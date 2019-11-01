UNCF to Mark 75 Years at 36th Annual Atlanta Mayor’s Masked Ball

Music mogul Jermaine Dupri to receive the Masked Award at the signature fundraiser for being a champion of education for HBCUs and the students they serve

/EIN News/ -- Atlanta, GA, Nov. 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (Nov. 1, 2019)—During the past 75 years, UNCF (United Negro College Fund) has empowered more than half a million students to earn college degrees. As the largest and most effective minority education organization in the United States, UNCF actively supports 37 private historically black colleges and universities (HBCUs) and advocates for minority higher education. UNCF has been marking the significant milestone via a year-long celebration through its fundraising events across the country and will close the festivities at the 36th annual Atlanta UNCF Mayor’s Masked Ball Dec. 21 at the Atlanta Marriott Marquis. Founded in 1983 by Billye Suber Aaron and Ambassador Andrew Young, the annual event is Atlanta’s premier holiday season social soiree gathering the who’s who of the city, including host Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms, city of Atlanta; Dr. Michael L. Lomax, president and CEO, UNCF; event co-chairs Helen Smith Price, president, The Coca-Cola Foundation, and vice president, Global Community Affairs, and Eduardo Martinez, president, The UPS Foundation, and UPS chief diversity and inclusion officer; member institution presidents representing Clark Atlanta University, Morehouse College, Spelman College and The Interdenominational Theological Center (ITC); and a host of celebrities and UNCF friends.

“This year’s annual gala is the culminating event celebrating UNCF’s 75th anniversary. As we celebrate hosting the Mayor’s Masked Ball for 36 years in Atlanta, we know we could not make it successful without the major contributions of our diverse Atlanta community and its outstanding corporations,” said Justine Boyd, regional development director, UNCF. “With Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms as host, and the commitment of corporate sponsors and volunteers, we continue to raise the bar to support deserving students and our 37 UNCF-member institutions, four of which are in Atlanta.”

Music Mogul, record producer and songwriter Jermaine Dupri will receive the UNCF Masked Award for being a beacon of hope in providing a quality education to students of color. Dupri, an Atlanta native, has written and produced songs for Mariah Carey, Monica, Da Brat, Jay-Z, Nas, Ludacris and many others. Last year, Dupri was instrumental in the gala’s record-breaking $1.3 million raised by donating $50,000 to help HBCUs and deserving area students.

From its beginning 36 years ago, educating students has always been at the forefront of the fundraising event’s mission. With the success of the UNCF Atlanta Mayor’s Masked Ball, thousands of students have a brighter future because of the support they have received. In the past few years, more than 800 students attending UNCF-member schools were either able to attend college and/or continue their college education without the interruption of financial challenges.

Award-winning R&B recording artist Charlie Wilson, known to rock the house, will be the entertainment as luminaries look to raise more than $1 million for HBCUs and the students they support. Additional event highlights include a VIP Masked Award reception, silent and live auctions, elegant dining, the parade of dignitaries, dancing and dinner entertainment provided by UNCF-member institution Clark Atlanta University’s jazz band.

The spectacular event is made possible by marquis sponsors Hank and Billye Aaron and presenting sponsors The Coca-Cola Company, Delta Air Lines, UPS and The Atlanta Marriott Marquis.

For more information and to purchase tickets visit UNCF.org/AtlantaMMB or call 404.302.8623.

###

About UNCF

UNCF (the United Negro College Fund) is the nation’s largest and most effective minority education organization. To serve youth, the community and the nation, UNCF supports students’ education and development through scholarships and other programs, supports and strengthens its 37 member colleges and universities, and advocates for the importance of minority education and college readiness. UNCF institutions and other historically black colleges and universities are highly effective, awarding 21 percent of African American baccalaureate degrees. UNCF administers more than 400 programs, including scholarship, internship and fellowship, mentoring, summer enrichment, and curriculum and faculty development programs. Today, UNCF supports more than 60,000 students at over 1,100 colleges and universities across the country. Its logo features the UNCF torch of leadership in education and its widely recognized trademark, ‟A mind is a terrible thing to waste.”® Learn more at UNCF.org or for continuous updates and news, follow UNCF on Twitter at @UNCF.

Monique LeNoir United Negro College Fund, Inc. (UNCF) 202-810-0231 monique.lenoir@uncf.org



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.