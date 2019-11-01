Night Shift Workers Three Times More Likely to be Diagnosed With Serious Illness MS

Night worker Tired Worker

The report does make a tentative connection between the elevated risks of a positive diagnosis and those who’ve worked night shifts over two decades or more.

Workers whose biological clocks are affected by late/night time shifts appear to be more vulnerable to diseases such as cancer and MS.” — Daniel Whittle Chief Editor

COVENTRY, UNITED KINGDOM, November 1, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Workers Union has found that the results of a large-scale study suggest that staff with more than 20 years’ exposure to working at night are at a higher risk of multiple sclerosis (MS).The research paper, which was published in the US-based ‘Occupational and Environmental Medicine’ journal, reviewed the medical records of 198,419 female nurses.It concluded that there seems to be no direct link to an increased risk of MS amongst individuals who’ve worked occasional or rotating night shifts over a 10-year period. However, the report does make a tentative connection between the elevated risks of a positive diagnosis and those who’ve worked night shifts over two decades or more.A good sleep pattern is known to be an essential part of maintaining a healthy life style. Workers whose biological clocks are affected by late/night time shifts appear to be more vulnerable to diseases such as cancer and MS.With recent research also suggesting that over 50s are one of the primary engines of the after-hours economy, respecting the rights of the working people who keep our country running when most of us are asleep is more important than ever. The strain on the body, the mind and family life make it imperative that night workers are afforded the same rights and protections as other members of staff. And where there are elevated risks to wellbeing, they should be managed sensitively and with due regard for the individual.The UK’s recent government package of reforms has given gig economy, zero hour and night shift workers the right to see a ‘statement of rights’ on their first day of employment, but this does not go nearly far enough. The Workers Union is fighting hard for everyone in this uncertain, difficult position. We’re fighting for your jobs, we’re fighting for your pay and conditions and we’re fighting for a better future for you the hardworking people who make this country a success. If you want to be represented by Britain’s fastest growing union come and look. You will get instant access to all our services. We don’t make you wait six weeks before you can access our services.The Workers Union – The UK’s hardest working union



