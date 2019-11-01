Global Clinical In Vitro Diagnostic Medical Laboratory Services Market to 2024: Volume & Price Forecasts by Chemistry, Hematology, Microbiology, Pathology, Molecular Diagnostic & Esoteric
A market that just keeps on growing. Clinical laboratory testing is positioned to directly benefit from the explosion in biotechnology, especially genomics. Learn all about it in this new report. A range of dynamic trends are pushing market growth and company valuations. Trends like:
- The genetic blizzard
- Emerging economies and global prosperity
- Pharmacogenomics
- Healthcare expansion in China
- Climate change
- Globalization
- Automation
Exciting technical developments, especially in the area of molecular diagnostics and pharmacogenomics, hold the promise of a dynamic, growing and evolving world market that is moving out of the national and regional orientation and onto a global stage.
The report provides data that analysts and planners can use. Hundreds of pages of information including a complete list of Current 2018 United States Medicare Fee Payment Schedules to help sharpen your pricing. Make facilities planning decisions. Forecast demand for new testing regimes or technologies. Make research investment decisions.
All report data is available in Excel format on request.
Key Topics Covered
1. Introduction and Market Definition
1.1 The Growing Demand for Clinical Testing
1.2 Defining the Opportunity
1.2.1 Volumes
1.2.2 Prices
1.2.3 Revenue Market Size
1.3 Methods and Sources
1.3.1 Authors
1.3.2 Sources
1.4 U.S. Medical Market and laboratory Testing - Perspective
1.4.1 U.S. Medicare Expenditures for Laboratory Testing
2. Overview of a Dynamic Market
2.1 Market Players - Roles & Impacts
2.1.1 Supplier/pharmaceutical
2.1.2 Independent lab specialized/esoteric
2.1.3 Independent lab national/regional
2.1.4 Independent lab analytical
2.1.5 Public National/regional lab
2.1.6 Hospital lab
2.1.7 Physician lab
2.1.8 Audit body
2.2 Segmentation - Different Approaches
2.2.1 Traditional Market Segmentation
2.2.2 Laboratory Focus and Segmentation
2.3 Structure of Clinical Testing Industry
2.3.1 The Hospital Lab - Share of the Pie
2.3.2 Key Role for Economies of Scale
2.3.3 Physician Office Lab's are Still Here
2.3.4 Physician's and POCT - Reviving Patient Service in China
2.4 Profiles of Key Companies
2.5 National and Regional Diversity
3. Trends Driving a Changing Market
3.1 Growth Is Pushed from Many Sides
3.1.1 Understanding the Impact of Aging Population.
3.1.2 Economic growth a Key Driver
3.1.3 Point of Care Testing can increase demand
3.1.4 Alternative Medicine Creates Testing Opportunity
3.1.5 Esoteric Testing Moving Mainstream
3.1.6 Genetic Based Testing Creates New Department and New Discipline
3.2 Factors at Work To Shrink The Market
3.2.1 Lower costs trend to continue
3.2.2 Economic or population contraction.
3.2.3 Testing usage analysis curtailing growth.
3.2.4 Wellness has a downside
3.2.5 Test Displacement Impacts Important
3.2.6 Point of Care Testing
3.3 Automation
3.3.1 Stranded LIMS Investment
3.3.2 Software as a Service
3.3.3 Physician Office and Access Systems
3.4 Environment and Evolution
3.5 Diagnostic Technology Development
3.5.1 Next Generation Sequencing Fuels a Revolution.
3.5.2 Impact of NGS on pricing
3.5.3 POCT/Self Testing Disruptive Force
3.5.4 Pharmacogenomics Blurs Diagnosis and Treatment
3.5.5 CGES Testing, A Brave New World
3.5.6 Molecular Diagnostics Technologies at The Forefront of Growth
3.5.7 Biochips/Giant magnetoresistance based assay
4. Laboratory, Molecular Diagnostics and Genomic Testing Recent Developments
4.1 Recent Developments - Importance and How to Use This Section
4.1.1 Importance of These Developments
4.1.2 How to Use This Section
5. Country Market Sizes - North America 2016 to 2024
5.1 United States of America from 2016 to 2024
5.1.1 Clinical Chemistry - Volumes, Prices, Revenues
5.1.2 Microbiology - Volumes, Prices, Revenues
5.1.3 Hematology - Volumes, Prices, Revenues
5.1.4 Anatomic Pathology - Volumes, Prices, Revenues
5.1.5 Molecular Diagnostics - Volumes, Prices, Revenues
5.1.6 All Clinical Testing - Volumes, Prices, Revenues
5.1.7 Esoteric - Volumes, Prices, Revenues
5.2 Canada 2016 to 2024
6. Country Markets - Europe 2016 to 2024
6.1 France 2016 to 2024
6.1.1 Clinical Chemistry - Volumes, Prices, Revenues
6.1.2 Microbiology - Volumes, Prices, Revenues
6.1.3 Hematology - Volumes, Prices, Revenues
6.1.4 Anatomic Pathology - Volumes, Prices, Revenues
6.1.5 Molecular Diagnostics - Volumes, Prices, Revenues
6.1.6 All Clinical Testing - Volumes, Prices, Revenues
6.1.7 Esoteric - Volumes, Prices, Revenues
6.2 Germany 2016 to 2024
6.3 United Kingdom 2016 to 2024
6.4 Spain 2016 to 2024
6.5 Italy 2016 to 2024
6.6 Russia 2016 to 2024
6.7 Remainder of Europe and Former Soviet Union 2016 to 2024
7. Country Markets - Asia Pacific 2016 to 2024
7.1 China 2016 to 2024
7.1.1 Clinical Chemistry - Volumes, Prices, Revenues
7.1.2 Microbiology - Volumes, Prices, Revenues
7.1.3 Hematology - Volumes, Prices, Revenues
7.1.4 Anatomic Pathology - Volumes, Prices, Revenues
7.1.5 Molecular Diagnostics - Volumes, Prices, Revenues
7.1.6 All Clinical Testing - Volumes, Prices, Revenues
7.1.7 Esoteric - Volumes, Prices, Revenues
7.2 Japan 2016 to 2024
7.3 South Korea 2016 to 2024
7.4 India 2016 to 2024
7.5 Australia 2016 to 2024
7.6 Rest of Asia Pacific 2016 to 2024
8. Country Markets - Latin America, Africa & The Middle East 2016 to 2024
8.1 Brazil 2016 to 2024
8.1.1 Clinical Chemistry - Volumes, Prices, Revenues
8.1.2 Microbiology - Volumes, Prices, Revenues
8.1.3 Hematology - Volumes, Prices, Revenues
8.1.4 Anatomic Pathology - Volumes, Prices, Revenues
8.1.5 Molecular Diagnostics - Volumes, Prices, Revenues
8.1.6 All Clinical Testing - Volumes, Prices, Revenues
8.1.7 Esoteric - Volumes, Prices, Revenues
8.2 Mexico 2016 to 2024
8.3 Remainder of Latin America 2016 to 2024
8.4 Africa & The Middle East 2016 to 2024
9. Global Market Summary 2016 to 2024
9.1 Global Market 2016 to 2024
9.1.1 Clinical Chemistry - Volumes, Prices, Revenues
9.1.2 Microbiology - Volumes, Prices, Revenues
9.1.3 Hematology - Volumes, Prices, Revenues
9.1.4 Anatomic Pathology - Volumes, Prices, Revenues
9.1.5 Molecular Diagnostics - Volumes, Prices, Revenues
9.1.6 All Clinical Testing - Volumes, Prices, Revenues
9.1.7 Esoteric - Volumes, Prices, Revenues
10. The Future of the Clinical Laboratory
