TC Energy announces $1.2 Billion West Path Delivery Program

/EIN News/ -- CALGARY, Alberta, Nov. 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- News Release – TC Energy Corporation (TSX:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) (TC Energy) today announced the West Path Delivery Program, a combined $1.2 billion expansion of its NOVA Gas Transmission Ltd. (NGTL) and Foothills Systems, which will connect with the US$335 million GTN XPress Project recently announced by TC PipeLines LP, to deliver the volumes to downstream markets.



“The West Path Delivery Program, along with the GTN XPress Project, further enhances connections of the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin (WCSB) to high-value downstream markets,” said Russ Girling, President and Chief Executive Officer. “This $1.2 billion program brings our sanctioned expansions of NGTL and Foothills infrastructure to $10 billion, demonstrating our strong commitment to the long-term viability of the WCSB.”



The West Path Delivery Program is underpinned by approximately 258 million cubic feet per day of new firm service contracts with terms that exceed 30 years, commencing between the fourth quarter of 2022 and the fourth quarter of 2023. The $1.2 billion to be invested includes approximately 119 km (74 miles) of pipeline and associated facilities.

Applications for approvals to construct and operate the facilities are expected to be filed in 2020 and, pending receipt of regulatory approvals, construction is expected to commence as early as fourth quarter 2021.

