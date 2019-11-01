Chiasma Supports Acromegaly Awareness Day

/EIN News/ -- WALTHAM, Mass., Nov. 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chiasma, Inc. (NASDAQ: CHMA), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on improving the lives of patients with rare and serious chronic diseases, today recognizes November 1st as Acromegaly Awareness Day.



“We recognize Acromegaly Awareness Day each year to call attention to this rare and debilitating disease, and to highlight the significant treatment burdens faced by patients and their families and the need for new maintenance treatment options,” said Raj Kannan, Chief Executive Officer of Chiasma. “On this Acromegaly Awareness Day, we would like to extend our appreciation to the investigators and patients who have participated or are participating in our completed and ongoing Phase 3 clinical trials of a potential oral somatostatin analog treatment option.”

“Today, the Acromegaly Community is pleased to recognize Acromegaly Awareness Day, which reflects on our mission to provide an emotional and communal support network for people touched by acromegaly,” said Jill Sisco, President of the Acromegaly Community. “In addition, we would like to acknowledge companies that are researching and developing new drug candidates that, if approved, may have the potential to improve the lives of patients with acromegaly.”

About Acromegaly

Acromegaly typically develops when a benign tumor of the pituitary gland produces too much growth hormone, ultimately leading to significant health problems. Common features of acromegaly are facial changes, intense headaches, joint pain, impaired vision and enlargement of the hands, feet, tongue and internal organs. Serious health conditions associated with the progression of acromegaly include type 2 diabetes, hypertension, respiratory disorders and cardiac and cerebrovascular disease. We believe that approximately 8,000 adult acromegaly patients are chronically treated with somatostatin analogs in the United States.

About Chiasma

Chiasma is focused on improving the lives of patients who face challenges associated with their existing treatments for rare and serious chronic diseases. Employing its Transient Permeability Enhancer (TPE®) technology platform, Chiasma seeks to develop oral medications that are currently available only as injections. In July 2019, the Company reported positive topline data from its CHIASMA OPTIMAL Phase 3 clinical trial for its octreotide capsules product candidate, conditionally trade named Mycapssa, for the maintenance therapy of adult patients with acromegaly in whom prior treatment with somatostatin analogs has been shown to be effective and tolerated. Prior to trial initiation, the Company reached agreement with the FDA on the design of the trial through a special protocol assessment. Chiasma is headquartered in Waltham, MA with a wholly owned subsidiary in Israel. Mycapssa, TPE and CHIASMA are registered trademarks of Chiasma. For more information, please visit the Company’s website at www.chiasma.com.

