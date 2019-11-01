Five killed in prison raid attempt

Luanda, ANGOLA, November 1 - Five men were killed and one injured, last Wednesday night, by the Luzia Penitentiary Protection Forces, in the northeastern province of Lunda Sul, when they tried to get into the jail to take out a detainee. ,

In a statement that reached ANGOP last Thursday, the National Police General Command says that around 01h30 am, on 30 October, some unknown people, holding firearms and cold weapons attempted to get into the prison, which is situated 30 kilometres off Saurimo Municipality, with the objective of removing a detainee who was indicted on charges of committing the crime of illegal possession of a firearm.

The Protection Forces of the penitentiary in reaction caused the death of five people and one injured, plus eighteen citizens were arrested. From the incident three prison warders were injured.

The statement also explains that it was seized an AKM firearm, six machetes, four knives, two iron cutting pliers, one kilogramme of narcotics and five mobile phones.

The National Police General Command has ordered the Police forces of Lunda Sul Province to keep on making efforts to find other members of the group which are on the run, as well as to take firm measures to guarantee order and public security.

