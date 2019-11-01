Cerence Appoints Prateek Kathpal as Chief Technology Officer

/EIN News/ -- BURLINGTON, Mass., Nov. 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cerence Inc. (NASDAQ: CRNC), AI for a world in motion, today announced the company has appointed Prateek Kathpal, an experienced innovation and product management leader, as the company’s Chief Technology Officer (CTO). In this role, Mr. Kathpal will be responsible for Cerence’s technology vision, core products and product roadmaps. He will also serve as head of Professional Services.



Mr. Kathpal brings more than 20 years of experience in fast-moving and high-growth environments. He joins Cerence from View, where he served as General Manager of AI & IoT Products, responsible for leading engineering and product management strategy, defining and driving the product roadmap, and supporting M&A activity to accelerate growth. Prior to View, Mr. Kathpal served as VP of Product & Solution Strategy at Polycom, where he was responsible for product management across the company’s software, cloud and platform products and drove strategy, new partnerships and engineering plans for top-line growth. Mr. Kathpal’s previous roles include Chief Strategy & Technology Officer at HighQ; VP of Cloud, AI & Platform at Accusoft, which acquired Adeptol, a company Mr. Kathpal founded; and Founder & CEO at OnDemandCM, which was acquired by Foxit Software. In addition, he has worked for several enterprise organizations, including EMC, NEC, Cognizant and Sapient.

“Prateek is a strong leader and strategist who brings deep product management expertise to the Cerence team at this pivotal stage,” said Sanjay Dhawan, CEO of Cerence. “He has a proven track record of leveraging innovation and a well-defined product roadmap strategy to drive growth and identify new business opportunities. Prateek is an excellent addition to our tenured Cerence leadership team.”

“I am thrilled to join the Cerence team at this exciting time for the Company and the industry as a whole,” said Prateek Kathpal. “With the automotive space undergoing an unprecedented transformation on the eve of autonomous and increasingly connected vehicles, Cerence has an important role to play. I look forward to advancing our innovation and technology leadership with the rest of the Cerence team.”

Cerence, which recently spun out of Nuance Communications as an independent automotive AI company, delivers immersive experiences that make people feel happier, safer, more informed, and more entertained in their cars. Bringing together voice, touch, gesture, emotion, and gaze innovations, it creates deeper connections between drivers, their cars and the digital world around them. Cerence powers AI in nearly 300 million cars on the road globally across more than 70 languages for nearly every major automaker in the world. To learn more about Cerence, visit www.cerence.com , and follow the company on LinkedIn and Twitter .

About Cerence Inc.

Cerence (NASDAQ: CRNC) is the global industry leader in creating unique, moving experiences for the automotive world. As an innovation partner to the world’s leading automakers, it is helping transform how a car feels, responds and learns. its track record is built on more than 20 years of knowledge and almost 300 million cars on the road today. Whether it’s connected cars, autonomous driving or e-vehicles, Cerence is mapping the road ahead. For more information, visit www.cerence.com .

