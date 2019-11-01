O2Micro Reports Positive Third Quarter 2019 Financial Results

/EIN News/ -- GEORGE TOWN, Grand Cayman, Nov. 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Operational and Strategic Highlights:

Q3 2019 sequential quarterly revenue was up 12.3% at the high end of guidance provided on August 2nd, 2019



GAAP net loss per fully diluted ADS in the third quarter of 2019 was 1 cent, with non-GAAP net loss of 2 cents per fully diluted ADS.

O2Micro® International Limited (NASDAQ: OIIM), a global leader in the design, development and marketing of high-performance integrated circuits and solutions, reported its financial results today for the third quarter ending September 30th, 2019.

Financial Highlights for the Third Quarter ending September 30th, 2019:

O2Micro International Limited (the “Company”) reported Q3 2019 revenue of $16.0 million. Revenue was up 12.3% sequentially, and down 4.7% from the same quarter in the previous year. The gross margin in the third quarter of 2019 was 51.4%, which is up from 50.1% in the prior quarter, and up from 50.5% in the third quarter of 2018. The gross margin remains in our target range and varies primarily with the quarterly revenue and product mix. During the third quarter of 2019, the Company recorded total GAAP operating expenses of $9.4 million, compared to $9.7 million in the second quarter of 2019, and $10.2 million in the year-ago Q3 period. The GAAP operating margins for the third quarter of 2019, the second quarter of 2019, and third quarter of 2018 were (6.9 %), (18.1 %), and (10.1 %), respectively.

GAAP net loss was $200,000 in Q3 2019. This compares to a GAAP net loss of $2.8 million in the second quarter of 2019 and a GAAP net loss of $3.5 million in Q3 2018. GAAP net loss per fully diluted ADS was $0.01 in Q3 2019. This compares to a GAAP net loss per fully diluted ADS of $0.11 in Q2 2019 and a GAAP net loss per fully diluted ADS of $0.13 in Q3 2018.

Supplementary Data:

The Company ended the third quarter of 2019 with $38.5 million in cash and short-term investments or $1.46 per outstanding ADS. The accounts receivable balance was $12.4 million and represented 66 days sales outstanding at the end of Q3 2019. Inventory was $9.8 million or 114 days and turned over 3.2 times during Q3 2019. As of September 30th, 2019, the Company had $51.5 million in working capital and the book value was $72.5 million, or $2.75 per outstanding ADS. As of September 30th, 2019, O2Micro International Limited had a total of 388 employees worldwide, including 247 engineers.

Management Commentary:

"The third quarter of 2019 saw strong growth in consumer products as our newer solutions ramp up in production while we continued to design and provide timely, reliable and quality products. Our battery product lines offer expanding solutions for all lithium battery types and we have seen continuing growth in our TV/Monitor product lines as we further expand into more territory,” said Sterling Du, O2Micro’s Chairman and CEO. "We are pleased with our recently announced agreement with Feit Electric and continue expanding our opportunities for our solutions to provide ongoing growth in a dynamic market and lead O2Micro into long term profitability."

About O2Micro:

Founded in April 1995, O2Micro develops and markets innovative power management components for the Computer, Consumer, Industrial, Automotive and Communications markets. Products include LED General Lighting, Backlighting, Battery Management, and Power Management. The Company maintains offices worldwide. Additional Company and product information can be found on the Company website at www.o2micro.com.

O2Micro, the O2Micro logo, and combinations thereof are registered trademarks of O2Micro. All other trademarks or registered trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

Statements made in this release that are not historical, including statements regarding O2Micro or its management's intentions, hopes, beliefs, expectations, representations, projections, plans or predictions of the future, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other Federal Securities Laws. Such statements involve risks, speculation and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those set forth in these statements or from management's current views and expectations. Risks and uncertainties in this release may include, without limitation, any one or combination of the following: the effect of competitive and economic factors; real property value fluctuations and market demand; legal changes in any relevant rules and regulations pertaining to O2Micro's business; changes in technology and industry standards, and O2Micro's reaction to those factors; consumer and business buying decisions with respect to our customers' products incorporating O2Micro's products; continued competitive pressures in the marketplace; the ability of O2Micro to deliver to the marketplace, and stimulate customer demand therein, for new products and technological innovations on a timely basis; the effect that product introductions and transitions, changes in product pricing or mix, and/or increases in component costs could have on O2Micro's gross margins; the inventory risk associated with O2Micro's need to order, or commit to order, product components and product capacity in advance of forecast customer orders; the continued availability of acceptable terms of certain components and services essential to O2Micro's business which are currently obtained by the Company from sole or limited sources; the effect that O2Micro's dependency on manufacturing and logistics services provided by third parties may have on the quality, quantity, availability or cost of products manufactured or services rendered; risks associated with O2Micro's international operations; the potential impact of a finding that O2Micro has infringed on the intellectual property rights of others, or that any third party may have infringed on O2Micro's intellectual property that may negatively affect O2Micro's business; O2Micro's legal classifications with governmental and regulatory agencies; O2Micro's dependency on the performance of distributors, carriers, independent sales representatives, and other resellers of O2Micro's products; the effect that product and service quality problems could have on O2Micro's sales ability and operating profits; the ability of O2Micro to deliver its products in a timely fashion to its customers, and the possible negative ramifications if such is not possible; the continued service and availability of key executives and employees; war, terrorism, public health issues, natural disasters, and other circumstances that could disrupt supply, delivery, or demand of products; and unfavorable results of other legal proceedings. Actual results may differ materially due to numerous risk factors. Such risk factors are more fully enumerated in O2Micro's 20-F Annual Filings, Annual Report(s), 6-K's, the Form F-1 filed in connection with the Company's initial public offering in August 2000, information posted on our website at www.o2micro.com, and other documents filed with the SEC, NASDAQ or any other public agency from time to time. The statements herein are based on dated information on the dates mentioned herein, which is subject to change. O2Micro assumes no obligation to update or revise the information provided on today, or any other forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or any other information that may arise. This information only speaks to the respective dates mentioned in said information.

O 2 MICRO INTERNATIONAL LIMITED AND SUBSIDIARIES



CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (UNAUDITED)

(In Thousand U.S. Dollars, Except Per Share Amounts) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 NET SALES $ 16,033 $ 16,815 $ 43,067 $ 46,128 COST OF SALES 7,792 8,322 21,233 22,498 GROSS PROFIT 8,241 8,493 21,834 23,630 OPERATING EXPENSES Research and development (1) 4,727 5,245 14,683 14,746 Selling, general and administrative (1) 4,623 4,947 14,458 14,946 Total Operating Expenses 9,350 10,192 29,141 29,692 LOSS FROM OPERATIONS (1,109 ) (1,699 ) (7,307 ) (6,062 ) NON-OPERATING INCOME Interest income 163 87 327 298 Net gain (loss) recognized on long-term investments 715 (1,687 ) 543 11,287 Foreign exchange gain (loss) – net 1 3 (83 ) 32 Other – net 362 122 615 430 Total Non-operating Income (Loss) 1,241 (1,475 ) 1,402 12,047 INCOME (LOSS) BEFORE INCOME TAX 132 (3,174 ) (5,905 ) 5,985 INCOME TAX EXPENSE 332 281 921 811 NET INCOME (LOSS) (200 ) (3,455 ) (6,826 ) 5,174 OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME Foreign currency translation adjustments (308 ) (290 ) (441 ) (583 ) Unrealized pension gain 1 1 4 5 Total Other Comprehensive Loss (307 ) (289 ) (437 ) (578 ) COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS) $ (507 ) $ (3,744 ) $ (7,263 ) $ 4,596 EARNINGS (LOSS) PER ADS Basic $ (0.01 ) $ (0.13 ) $ (0.26 ) $ 0.20 Diluted $ (0.01 ) $ (0.13 ) $ (0.26 ) $ 0.19 ADS UNITS USED IN EARNINGS (LOSS) PER ADS CALCULATION: Basic (in thousands) 26,347 26,039 26,332 26,015 Diluted (in thousands) 26,347 26,039 26,332 26,579 (1) INCLUDES STOCK-BASED COMPENSATION CHARGE AS FOLLOWS: Research and development $ 68 $ 60 $ 204 $ 182 Selling, general and administrative $ 305 $ 290 $ 880 $ 886





O 2 MICRO INTERNATIONAL LIMITED AND SUBSIDIARIES



CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(In Thousand U.S. Dollars, Except Share Amounts) September 30, December 31, 2019 2018 ASSETS (Unaudited) (Audited) CURRENT ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents $ 19,217 $ 32,414 Restricted cash 34 34 Short-term investments 19,239 6,172 Accounts receivable – net 12,358 11,388 Inventories 9,807 10,288 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 1,633 2,276 Total Current Assets 62,288 62,572 LONG-TERM INVESTMENTS 4,805 10,445 PROPERTY AND EQUIPMENT – NET (2) 17,139 13,714 OTHER ASSETS 2,168 2,578 TOTAL ASSETS $ 86,400 $ 89,309 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY CURRENT LIABILITIES Notes and accounts payable $ 3,978 $ 4,582 Income tax payable 536 413 Lease liabilities 916 - Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 5,335 4,181 Total Current Liabilities 10,765 9,176 OTHER LONG-TERM LIABILITIES Accrued pension liabilities 277 321 Deferred income tax liabilities 717 681 Lease liabilities 2,012 - Other liabilities 87 85 Total Other Long-Term Liabilities 3,093 1,087 Total Liabilities 13,858 10,263 COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY Preference shares at $0.00002 par value per share Authorized – 250,000,000 shares - - Ordinary shares at $0.00002 par value per share Authorized – 4,750,000,000 shares Issued – 1,669,036,600 shares as of September 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018

Outstanding –1,316,729,700 and 1,298,808,750 shares as of September 30, 2019 and

December 31, 2018, respectively 33 33 Additional paid-in capital 143,136 143,115 Accumulated deficits (53,514 ) (45,912 ) Accumulated other comprehensive income 4,237 4,674 Treasury stock – 352,306,900 and 370,227,850 shares as of September 30, 2019 and

December 31, 2018, respectively (21,350 ) (22,864 ) Total Shareholders’ Equity 72,542 79,046 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY $ 86,400 $ 89,309

(2) Property and equipment - net includes right-of-used assets under operating lease of $2,914 as of September 30, 2019.

O2Micro Daniel Meyberg Investor Relations ir@o2micro.com



