of established companies compete in this space, and the strategy has mainly been to create improved versions of existing drugs.As such, the drugs used to treat patients have remained largely unchanged.



These include, among others, blockbuster drugs such as EMD Serono’s Gonal-F (follitropin alfa), Merck & Co’s Follistim (follitropin beta) and Ferring Pharmaceuticals’ Menopur (menotropins) which collectively claimed over 50% of the total FI market in 2018.



Among the late stage pipeline agents, key opinion leaders (KOLs) interviewed were especially enthusiastic regarding nolasiban, noting a promising future for the drug in the ART treatment setting.In 2028, this drug will be worth $320m in the US and 5EU (France, Germany, Italy, Spain and the UK).



Ultimately, nolasiban will be a welcome addition to the therapeutic paradigm that will partially address the unmet need of improving embryo implantation rates during ART cycles.



Of particular note are the unmet needs for treatments that further improve success rate per ART cycle, orally and less frequently administered drugs during in vitro fertilization (IVF) treatment, novel treatments for improving IVF outcomes in reproductively older women and reducing the high IVF treatment dropout rates.



