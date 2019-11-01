Agile, Testing & DevOps Showcase: 1-Day Event in Singapore, December 10th, 2019

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Nov. 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Agile, Testing & DevOps Showcase" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Agile, Testing and DevOps: Are they a separate conversation or a progression of capability?



DevOps, Testing and Agile have shared environments that facilitate working together. Spurred by greater demand for excellence, these three methods are more than simply adopting new tools and processes. The synergy involves building an evolving and stable Continuous Integration (CI) Infrastructure, as well as an automated pipeline that moves deliverables from development to production to meet users' expectations.

They can work together, and the entire build process should be transparent, and it should enable and support development and operations. This transformation depends on: significant changes in culture; roles and responsibilities; team structure; tools and processes.



The Round Table session is for 45 minutes. The speaker at each table will have a set theme and delegates join any table that they are interested in. They are given all the topics with their joining instructions and again at the time of registration and so make their choice on the topics that they want to attend. This is a discussion group and so no presentation slides are necessary, but please submit a topic if you would like to chair a discussion on a topic related to Testing, Agile and DevOps.



Among the topics addressed are:

Agile frameworks provide guidance for efficient operational software

Adopt a build-and-run teams concept

Automation and SAFe

Agile and DevOps - moving with flow-based awareness

Testing: Measure twice, cut once

Continuous Testing - running tests at each stage of s/w delivery pipeline.

Improve DevOps with SAFe

Automating for improved flow

The agile release train and continuous integration

Scrum board Gamification

Modern Software Testing

Sustainable Test Automation

Mob Programming

Team leadership

Individuals and interactions over process and tools

Working software over comprehensive documentation

Customer collaboration over contract negotiation

Responding to change over following a plan have been achieved and helped establishing a faster and practical way of getting things done

Agenda



08:45 - 09:00 Registration

09:00 - 09:15 Conference overview

09:15 - 10:00 Choosing your WoW!

10:00 - 10:30 Tea/Coffee break

10:30 - 11:15 Business Agility

11:15 - 12:00 Applying Lean Startup With Enterprises

12:00 - 12:45 Building Test Infrastructure to enable DevOps

12:45 - 13:45 Lunch break

13:45 - 14:30 Scrum board Gamification

14:30 - 15:15 Decentralization of Banking AI

15:15 - 15:45 Tea/Coffee break

15:45 - 16:30 Shu-Ha-Ri: how we apply Aikido principles to Agile and DevOps transformation



Speakers



Amol Pradhan

Majid Bhatti, Director, Transition & Transformation Asia Pacific, Orange Business Services

Marc Gong, Senior Director IT, Lead Coach, Agile and DevOps Competence Center, SAP

Joshua Lai, Scrum Master, Thales

Nabendu Misra, Director, Digital Solutions (FSI), Oracle

