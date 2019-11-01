DCN boosts enterprise network connectivity with next generation SD-WAN services

DCN’s SD-WAN solution delivers improved connectivity, insight, control, and security to support its customers’ digital transformation efforts

/EIN News/ -- BISMARCK, N.D., Oct. 31, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DCN (Dakota Carrier Network) has added software-defined wide area networking (SD-WAN) to its list of enterprise networking solutions, enabling businesses and governmental entities to centralize the control of all their branches to deliver enhanced application performance, embedded security, and public/private cloud integration.



Powered by Nokia’s Nuage Networks SD-WAN 2.0 technology, DCN’s transport-agnostic SD-WAN solution seamlessly integrates into customers’ existing network configurations, which provides connectivity over any transport underlay including carrier ethernet, internet, wavelength services, or LTE. This flexibility allows customers to have a unified and seamless network with simplified management at the most cost-effective rate. Offered as a managed service, DCN’s highly trained technicians perform the implementation and ongoing network maintenance for SD-WAN customers.

DCN’s SD-WAN solution also has the capability to provide application aware routing (AAR) which prioritizes data to ensure high-quality user experiences for bandwidth-heavy applications, such as video streaming or voice services. For added security, customers also have the option to route their traffic through DCN’s industry leading, high-availability managed firewall.

“SD-WAN is anticipated to quickly grow in popularity as a connectivity solution because it has the capability of creating a cohesive wide area network comprised of diverse transport services,” DCN Director of Operations Jesse Heck said.

“As an analogy, think of SD-WAN as a multi-faceted tool. Its flexibility renders it useful in diverse network configurations.”

Heck added he anticipates DCN’s hybrid SD-WAN solution will be popular among businesses because it allows them to seamlessly integrate software-defined features into their existing multi-protocol label switching (MPLS) network.

Sunil Khandekar, founder and CEO of Nuage Networks, said: "We are pleased to partner with DCN to enable them to offer next generation SD-WAN services to its business, government and wireless customers. By leveraging our SD-WAN 2.0 platform, DCN’s customers can create a highly scalable and dynamic network, providing them improved connectivity to all branches and public clouds. DCN’s customers will experience unrivaled insight, control, and security as they transform their networks to be more efficient, and reduce operational overhead.”

Further information about DCN’s SD-WAN solution can be found at DakotaCarrier.com/services/sd-wan.

About DCN

Dakota Carrier Network, created in 1996, is owned by 14 North Dakota-based independent broadband services providers representing 85 percent of all telephone exchanges in North Dakota and more than 90 percent of the state’s total surface area. They serve more than 164,000 customers in approximately 250 communities. The DCN companies currently have more than 40,000 miles of fiber optic cable in service. DCN’s corporate headquarters is located in Fargo, N.D., and its Network Operations Center (NOC) is located in Bismarck, N.D.

DCN Owner companies include: BEK Communications Cooperative, Consolidated, Dakota Central, DRN, Midstate Communications, MLGC, North Dakota Telephone Company, NCC, Polar Communications, Red River Communications, RTC, SRT Communications, United Communications, and WRT.

About Nuage Networks from Nokia

Nu-âhj: From French, meaning “cloud.” Nuage Networks from Nokia brings a combination of technologies and networking expertise to the enterprise and telecommunications industries. The Silicon Valley-based business has applied new thinking to the problem of delivering massively scalable and highly programmable SDN solutions within and across the datacenter and out to the wide area network with the security and availability required by business-critical environments. Nuage Networks, backed by the IP/Optical Networks business of Nokia, has the pedigree to serve the needs of the world's biggest clouds. The cloud has made promises - the mission of Nuage Networks is to help you realize them. Visit www.nuagenetworks.net.

Media contact: Joanna Drennen

Dakota Carrier Network

jdrennen@dakotacarrier.com

Office: 701-323-3034



