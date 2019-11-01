NF Energy Saving Corporation Signs Strategic Partnership Agreements With Chengdu Gaoxin Hospital and Chongqing Guoyitang Hospital

/EIN News/ -- New York, Nov. 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NF Energy Saving Corporation (NASDAQ: BIMI) (“BIMI” or the "Company") announced today that it entered into strategic partnership agreements with Chengdu Gaoxin Hospital of Tradition Chinese Medicine Co., Ltd. (“Chengdu Gaoxin Hospital”) and Chongqing Guoyitang Hospital Co., Ltd. (“Chongqing Guoyitang Hospital”) through its wholly-owned subsidiary Boqi Zhengji Pharmacy Chain Co., Ltd. (“Boqi Zhengji Pharmacy”), to drive member engagement and provide better healthcare service for members.

Founded in 2012, Chengdu Gaoxin Hospital is a tumor hospital located in Southwest China. The hospital earned a reputation for innovative Traditional Chinese Medicine (TCM) diagnosis and treatment of tumors. The hospital also conducts clinical trials, offers prevention and rehabilitation services, providing patients with one-stop personalized diagnosis and treatment.

Founded in 2015, Chongqing Guoyitang Hospital is a full-service hospital located in Southwest China with more than 200 employees. The hospital is a comprehensive Chinese medicine hospital that combines TCM diagnosis and treatment with the latest diagnostic and imaging technologies. The hospital is also known for its advanced gastroenterology equipment.

Currently, Boqi Zhengji Pharmacy offers two tiers of membership, Tier A is Advanced membership and Tier B is Basic membership. Tier B members receive member discounts and earn points on their purchase. Tier A members have all the benefits of Tier B and enjoy additional benefits such as exclusive discounts, complimentary physical examination and chronic disease diagnosis. Tier B members can become Tier A members when they pay a higher annual fee or earned enough points.

According to the terms of the agreements, Boqi Zhengji Pharmacy agrees to have the two hospitals as its healthcare partners. Members and employees of Boqi Zhengji Pharmacy can receive discounted physical examinations and medical treatments at the two hospitals. Boqi Zhengji Pharmacy agrees to provide the two hospitals with complimentary in-store advertisements. The two hospitals agree to have Boqi Zhengji Pharmacy as their exclusive membership partner and each of them agrees to develop 100,000 members for Boqi Zhengji Pharmacy in 2020, including at least 30,000 Tier A members.

“We are excited to be part of this strategic partnership with Boqi Zhengji Pharmacy,” said Xiuying Qin, President of Chengdu Gaoxin Hospital. “We look forward to working with Boqi Zhengji Pharmacy as it shares our commitment to delivering exceptional and personalized patient care.”

“Incorporating cutting edge technology to enhance the quality of patient care has always been a top priority for Chongqing Guoyitang Hospital,” said Nanfang Xiao, President of Chongqing Guoyitang Hospital. “Combining our resources and expertise with Boqi Zhengji Pharmacy will allow us to better support the communities we serve.”

“The strategic partnership creates a new avenue for us to meet the evolving needs of healthcare consumers through Chengdu Gaoxin Hospital and Chongqing Guoyitang Hospital’s specialized medical treatment and diagnosis,” said Mr. Tiewei Song, Chief Executive Officer and President of NF Energy Saving Corporation. “We believe that the strategic partnership can offer convenient access to affordable and high-quality healthcare services for our members.”

About NF Energy Saving Corporation

NF Energy Saving Corporation (NASDAQ: BIMI) is a China-based provider of integrated energy conservation solutions utilizing energy-saving equipment, technical services and energy management re-engineering project operations to provide energy saving services to clients. In February 2019, the Board of Directors of the company was reorganized following efforts led by Mr. Yongquan Bi, the company’s new Chairman, with a renewed focus on the health industry.

Safe Harbor Statement

The statements contained herein that are not historical facts are considered "forward-looking statements." Such forward-looking statements may be identified by, among other things, the use of forward-looking terminology such as "believes," "expects," "may," "will," "should," or "anticipates" or the negative thereof or other variations thereon or comparable terminology, or by discussions of strategy that involve risks and uncertainties. In particular, statements regarding the efficacy of investment in research and development are examples of such forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements include risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to, the effect of political, economic, and market conditions and geopolitical events; legislative and regulatory changes that affect our business; the availability of funds and working capital; the actions and initiatives of current and potential competitors; investor sentiment; and our reputation. We do not undertake any responsibility to publicly release any revisions to these forward-looking statements to take into account events or circumstances that occur after the date of this report. Additionally, we do not undertake any responsibility to update you on the occurrence of any unanticipated events, which may cause actual results to differ from those expressed or implied by any forward-looking statements. The factors discussed herein are expressed from time to time in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission available at http://www.sec.gov.

