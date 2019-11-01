DAS Health Acquires Automated Medical Systems
Industry leader continues expanison with acquistion of eight companies in 13 months.
/EIN News/ -- Tampa, FL, Nov. 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DAS Health, an industry leader in health IT and management, announced today it
completed the acquisition of Automated Medical Systems, a healthcare IT company based in Valdosta,
GA, with clients in Florida, Georgia, Tennessee, Texas and New York. As part of DAS’ growth strategy,
this most recent expansion further strengthens their position in the US healthcare technology space.
DAS Health actively serves nearly 15,000 total healthcare professionals nationwide. With offices in
Florida, Nevada, and Illinois, and a significant presence in Alabama, New Jersey, North and South
Carolina, Texas and Wisconsin, DAS Health serves clients throughout nearly all 50 states, and is the
largest eMDs and Aprima® reseller in the country. The recent acquisition enhances their product
offerings, including adding Henry Schein’s MicroMD® to their Electronic Health Records (EHR) portfolio.
“We are always looking for new ways to bring added value to our clients,” stated David Schlaifer, DAS
Health President and CEO. “With each acquisition, we are able to enhance the client experience,
whether it be with added solutions, resources or team members. The people we gain from these
ventures bring with them years of experience in healthcare technology, continuing to provide additional
levels of support for new and existing clients.”
“Because of DAS’ proven track record, I strongly believe that our clients, and our employees, will be set
up for success.” said David Lingefelt, CEO of Automated Medical Systems of the transition; “I truly feel
that DAS is the right fit for our clients.”
Automated Medical Systems’ clients will now have a substantially improved value proposition, as DAS
Health’s award-winning offerings are robust, including practice management and EHR software sales,
support and hosting, revenue cycle management (RCM), managed IT services, security risk assessments
(SRA), MIPS/MACRA reporting & consulting, mental & behavioral health screenings, chronic care
management, and other value-based care solutions.
About DAS Health`
DAS Health has been a leading provider of Health IT and management solutions and a trusted consultant
to independent physician groups, hospitals and healthcare systems across North America since 2003.
Headquartered in Tampa, FL, with regional offices in Las Vegas and the Chicago metro area, DAS delivers
superior health IT, RCM medical billing, value-based care and practice management solutions for nearly
15,000 healthcare professionals. It includes representation and support of various EHR platforms,
including Aprima®, e-MDs, Lytec, Medisoft, Practice Partner, NextGen® Office and Henry Schein
MicroMD®, and providing RCM, Managed IT, System Interfaces and numerous other services in
conjunction with AdvancedMD®, Allscripts®, eClinicalWorks™, GreenwayHealth™, and many others. DAS
was recently recognized for the 7th year in a row as a top healthcare company on the Inc. 500|5000 list.
Visit DAShealth.com to learn more.
Aprima® is a registered trademark of Aprima Medical Software, Inc., an eMDs Company; eMDs, eMDs Plus, Lytec, Practice
Partner and Medisoft are trademarks of eMDs, Inc. NextGen® Office is a registered trademark of QSI Management, LLC.
MicroMD® is a registered trademark of Henry Schein Medical Systems, Inc. AdvancedMD® is a registered trademark of
AdvancedMD, Inc. Allscripts® is a registered trademark of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. eClinicalWorks™ is a trademark of
eClinicalWorks, LLC. GreenwayHealth™ is a trademark of Greenway Health, LLC.
Attachment
Julianne Porter | Vice President of Client Success Julianne.Porter@DAShealth.com| 813-774-9800 x 200
EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.