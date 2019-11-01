Intelligent Systems Reports Third Quarter 2019 Results

/EIN News/ -- NORCROSS, Ga., Nov. 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Intelligent Systems Corporation [NYSE American: INS], the leading provider of innovative credit technology solutions and processing services to the financial technology and services market, announced today its financial results for the third fiscal quarter ended September 30, 2019.



“Our third quarter results reflect the continued success of our proven platform and unique services that translated into another quarter of significant growth for both revenue and profitability,” said Leland Strange, CEO of Intelligent Systems. “We are pleased with our third quarter revenue of $9.5 million, which was up 76 percent, matching our previously reported preliminary estimate. Income from operations was $4.2 million, within our preliminary range of $4.0 to $4.3 million. Revenue was driven by an increase in the number of customers and accounts, as well as an increase in the number and value of professional services contracts completed during the third quarter. The step up in income from operations was in line with our expectations as license revenue contributed significantly more to total revenue for the third quarter.”

“We continue to make the needed investments in research and development as we grow our Processing Services business and build infrastructure that will allow us to scale in future years. We are adding new processing customers at a faster pace than we are adding new license customers, resulting in steady growth in the processing revenue stream although it is still relatively small. As we head into the final months of the year, we remain optimistic that the momentum we’ve experienced to date will carry into 2020.”

Financial Highlights for the Third Quarter of 2019

Total revenues of $9,522,000 in the three-month period represented growth of 76 percent compared to the same period in 2018.

In the following table, revenue is disaggregated by type of revenue for the three months ended September 30, 2019 and 2018:

Three Months Ended September 30, (in thousands) 2019 2018 License $ 2,225 $ 129 Professional services 4,579 3,178 Processing and maintenance 2,235 1,678 Third party 483 430 Total $ 9,522 $ 5,415

Income from operations was $4,200,000 for the quarter compared to income from operations of $1,736,000 in the comparable prior year quarter.

Net income was $3,092,000 for the quarter compared to net income of $1,866,000 in the comparable prior year quarter.

Earnings per diluted share was $0.34 for the quarter ended September 30, 2019.



Investor Conference Call Today

The company is holding an investor conference call today, November 1, 2019, at 11:00 A.M. Eastern Standard Time. Interested investors are invited to attend the conference call by dialing (855) 766-6518 and entering conference ID 9246629. As part of the conference call Intelligent Systems will be conducting a question and answer session where participants are invited to email their questions to fax@intelsys.com prior to the call. A transcript of the call will be posted on the company’s website at www.intelsys.com as soon as available after the call.

The company will file its Form 10-Q for the period ended September 30, 2019 with the Securities and Exchange Commission today, November 1, 2019. For additional information about reported results, investors will be able to access the Form 10-Q on the company’s website at www.intelsys.com or on the SEC site, www.sec.gov.

About Intelligent Systems Corporation

For over thirty-five years, Intelligent Systems Corporation [NYSE American: INS] has identified, created, operated and grown technology companies. The company’s principal operations are CoreCard Software, Inc. ( www.corecard.com ) and its affiliate companies. CoreCard provides prepaid and credit card processing services using its proprietary software solutions that it also licenses to others. CoreCard has designed and developed a comprehensive suite of software solutions that corporations, financial institutions, retailers and processors use to manage credit and debit cards, prepaid cards, private label cards, fleet cards, loyalty programs, and accounts receivable and small loan transactions. CoreCard's flexible and proven processing platform is being utilized in many countries in addition to the United States including Australia, Canada, China, the United Arab Emirates, France, Italy, Mexico, New Zealand, Singapore, South Africa and the United Kingdom. Further information is available on the company’s website at www.intelsys.com or by calling the company at 770-381-2900.

In addition to historical information, this news release may contain forward-looking statements relating to Intelligent Systems Corporation and its subsidiary and affiliated companies. These statements include all statements that are not statements of historical fact regarding the intent, belief or expectations of Intelligent Systems Corporation and its management with respect to, among other things, results of operations, product plans, and financial condition. The words "may," "will," "anticipate," "believe," "intend," "expect," "estimate," "plan," "strategy" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Prospective investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties and that actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements. The company does not undertake to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new developments or otherwise, except as required by law. Among the factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements are instability in the financial markets, delays in product development, undetected software errors, competitive pressures, changes in customers’ requirements or financial condition, market acceptance of products and services, the impact of new or changes in current laws, regulations or other industry standards, risks relating to unauthorized access to confidential information due to criminal conduct, attacks by hackers, employee or insider malfeasance and/or human error and declines in general economic and financial market conditions, particularly those that cause businesses to delay or cancel purchase decisions.

Intelligent Systems Corporation CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (unaudited, in thousands, except share and per share amounts) Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Revenue Services $ 7,297 $ 5,286 $ 20,275 $ 13,757 Products 2,225 129 3,725 289 Total net revenue 9,522 5,415 24,000 14,046 Cost of revenue Services 3,012 2,323 8,445 5,972 Products − − − 136 Total cost of revenue 3,012 2,323 8,445 6,108 Expenses Marketing 35 85 124 240 General and administrative 700 466 2,394 1,357 Research and development 1,575 805 3,634 2,467 Income from operations 4,200 1,736 9,403 3,874 Other income (loss) (5 ) 245 248 128 Income before Income taxes 4,195 1,981 9,651 4,002 Income taxes 1,103 115 2,379 185 Net income $ 3,092 $ 1,866 $ 7,272 $ 3,817 Earnings per share attributable to Intelligent Systems Corporation: Basic $ 0.35 $ 0.21 $ 0.82 $ 0.43 Diluted $ 0.34 $ 0.21 $ 0.81 $ 0.43 Basic weighted average common shares outstanding 8,886,321 8,797,988 8,859,544 8,789,099 Diluted weighted average common shares outstanding 9,013,459 8,976,415 8,977,501 8,943,652





Intelligent Systems Corporation CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (in thousands, except share and per share amounts) As of September 30,

2019 December 31, 2018 ASSETS (unaudited) (audited) Current assets: Cash $ 23,676 $ 18,919 Marketable securities 370 349 Accounts receivable, net 6,059 3,731 Notes and interest receivable, current portion ‒ 581 Other current assets 1,039 1,202 Total current assets 31,144 24,782 Investments 3,309 760 Notes and interest receivable, net of current portion 1,272 1,745 Property and equipment, at cost less accumulated depreciation 2,336 1,513 Other long-term assets 1,469 504 Total assets $ 39,530 $ 29,304 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 280 $ 272 Deferred revenue, current portion 442 781 Accrued payroll 2,049 1,145 Accrued expenses 98 71 Income tax payable 1,504 284 Other current liabilities 1,154 719 Total current liabilities 5,527 3,272 Noncurrent liabilities: Deferred revenue, net of current portion 41 111 Long-term lease obligation 509 ‒ Total noncurrent liabilities 550 111 Intelligent Systems Corporation stockholders’ equity: Common stock, $0.01 par value, 20,000,000 shares authorized, 8,897,988 and 8,817,988 issued and outstanding at September 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively 89 88 Additional paid-in capital 15,341 15,050 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (124 ) (92 ) Accumulated income 18,147 10,875 Total Intelligent Systems Corporation stockholders’ equity 33,453 25,921 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 39,530 $ 29,304

For further information, call

Matt White, 770-564-5504 or

email to matt@intelsys.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.