Rebel Capital Inc. Announces Termination of Qualifying Transaction

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 31, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rebel Capital Inc. (“Rebel” or the “Corporation”) (TSXV: RBL.P), a capital pool company listed on the TSX Venture Exchange (the “TSXV”), wishes to announce that it will not be proceeding with its previously announced Qualifying Transaction (as defined in the CPC Policy) (see press release dated September 30, 2019), as certain conditions of the Transaction were not met by the required dates.

On October 29, 2019, DLC Pittsburgh Data Center 1 LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary of Rebel, terminated the proposed acquisition of a property (the “Property”) located in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania containing a 91,790 square foot data center with a three-storey connected 43,800 square foot office property on an approximately 7.65 acre site (the “Proposed Transaction”).

The Proposed Transaction was intended to constitute Rebel’s “Qualifying Transaction” in accordance with TSXV Policy 2.4 – Capital Pool Companies.

