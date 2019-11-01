WinterFest debuts at Canada’s Wonderland November 22

Experience immersive holiday entertainment, live shows, ice skating, spectacular lights and décor

/EIN News/ -- Vaughan, Nov. 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canada’s Wonderland is transforming the park into a magical winter wonderland for its new immersive, holiday event. WinterFest opens Nov. 22 and takes place on select dates until Dec. 31, where guests will experience enchanting themed areas adorned with more than five million holiday lights, festive décor and three 15-metre-high Christmas trees.

“This is Canada’s Wonderland like you’ve never seen it before,” said Norm Pirtovshek, General Manager. “WinterFest will be one of the country’s most spectacular winter events where friends and families can create memories and new traditions during the holiday season.”

WinterFest activities include ice skating on Snow Flake Lake in front of the iconic Wonder Mountain, a nightly tree-lighting ceremony, live holiday shows, strolling performers, select family rides, and interactive attractions like cookie decorating with Mrs. Claus, writing letters to Santa at the North Pole Post Office and creating take-home keepsakes at Sally’s Christmas Crafts.

The park will feature eight whimsical WinterFest worlds, including Tinsel Town, the North Pole, Elf Village, Charlie Brown’s Christmas Town, Candy Cane Lane, International Street, Season of Lights and the Christmas Market – where shoppers can find unique, artisan gifts and festive foods.

In all, WinterFest will feature more than 30 holiday attractions. Some of the live entertainment includes:

Tinker’s Toy Factory : This upbeat musical tells the story of Tinker the elf, who has to deal with some sudden changes in Santa’s Workshop that put his beloved old-fashioned toy-making in jeopardy.

: This upbeat musical tells the story of Tinker the elf, who has to deal with some sudden changes in Santa’s Workshop that put his beloved old-fashioned toy-making in jeopardy. Cool Yule Christmas: This high-energy, fun-filled show covers all your favourite Christmas pop songs.

This high-energy, fun-filled show covers all your favourite Christmas pop songs. What the Dickens?!: Our cast performs their version of the holiday classic ‘A Christmas Carol’.

Our cast performs their version of the holiday classic ‘A Christmas Carol’. The Mistletones: This bubbly trio performs classic Christmas tunes reminiscent of the 1950s.

This bubbly trio performs classic Christmas tunes reminiscent of the 1950s. A PEANUTS™ Guide to Christmas: Join Charlie Brown and the gang in this enjoyable sing-along celebrating the most wonderful time of the year!

For the full list of shows and attractions, operating hours and tickets, visit https://www.canadaswonderland.com/winterfest

Guests can receive free admission to WinterFest this year when they purchase a 2020 GOLD Pass, which includes all the benefits of a Season Pass plus unlimited visits to Halloween Haunt and WinterFest in 2020. All for as low as $99.99 or 11 easy online payments of $9.09.

