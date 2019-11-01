CHF Solutions, Inc. Announces Sales Force Realignment To Increase Focus On Cardiac Surgery And Eventually Pediatrics

/EIN News/ -- EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn., Nov. 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CHF Solutions, Inc. (Nasdaq: CHFS), a medical device company focused on developing, manufacturing and commercializing a clinically proven solution for diuretic-resistant patients suffering from fluid overload, announced a sales force realignment to increase focus on cardiac surgery and eventually pediatrics, following anticipated clearance from the FDA of its 510(k) application submitted in September 2019.



“Over the past several months, we have been transitioning our commercial focus to the acute needs of fluid overloaded patients in cardiac surgery and other areas of critical care. In addition, we are preparing to soon bring the life-saving therapy to pediatric care. As a result of these transitions, we are refocusing our sales team to better meet the needs of these markets,” said John Erb, chairman and CEO of CHF Solutions.

“We are refocusing our sales team to better address the faster growing segment of our business in cardiac surgery and to prepare for our expected launch in pediatrics. This change in strategy has necessitated our changing the criteria and experience required for our account managers,” added Nestor Jaramillo, Chief Commercial Officer of CHF Solutions. “We understand the structure and profile of a successful territory and have retained the services of a top executive search firm to help build out our sales organization with the sales competencies we need in executing our new strategies.”

About CHF Solutions

CHF Solutions, Inc. (Nasdaq:CHFS) is a medical device company dedicated to changing the lives of patients suffering from fluid overload through science, collaboration, and innovative technology. The company is focused on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing the Aquadex FlexFlow® system for ultrafiltration therapy. CHF Solutions is a Delaware corporation headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota with wholly owned subsidiaries in Australia and Ireland. The company has been listed on the Nasdaq Capital Market since February 2012.

About Aquadex FlexFlow® System

The Aquadex FlexFlow system is a clinically proven therapy that provides a safe, effective, and predictable method of removing excess fluid from patients suffering from fluid overload. The Aquadex FlexFlow system is indicated for temporary (up to eight hours) ultrafiltration treatment of patients with fluid overload who have failed diuretic therapy, and for extended (longer than 8 hours) ultrafiltration treatment of patients with fluid overload who have failed diuretic therapy and require hospitalization. The company has submitted an application to the FDA requesting for 510(k) clearance of the Aquadex FlexFlow system to include pediatric patients who weigh 20kg or more. All treatments must be administered by a healthcare provider, under physician prescription, both of whom having received training in extracorporeal therapies.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this release may be considered forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including without limitation, statements regarding use of the Aquadex Flex Flow system in cardiac surgery and pediatric patients and the receipt of FDA clearance for pediatric use. Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause actual future events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this release, including, without limitation, those risk associated with our ability to execute on our commercial strategy, the possibility that we may be unable to raise sufficient funds necessary for our anticipated operations, our post-market clinical data collection activities, benefits of our products to patients, our expectations with respect to product development and commercialization efforts, our ability to increase market and physician acceptance of our products, potentially competitive product offerings, intellectual property protection, our ability to integrate acquired businesses, our expectations regarding anticipated synergies with and benefits from acquired businesses, and other risks and uncertainties described in our filings with the SEC. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date when made. CHF Solutions does not assume any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

CONTACTS:

INVESTORS:

Claudia Napal Drayton

Chief Financial Officer

CHF Solutions, Inc.

952-345-4205

ir@chf-solutions.com

-or-

Bret Shapiro

Managing Partner

CORE IR

516-222-2560

brets@coreir.com

www.coreir.com



