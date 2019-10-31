Resverlogix Announces Voting Results from the 2019 Annual Meeting of Shareholders

/EIN News/ -- CALGARY, Alberta, Oct. 31, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Resverlogix Corp. (“Resverlogix”, or the "Corporation") (TSX:RVX) today held its Annual Meeting of Shareholders (the “Meeting”) in Calgary, Alberta. A total of 66,053,596 shares (approximately 31.54% of outstanding common shares) were represented in person or by proxy.

During business proceedings at the Meeting, shareholders elected six (6) Board members until the next annual meeting. The voting results of shares represented at the Meeting for individual directors were as follows:

Votes For Votes Withheld Percent For Percent Withheld Donald J. McCaffrey 57,000,127 234,994 99.59 0.41 Norma Biln 57,015,277 219,845 99.62 0.38 Shawn Lu 55,922,593 1,312,529 97.71 2.29 Kelly McNeill 57,019,076 216,046 99.62 0.38 Dr. Eldon Smith 57,015,077 220,045 99.62 0.38 Kenneth Zuerblis 57,017,677 217,445 99.62 0.38

Resverlogix shareholders approved all resolutions outlined in the Notice of Meeting and Management Information Circular dated September 16, 2019 (the “Information Circular”). The Information Circular is available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com , and on the Resverlogix website at www.resverlogix.com .

A webcast archive of the executive presentation portion of the Meeting is available HERE .

About Resverlogix

Resverlogix is developing apabetalone (RVX-208), a first-in-class, small molecule that is a selective BET (bromodomain and extra-terminal) inhibitor. BET inhibition is an epigenetic mechanism that can regulate disease-causing genes. Apabetalone is a BET inhibitor selective for the second bromodomain (BD2) within the BET proteins. This selective inhibition of apabetalone on BD2 produces a specific set of biological effects with potentially important benefits for patients with high-risk cardiovascular disease, diabetes mellitus, chronic kidney disease, end-stage renal disease treated with hemodialysis, neurodegenerative disease, Fabry disease, peripheral artery disease and other orphan diseases, while maintaining a well described safety profile.

Resverlogix common shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX:RVX).

