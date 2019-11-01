REPEAT - Hundreds Expected to Fill Chatham Convention Centre to Stop Health Cuts

/EIN News/ -- CHATHAM, Ontario, Nov. 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Calling on the Doug Ford government to stop the cuts to and elimination of local health care services, hundreds of local Chatham residents will be joined by approximately 150 people from across Southwestern Ontario at the John D. Bradley Convention Centre on Saturday.



When: Saturday, November 2 at 11 a.m. – approx. 12:30 p.m.

Where: John D. Bradley Convention Centre

What: An indoor “rally” style event with noisemakers, speeches, visual presentations, music, hotdogs, hot chocolate, snacks, coffee and tea. Family friendly. The Coalition is hoping to build enough political pressure on the Doug Ford government to stop plans to eliminate 25 of 35 local Public Health Units, eliminate 49 of 59 local ambulance/paramedic services and 12 of 22 local dispatch units and merge them down to 10; to stop plans to cut public health and long-term care funding and the offloading of costs to municipalities, and; to stop real-dollar cuts to hospitals and long-term care homes. The Coalition is also working to protect home care and health care services from privatization.

Who: The event is organized by the Chatham Kent Health Coalition and the Ontario Health Coalition with a local organizing committee including dozens of local organizations.

For more information: Shirley Roebuck, co-chair Chatham-Kent Health Coalition 226-402-2724 (c) or Natalie Mehra, executive director, Ontario Health Coalition 416-230-6402 (c).



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.