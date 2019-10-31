VIN Foundation Announces 4th Annual Solutions for the Profession Competition

Fourth annual essay competition asks veterinary students to suggest ideas to improve their veterinary education experience

/EIN News/ -- Davis, CA, Oct. 31, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The VIN Foundation is excited to announce its fourth annual Solutions for the Profession Competition. This year's competition asks veterinary students whether their veterinary school education is effective, efficient, and relevant to their career goals. The topic encourages them to assess their veterinary school experience -- how their time and money are spent and suggest ways to improve the education provided by their veterinary school.

Each year the competition looks to students for innovative answers to issues in the veterinary profession. The first annual competition challenged students to provide solutions to problems they see facing the veterinary profession. The second annual competition asked students to share what they wish they knew before applying to veterinary school. And the third annual competition requested veterinary students to share their views on the impact of practice consolidation on the profession.

VIN Foundation Board President, Dr. Richard Headley, stated: “I am excited the VIN Foundation is able to provide veterinary students with an opportunity to share areas in which their veterinary education can be improved to help support a healthy veterinary profession.”

Three entrants will win cash scholarships to help support tuition and education-related expenses:

• First place: $3,000

• Second place: $1,500

• Third place: $1,000

The VIN Foundation Solutions for the Profession Committee will select the top entries in the first round of judging. These essays will be assessed by experts in the topic area, who will pass the top choices to three well-known leaders in the veterinary profession. These final judges will determine the winners.

Learn more about VIN Foundation resources at VINFoundation.org/Resources.

The VIN Foundation, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit providing tools and resources to support veterinary students and veterinarians throughout their careers, was created by members of the Veterinary Information Network in 2005. Learn more about the VIN Foundation and its programs at http://VINFoundation.org. The VIN Foundation is made possible through generous gifts by individual donors and grants. All gifts made to the VIN Foundation are tax-deductible.

