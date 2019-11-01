Endeavour Mining Announces Appointment of Independent Non-Executive Director

/EIN News/ -- ENDEAVOUR ANNOUNCES APPOINTMENT OF INDEPENDENT NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR

George Town, November 1, 2019 – Endeavour Mining (TSX:EDV) (OTCQX:EDVMF) is pleased to announce the appointment of Sofia Bianchi as an independent non-executive director.

Sofia Bianchi is a finance professional with over 30 years of experience. During her career she played a leading role in the establishment of the first dedicated African infrastructure fund focused on financing private sector infrastructure projects as Deputy Managing Director of the Emerging Africa Infrastructure Fund. She is the Founding Partner of Atlante Capital Partners, which specializes in investing in structurally undervalued businesses in emerging markets, and currently Head of Special Situations, as well as a Member of the Investment Committee for Debt and Infrastructure, at the CDC Group plc, a development finance institution. She is currently an independent non-executive director of Yellow Cake plc and Sitex SA and served on the Board of Kenmare Resources plc from 2008 to 2017. She holds a Bachelor of Arts in Economics from the George Washington University and an MBA from The Wharton School.

Michael Beckett, Chairman of the Board of Directors, commented: “I am delighted to welcome Sofia as her extensive corporate finance and strategy expertise, notably in the African infrastructure, mining and materials sector, will further strengthen the Board.

This addition is part of our ongoing commitment to best practice governance and ensuring we have a well-balanced, diversified Board capable of supporting the Company’s longer-term strategic goals with collective expertise spanning mining, geology, finance, accounting, government relations, and capital markets.”

Endeavour’s Board is now composed of eight members; Chairman Michael E. Beckett, Sofia Bianchi, Livia Mahler, James Askew, Olivier Colom, Wayne McManus and Naguib Sawiris as non-executive directors, and Sébastien de Montessus as executive director, President and CEO.

ABOUT ENDEAVOUR MINING CORPORATION

Endeavour Mining is a TSX listed intermediate African gold producer with a solid track record of operational excellence, project development and exploration in the highly prospective Birimian greenstone belt in West Africa. Endeavour is focused on offering both near-term and long-term growth opportunities with its project pipeline and its exploration strategy, while generating immediate cash flow from its operations.

