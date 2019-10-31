There were 655 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 168,304 in the last 365 days.

United States Steel Corporation Declares Dividend

/EIN News/ -- PITTSBURGH, Oct. 31, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- United States Steel Corporation (NYSE: X) announced today that its Board of Directors declared a dividend of $0.05 per share on U. S. Steel Common Stock.  The dividend is payable December 10, 2019 to stockholders of record at the close of business November 13, 2019.

2019-037

United States Steel Corporation, headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pa., is a leading integrated steel producer and Fortune 250 company with major operations in the United States and Central Europe.  For more information about U. S. Steel, please visit www.ussteel.com.

CONTACTS:              
Amanda Malkowski
Public Affairs Rep.
Corporate Communications
T – (412) 433-2512
E – almalkowski@uss.com		   Kevin Lewis
General Manager
Investor Relations
T – (412) 433-6935
E – klewis@uss.com
     

Primary Logo

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Energy Industry, Media, Advertising & PR


EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.