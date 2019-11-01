Global Power Bank Market by Capacity, Units of USB Port, Indicator, Battery Type, Application & Region - Forecast to 2024

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Nov. 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Power Bank Market by Capacity (1,000-5,000 mAh, 5,001-10,000 mAh, 10,001-15,000 mAh, 15,001-20,000 mAh, Above 20,001 mAh), Units of USB Port, Indicator, Battery Type, Application (Smartphone, Tablet, Wearable Device), and Region - Global Forecast to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The power bank market was valued at USD 9.5 billion in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 17.9 billion by 2024; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.8% from 2019 to 2024.



This research report categorizes the power bank market by battery type, capacity, unit of USB port, indicator, application, and region.

The report describes the major drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities pertaining to this market, as well as the value chain and market ranking analysis.

The report profiles the key players in the power bank market and analyzes their market rankings. A few prominent players profiled in this report include Anker Innovations (China), AUKEY (China), Xiaomi (China), ADATA (Taiwan), RAVPower (US), GRIFFIN (US), Lenovo (China), mophie (US), AMBRANE (India), and INTEX (India).



Growing adoption of wearable devices is propelling the growth of the power bank market



Most wearable devices are wireless and require power to operate at all times; batteries in these devices are not likely to last long with its increasing functionalities. Hence, wearable devices can be conveniently recharged on-the-go using a power bank, thereby enabling devices to last longer. Wearable devices, such as smartwatches, fitness bands, and smart glasses, are gaining rapid attention from end-users, and power banks are anticipated to have a growing demand in this application.



Power bank market to be driven by lithium-ion during the forecast period



The lithium-ion battery segment is expected to hold a significant share of the power bank industry during the forecast period. Currently, lithium-ion batteries are the most used batteries by the manufacturers. Lithium-ion batteries have a high energy density, high conversion rate, and high energy capacity, as well as are cheaper to manufacture. They are inexpensive to produce as they have lower production costs and require low maintenance.



The high voltage of Li-ion batteries makes them suitable to recharge large devices such as laptops and tablets. Therefore, the demand for lithium-ion batteries in the power bank market is high and is expected to increase rapidly during the forecast period.



Digital display indicator segment to grow at significant CAGR during the forecast period



Power banks with digital displays are expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period. Power banks with digital displays are relatively efficient as they display battery levels in numerals, thus making them easier to read and interpret. The digital display shows accurate charging status and battery level.



Power bank market in APAC to witness the highest growth rate in the coming years



The power bank industry in APAC is expected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2019 to 2024. The market in APAC has the presence of prominent players that offer power banks at a low price, making them affordable for customers. Increasing demand for smartphones and other portable consumer electronic devices in countries such as China, Japan, South Korea, and India is driving the market for power banks in APAC. Also, increasing per capita income in developing countries in the region as well as improving the standard of living have led to the growing demand for smartphones and the rising popularity of wearable devices.



Key Topics Covered



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Growth Opportunities in the Power Bank Market

4.2 Market, By Capacity

4.3 Market, By Battery Type

4.4 Market, By Application

4.5 Market in North America, By Country and Capacity



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Integration of Advanced Technology in Power Banks

5.2.1.2 Increase in Power Consumption of Smartphones

5.2.1.3 Decline in Price of Power Banks

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Poor Quality of Power Banks

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Growth in the Adoption of Wearable Devices

5.2.3.2 Development of Solar and Hydrogen Fuel Cell-Based Power Banks

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Complex Design Process

5.2.4.2 Highly Competitive Market

5.2.4.3 Li-Ion Batteries' Recycling Cost

5.3 Value Chain Analysis



6 Energy Sources of Power Banks

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Electric

6.2.1 Key Player are Integrating New Technologies in Electric Power Banks

6.3 Solar

6.3.1 Solar Power Banks: A Disaster Recovery Solution



7 Power Bank Market, By Capacity

7.1 Introduction

7.2 1,000-5,000 mAh

7.2.1 Compact Power Banks for Smartphones

7.3 5,001-10,000 mAh

7.3.1 Power Banks With Capacity Ranging 5,001-10,000 mAh Hold Highest Demand in the Market During Forecast Period

7.4 10,001-15,000 mAh

7.4.1 Power Banks With Capacity Ranging 10,001-15,000 mAh to have High Demand in Coming Years

7.5 15,001-20,000 mAh

7.5.1 Power Banks With Capacity Ranging 15,001-20,000 mAh are Equipped With Advanced Protection Technology and have Longer Battery Life

7.6 Above 20,001 mAh

7.6.1 Super-Fast Charging Power Bank Equipped With High-Quality Battery Cell



8 Power Bank Market, By Battery Type

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Lithium-Ion Battery

8.2.1 High Energy Density Key Advantage of Lithium-Ion Battery

8.3 Lithium-Polymer Battery

8.3.1 Growing Demand for Lightweight Power Banks Increases Demand for Li-Polymer Batteries



9 Power Bank Market, By Indicator

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Led Lighting

9.2.1 Led Indicator Most Adopted Type By Manufacturers

9.3 Digital Display

9.3.1 Power Banks With Digital Display Witness High Growth Opportunity



10 Power Bank Market, By Unit of USB Port

10.1 Introduction

10.2 USB Port

10.2.1 Power Banks With 1 USB Port Mostly Feature Low Battery Capacity

10.3 USB Ports

10.3.1 Power Banks With Dual USB Ports are Prefered

10.4 More Than 2 USB Ports

10.4.1 Usage of USB Hub Mode for Multi-Port Power Banks



11 Power Bank Market, By Application

11.1 Introduction

11.2 Smartphone

11.2.1 Smartphone Application Holds Largest Share of Market

11.3 Tablet

11.3.1 Power Banks are Used to Provide Uninterruptable Power Supply for Tablets

11.4 Laptop

11.4.1 Power Banks Ensure Long Usage Without Interruption in Laptops

11.5 Wearable Device

11.5.1 Most Wearable Devices are Wireless and Portable, Requiring Continuous Supply of Power

11.6 Digital Camera

11.6.1 Digital Cameras Use Power Banks as External Power Source

11.7 Portable Media Device

11.7.1 Portable Media Players Require More Battery Life Due to Faster Data Connectivity and Subsequent Increase in Digital Content

11.8 Others

11.8.1 Gaming Devices, Gps Navigators, and E-Readers Require Power Banks to Reduce Dependency on Fixed Electrical Outlet



12 Geographic Analysis

12.1 Introduction

12.2 North America

12.2.1 US

12.2.1.1 Accounted for the Largest Share for Market in North America

12.2.2 Canada

12.2.2.1 Major Applications Such as Smartphones and Tablets Driving Growth of This Market

12.2.3 Mexico

12.2.3.1 Mexico Expected to Be Lucrative Market for Power Banks

12.3 Europe

12.3.1 Germany

12.3.1.1 Germany Invests Extensively in R&D of Battery Production Due to Which It Holds Strong Market Value

12.3.2 UK

12.3.2.1 Increasing Demand for Smart Wearable Electronics and Smartphones in This Country.

12.3.3 France

12.3.3.1 France Depicts Significant Growth in Smartphone, Internet Use, and Internet-Connected Mobile Devices

12.3.4 Rest of Europe

12.4 APAC

12.4.1 China

12.4.1.1 China has Major Presence of Power Bank Manufacturers

12.4.2 Japan

12.4.2.1 Players Based in Japan Focus on Differentiating Their Products From Other Manufacturers

12.4.3 South Korea

12.4.3.1 South Korea has Presence of Major Battery Manufacturers Designing Lithium Batteries for Power Banks

12.4.4 India

12.4.4.1 India Presents Huge Opportunity for Market

12.4.5 Rest of APAC

12.5 RoW

12.5.1 Middle East & Africa

12.5.1.1 Increasing Demand for Wearables and Growing Penetration of Smartphones and Tablets

12.5.2 South America

12.5.2.1 South America is Among Developing Markets for Power Banks



13 Competitive Landscape

13.1 Overview

13.2 Ranking Analysis, 2018

13.3 Competitive Leadership Mapping

13.3.1 Visionary Leaders

13.3.2 Innovators

13.3.3 Dynamic Differentiators

13.3.4 Emerging Companies

13.4 Competitive Situations and Trends

13.4.1 Product Launches and Developments

13.4.2 Others



14 Company Profiles

14.1 Key Players

14.1.1 Adata

14.1.2 Anker Innovations

14.1.3 Aukey

14.1.4 Xiaomi

14.1.5 Ravpower

14.1.6 Griffin

14.1.7 Lenovo

14.1.8 Mophie

14.1.9 Ambrane

14.1.10 Intex

14.2 Other Companies

14.2.1 Mycharge

14.2.2 Omnicharge

14.2.3 Iwalk

14.2.4 Easyacc

14.2.5 Duracell

14.2.6 Sony

14.2.7 Syska

14.2.8 TP-Link Technologies

14.2.9 UIMI

14.2.10 UNU

14.2.11 Voltaic Systems

14.2.12 PNY

14.2.13 Zendure

14.2.14 Philips

14.2.15 Romoss



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/yxgnsk

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.