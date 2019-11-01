PacWest Bancorp Announces Quarterly Dividend

$0.60 Per Share Cash Dividend Payable on November 29, 2019 to Stockholders of Record on November 20, 2019

/EIN News/ -- LOS ANGELES, Nov. 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PacWest Bancorp (Nasdaq: PACW) announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.60 per common share. The cash dividend is payable on November 29, 2019 to stockholders of record at the close of business on November 20, 2019.



ABOUT PACWEST BANCORP

PacWest Bancorp (“PacWest”) is a bank holding company with over $26 billion in assets with one wholly-owned banking subsidiary, Pacific Western Bank (the “Bank”). The Bank has 74 full-service branches located throughout the state of California and one branch in Durham, North Carolina. Our Community Banking group provides lending and comprehensive deposit and treasury management services to small and medium-sized businesses conducted primarily through our California-based branch offices. We offer additional products and services through our National Lending and Venture Banking groups. National Lending provides asset-based, equipment, and real estate loans and treasury management services to established middle market businesses on a national basis. Venture Banking offers a comprehensive suite of financial services focused on entrepreneurial businesses and their venture capital and private equity investors, with offices located in key innovative hubs across the United States. For more information about Pacific Western Bank, visit www.pacwest.com .

Contact: Matthew P. Wagner Patrick J. Rusnak President and CEO Executive Vice President and CFO Phone: 310-887-8520 714-989-4705



