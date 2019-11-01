3-Day Mining Investment Asia Conference | Singapore: March 17th-19th, 2020

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Nov. 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Mining Investment Asia" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Now in its' 6th year, Mining Investment Asia is firmly established as South East Asia's largest strategic mining investment conference and exhibition. Held in Singapore, the event is well poised to attract more global investors and companies amidst the current turmoil and uncertainty surrounding major global and regional financial hubs.



We expect 450 senior-level executives, including over 200 investors and 40 mining companies ranging from explorers, juniors to mid-tier producers and majors for three days of partnering, networking, and business matching.



Join us at an invaluable platform to get access to agenda covering the latest industry issues, exhibition floor as well as 1-2-1 meeting matching tool for new partnerships & business opportunities.

2020 Show Highlights

450 Attendees

200 Investors

20 Sponsors & Exhibitors

3 Conferences

Top 3 Reasons to be Part of Mining Investment Asia 2020

The biggest & leading mining investment platform in South East Asia

Strong participation of investors & financiers (52%)

Connecting miners, investors and service providers via personalised networking platforms, 1-2-1 meetings and social events

Who Should Attend?



Mining and Energy Ministers & Department Heads

Company C Level Executives & Senior Management

COOs & Chief Engineers

Chief Geologists

EPC's & Project Developers

Investors & Financiers

Banks & Insurance Providers

Lawyers, Brokers, Corporate Advisors & Consultants

Equipment Solutions & Services Professionals

Local Distributors & Resellers

For more information about this conference visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/qekb14

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.