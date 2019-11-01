Singapore Defense Report 2019: Market Attractiveness, Competitive Landscape and Forecasts to 2024

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Nov. 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Singaporean Defense Market - Attractiveness, Competitive Landscape and Forecasts to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report provides readers with detailed analysis of both historic and forecast defense industry values, factors influencing demand, the challenges faced by industry participants, analysis of industry leading companies, and key news.



In particular, it provides an in-depth analysis of the following:

The defense industry market size and drivers: detailed analysis of the Singaporean defense industry during 2020-2024, including highlights of the demand drivers and growth stimulators for the industry. It also provides a snapshot of the country's expenditure and modernization patterns

Budget allocation and key challenges: insights into procurement schedules formulated within the country and a breakdown of the defense budget with respect to capital expenditure and revenue expenditure. It also details the key challenges faced by defense market participants within the country

Porter's Five Force analysis of the Singaporean defense industry: analysis of the market characteristics by determining the bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitution, intensity of rivalry, and barriers to entry

Import and Export Dynamics: analysis of prevalent trends in the country's imports and exports over the last five years

Market opportunities: details of the top five defense investment opportunities

Competitive landscape and strategic insights: analysis of the competitive landscape of the Singaporean defense industry. It provides an overview of key players, together with insights such as key alliances, strategic initiatives, and a brief financial analysis

Companies Mentioned: Boeing, ThyssenKrupp Marine Systems, Thales, Singapore Technologies Aerospace, Singapore Technologies Marine, Singapore Technologies Kinetics.



Market Highlights



Singapore's defense expenditure is expected to register a CAGR of 3.16% during the forecast period to reach US$13.2 billion in 2024. Despite its small land area and population, Singapore's economic importance and military capability rank it among Southeast Asia's regional powers.



Singapore's defense budget is valued at US$11.4 billion in 2019 and registered a CAGR of 4.49% during the historic period. Threats posed by terrorist organizations such as the Al-Qaeda-linked Jemaah Islamiyah (JI) and other regional terrorist groups, the acquisition of military equipment, overseas training of its armed forces, and participation in the international peace-building missions and disaster relief operations have mainly driven the budget increases in the historic period. The country plans to increase its defense expenditure with significant and steady investment in defense procurements according to defense minister Ng Eng Hen in March, 2019.



Capital expenditure is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 3.54%, due to the country's procurement plans over the forecast period, which is expected to increase from US$425.1 million in 2020 to US$488.6 million in 2024. Large scale opportunities remain in areas such as armored vehicles, multi role helicopters, utility helicopters, submarines, missile defense systems and naval auxiliary vessels. Singapore's homeland security is expected to witness robust investment due to a number of measures planned by the government, such as the procurement of modern equipment for border surveillance, as there is need to protect the borders from illegal trafficking of goods and people and threats from terrorist organizations.



In addition to these measures, the government is also focusing on containing the threats of human trafficking and cybercrime and countering the internal threats posed by these issues, in addition to developing improved identification systems for its citizens. Singapore's homeland security (HLS) expenditure stands at US$5 billion in 2019 and is projected to reach US$6.6 billion in 2024, registering a CAGR of 5.16% over 2020-2024.



Singapore encourages foreign investments in the defense sector and prefers technology transfers without formal offsets. The Singaporean Defense Ministry insists on a technology transfer agreement as part of all equipment procurement deals and insists on local support activities and joint programmes that have the same objective as offsets. Singapore has witnessed large scale imports of foreign military equipment during 2014-2018 due to the ongoing arms modernization programme. Traditionally, the US has been the largest supplier of military equipment and platforms to Singapore accounting for 46.2% of total arms imports. The other significant arms suppliers were France, Spain, Israel, the Netherlands, the UK, Italy, Switzerland, and South Africa.



Key Highlights



