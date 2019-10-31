The Alkaline Water Company to Host Conference Call to Discuss Fiscal 2020 Second Quarter Results

/EIN News/ -- SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Oct. 31, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (NASDAQ and TSXV: WTER) (the “Company”), a producer of premium bottled alkaline drinking water and flavored water sold under the brand name Alkaline88®, announced today that it will host a conference call to discuss its fiscal 2020 second-quarter financial results on Wednesday, November 13, 2019, at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time.



Conference Call Details

Date: November 13, 2019

Time: 9:00 AM Eastern Time (ET)

Dial-in Number for U.S. and Canadian Callers: 877-407-8293

Dial-in Number for International Callers (Outside of the U.S. and Canada): 201-689-8349

Participating on the call will be the Company’s President and CEO Richard A. Wright and Executive Vice President of Finance Ronald DaVella, who will discuss operational and financial highlights for the fiscal second quarter, as well as its outlook for the full fiscal year 2020.

To join the live conference call, please dial in to the above-referenced telephone numbers five to 10 minutes prior to the scheduled call time.

A replay will be available for one week starting on November 13, 2019, at approximately 10:30 AM (ET). To access the replay, please dial 877-660-6853 in the U.S. or Canada and 201-612-7415 for international callers. The conference ID# is 13696363.

About The Alkaline Water Company Inc.

The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (NASDAQ and TSXV: WTER) is a leading producer of premium bottled alkaline drinking and flavored water sold under the brand name Alkaline88®. With its innovative, state-of-the-art proprietary electrolysis process, Alkaline88® delivers perfect 8.8 pH balanced alkaline drinking water with trace minerals and electrolytes. The Company recently announced a broad line of CBD infused products which include ingestibles and topical products. For its ingestibles line, the A88™ Infused Beverage Division Inc. produces CBD infused drinks, beverage shots, tinctures, capsules, and powder packs. For its topicals line, A88™ Infused Products Inc. produces salves, balms, lotions, essential oils, and bath-salt all made with lab-tested full-spectrum hemp. The Alkaline Water Company Inc. is currently pursuing a national multi-channel, mass-market expansion strategy with a direct-to-warehouse model and co-packaging facilities that are strategically located 600 miles within 95% of the U.S. population. Founded in 2012, the Company is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona. To learn more about The Alkaline Water Company, please visit www.thealkalinewaterco.com or connect on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram or LinkedIn.

The Company intends to comply in full with all federal, state, and local laws, rules and regulations as the Company develops its hemp-derived CBD infused beverages and other product lines. The Company will not pursue the commercial production or sale of CBD infused products until legally permitted. The Company is closely watching and responding to all regulatory developments within the FDA and in each individual U.S. state, and plans to launch its product lines accordingly.

The Alkaline Water Company Inc.

Richard A. Wright

President and CEO

800-923-1910

investors@thealkalinewaterco.com

Media

Jessica Starman

888-461-2233

jessica@elev8newmedia.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.



