United States Steel Corporation Declares Dividend
/EIN News/ -- PITTSBURGH, Oct. 31, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- United States Steel Corporation (NYSE: X) announced today that its Board of Directors declared a dividend of $0.05 per share on U. S. Steel Common Stock. The dividend is payable December 10, 2019 to stockholders of record at the close of business November 13, 2019.
2019-037
United States Steel Corporation, headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pa., is a leading integrated steel producer and Fortune 250 company with major operations in the United States and Central Europe. For more information about U. S. Steel, please visit www.ussteel.com.
|CONTACTS:
|Amanda Malkowski
Public Affairs Rep.
Corporate Communications
T – (412) 433-2512
E – almalkowski@uss.com
|Kevin Lewis
General Manager
Investor Relations
T – (412) 433-6935
E – klewis@uss.com
