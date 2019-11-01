The Royal Canadian Legion announces 2019-2020 National Silver Cross Mother

/EIN News/ -- OTTAWA, Nov. 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- This year’s National Silver Cross Mother is Mrs. Reine Samson Dawe of Kingston, Ontario. The Legion’s Dominion President, Thomas D. Irvine, CD, is honoured to announce that she will represent the nation with this special title until the end of October, 2020.



“Mrs. Samson Dawe raised an amazing military family,” says Irvine. “Her dedication as a military spouse and mother of four men who served or continue to serve our country, reflects an admirable commitment to our country. We are proud that she will represent all military mothers during this Remembrance Period.”

Mrs. Samson Dawe’s son, Captain Matthew J. Dawe, was the Commander of 8 Platoon, C Company, 3 Princess Patricia’s Canadian Light Infantry Battalion (3 PPCLI). His company was part of 2 Royal Canadian Regiment Battle Group (2 RCR BG) serving in Kandahar, Afghanistan.

Born on April 1, 1980, Matthew was killed in action on July 4, 2007. Returning from a mission in Afghanistan, his vehicle was targeted by a 500-pound bomb buried in the road. He died instantly, along with five Canadian soldiers and an Afghan interpreter. After his death, platoon members openly shared personal stories of their commander’s positive leadership. Read more about both Mrs. Samson Dawe and Captain Dawe at Legion.ca.

As the National Silver Cross Mother, Mrs. Reine Samson Dawe (pronounced “Wren” Samson Dawe) will place a wreath at the National War Memorial in Ottawa on November 11, 2019. She will do so on behalf of all Canadian mothers who have lost a son or daughter in action, or over the course of normal duty. From November 1, 2019, to October 31, 2020, Mrs. Samson Dawe will also perform a range of duties honouring Canada’s Fallen.

The Memorial Cross — more commonly referred to as the Silver Cross — introduced on December 1, 1919, is a symbol of personal loss and sacrifice on behalf of widows and mothers who lose a child on active duty, or whose death is later attributed to such duty. The Royal Canadian Legion’s Provincial Commands and individual Canadians submit nominations for the National Silver Cross Mother each year. The final recipient is chosen by a Dominion Command selection Committee.

About The Royal Canadian Legion

Founded in 1925, the Legion is Canada’s largest Veteran support and community service organization. We are a non-profit organization with a national reach across Canada as well as branches in the U.S., Europe and Mexico. With close to 260,000 members, many of whom volunteer an extraordinary amount of time to their branches, our strength is in our numbers.

Public Relations / Media Inquiries: PublicRelations@Legion.ca / 343-540-7604 - Nujma Bond

Legion.ca

Facebook.com/CanadianLegion

Twitter.com/RoyalCdnLegion

Instagram.com/royalcanadianlegion

youtube.com/user/RCLDominionCommand



Two photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a73bcfdd-b43d-48d4-81f3-989f8c45b136

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e3eb0bef-2b01-4bf1-b502-80825a2e1080

Mrs. Reine Samson Dawe National Silver Cross Mother Captain Matthew J. Dawe National Silver Cross Mother’s son



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.