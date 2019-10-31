Saia Honored as Top Company for Women

/EIN News/ -- JOHNS CREEK, Ga., Oct. 31, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ: SAIA) announced that earlier this month, at the Accelerate! Conference & Expo, held in Dallas, Texas, Saia LTL Freight was named one of Redefining the Road magazine’s 2019 “Top Companies for Women to Work for in Transportation.” The magazine is the official publication of the Women In Trucking Association (WIT). Saia Human Resource Specialist Courtney George accepted the award on the company’s behalf.



“It is a tremendous compliment to be recognized by WIT with this award,” stated Saia Vice President of Safety and Human Resources Karla Staver. “I am exceedingly proud and fortunate to work for a company that believes in diversity and that provides a path for women to succeed professionally.”

Ellen Voie, president and CEO of WIT, explained that the magazine created the award in 2018 to support part of WIT’s mission to promote the accomplishments of companies that are focused on the employment of women in the trucking industry.

Several factors help distinguish companies, like Saia, including a corporate culture that fosters gender diversity, competitive compensation and benefits packages, flexible hours and work requirements, and professional development and career advancement opportunities.

More than 150 nominations were received and nearly 11,000 votes were cast in the selection process this year, according to Brian Everett, publisher of Redefining the Road.

The list is comprised of a diverse range of businesses from the commercial freight transportation industry including motor carriers, third-party logistics companies, and original equipment manufacturers.

About Saia, Inc.

Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ: SAIA) offers customers a wide range of less-than-truckload, non-asset truckload, expedited and logistics services. With headquarters in Johns Creek, Georgia, Saia LTL Freight operates 168 terminals across 43 states and employs over 11,000 people nationwide. Saia LTL Freight has been recognized by the American Trucking Associations Safety Management Council for its outstanding safety record. For more information on Saia, Inc., visit www.saia.com.

For more information, contact:

Jeannie S. Jump

Saia Corporate Communications

Phone: 770-232-4069 · E-mail jjump@saia.com



