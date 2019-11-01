2019 Technology & Innovation Report: Free-Space Optics (FSO) & Visible Light Communication (VLC)

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Nov. 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Free-Space Optics and Visible Light Communication: R&D Portfolio and Opportunity Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This technology and innovation report discusses R&D portfolio areas, various drivers and challenges for OWC technologies - VLC and FSO, and R&D strategies.

The report also discusses the various R&D initiatives of stakeholders and growth opportunities:

What is the significance of VLC and FSO technologies?

What are the key R&D portfolio areas?

Why are VLC and FSO poised to have a high impact on the retail industry?

How would VLC and FSO complement existing communication technologies?

What are the key innovations in the OWC domain?

What types of industries are likely to be impacted by OWC technologies?

What sort of strategies do stakeholders need to embrace to strengthen technologies?

What is the roadmap to mass-commercialize OWC in the long term?

Optical wireless communication (OWC) technologies, such as visible light communication (VLC) and free space optics (FSO) utilize visible spectrum wavelength for high-speed data communication, easing the congestion in lower radio frequency bands that are typically used for wireless communication.

With advancements in technologies, OWC is capable of enabling broadband Internet performance similar to that of fiber-optic transmission. Tier-1 original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and government bodies are actively funding R&D activities in the OWC space to commercialize solutions on a larger scale. This research estimates exponential growth on demand for VLC and FSO solutions in the near term.

1. Executive Summary

1.1 Research Scope

1.2 Research Methodology

1.3 Research Methodology Explained

1.4 Summary of Key Findings

2. VLC & FSO - Technology Status Review

2.1 Software Solutions Bolstering Light Communication Systems to Witness Rapid Growth in the Near Term

2.2 Technology Impact Assessment: Technology Attributes of VLC and FSO Outshine Conventional Communication Technologies

2.3 Spectrum Crunch Leading to Rapid Advancements in the Light Communication Industry

3. Drivers & Challenges: Assessment of Key Drivers and Challenges Impacting Adoption of OWC Technologies

3.1 Technology Attributes of OWC Technologies Driving Demand for Li-Fi Solutions

3.2 Interest from Tier-1 Companies Driving Advancements in VLC Technology

3.3 Five Key Challenges Hindering Adoption of Li-Fi

3.4 Spectrum Management Issues Hindering Wide-scale Commercialization of OWC Technologies

4. Patent Portfolio Analysis and Key R&D Themes

4.1 Patent Trend Analysis and R&D Portfolio Areas

4.2 Key OWC Patents by Tier-1 OEMs to Watch Out for

4.3 Academia Focused on Advancements in Electronics Engineering and Modulation for Rapid Commercialization of VLC and FSO

4.4 Government Bodies Hold the Key to Spread Awareness and Deploy OWC Technology Projects

5. Opportunity Assessment for VLC and FSO in the Long Term

5.1 Application Diversity of Light Communication

5.2 Three Key Areas that will Benefit from Adoption of OWC Technologies

5.3 Indoor Location Tracking and Broadband Will Emerge as Key Applications to Observe Adoption of OWC in the Near Term

5.4 Optical Wireless Communication Technologies to Transform Traditional Marketing Techniques in the Retail Segment

6. Strategic R&D Pipeline - Business Ecosystem, Research Orientation, and Startups

6.1 Business Ecosystem of VLC and FSO

6.2 Profile of Key R&D Portfolio Areas and Technology Innovation Themes

6.3 Research Orientation of Light Communication

6.4 R&D Budgetary Assessment of Optical Wireless Communication Industry

6.5 Emerging Optical Wireless Communication Startups to Watch Out for

7. Strategic Viewpoint

7.1 Strategic Collaboration amongst Stakeholders to Drive Adoption of Li-Fi-based Solutions

7.2 Li-Fi-as-a-Service Holds Potential to Emerge as a New Business Model Driving Adoption of OWC Technologies

7.3 The Road Ahead for Optical Wireless Communication Technologies

7.4 Strategic Roadmap to Drive Wide-scale Adoption of VLC and FSO

8. Industry Contacts

8.1 Key Industry Contacts

