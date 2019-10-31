United States Steel Corporation Declares Dividend

/EIN News/ -- PITTSBURGH, Oct. 31, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- United States Steel Corporation (NYSE: X) announced today that its Board of Directors declared a dividend of $0.05 per share on U. S. Steel Common Stock. The dividend is payable December 10, 2019 to stockholders of record at the close of business November 13, 2019.

2019-037

United States Steel Corporation, headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pa., is a leading integrated steel producer and Fortune 250 company with major operations in the United States and Central Europe. For more information about U. S. Steel, please visit www.ussteel.com .

CONTACTS: Amanda Malkowski

Public Affairs Rep.

Corporate Communications

T – (412) 433-2512

E – almalkowski@uss.com Kevin Lewis

General Manager

Investor Relations

T – (412) 433-6935

E – klewis@uss.com



