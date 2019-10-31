United States Steel Corporation Reports Third Quarter 2019 Results

Net loss of $(84) million, or $(0.49) per diluted share

Adjusted net loss of $(35) million, or $(0.21) per diluted share

Adjusted EBITDA of $144 million

/EIN News/ -- PITTSBURGH, Oct. 31, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- United States Steel Corporation (NYSE: X) reported third quarter 2019 net loss of $(84) million, or $(0.49) per diluted share. Adjusted net loss was $(35) million, or $(0.21) per diluted share. This compares to third quarter 2018 net earnings of $291 million, or $1.62 per diluted share. Adjusted net earnings for third quarter 2018 were $321 million, or $1.79 per diluted share.



Earnings Highlights Quarter Ended Nine Months

Ended September 30, September 30, (Dollars in millions, except per share amounts) 2019 2018 2019 2018 Net Sales $ 3,069 $ 3,729 $ 10,113 $ 10,487 Segment (loss) earnings before interest and income taxes Flat-Rolled $ 46 $ 305 $ 275 $ 562 U. S. Steel Europe (46 ) 72 (27 ) 297 Tubular (25 ) 7 (21 ) (55 ) Other Businesses 8 16 26 44 Total segment (loss) earnings before interest and income taxes $ (17 ) $ 400 $ 253 $ 848 Other items not allocated to segments (63 ) (27 ) (107 ) (37 ) (Loss) earnings before interest and income taxes $ (80 ) $ 373 $ 146 $ 811 Net interest and other financial costs 48 59 151 252 Income tax (benefit) provision (44 ) 23 (43 ) 36 Net (loss) earnings $ (84 ) $ 291 $ 38 $ 523 (Loss) earnings per diluted share $ (0.49 ) $ 1.62 $ 0.22 $ 2.92 Adjusted net (loss) earnings (a) $ (35 ) $ 321 $ 124 $ 640 Adjusted net (loss) earnings per diluted share (a) $ (0.21 ) $ 1.79 $ 0.71 $ 3.58 Adjusted earnings before interest, income taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) (a) $ 144 $ 526 $ 707 $ 1,232

(a) Please refer to the non-GAAP Financial Measures section of this document for the reconciliation of these amounts.

"The team delivered better than expected results from solid cost performance and higher than forecasted shipments in Flat-Rolled. While market headwinds persist, we continue to focus on what we can control, including re-scoping our asset revitalization investments and reducing fixed costs," commented President and Chief Executive Officer David B. Burritt. "We also completed three financing activities since the quarter ended, which delivered approximately $1.1 billion of incremental capital to further support our strategy."

Burritt added, “We are using today's market environment as a catalyst to improve our business model with our 'best of both' strategy. Our investment in Big River Steel is strategic priority number one and we are already purposefully re-prioritizing our uses of cash towards investments most closely aligned with the business we are becoming. We will be flexible managing the pace of our strategic investments to ensure we demonstrate the resiliency required to achieve the cost and capability differentiation of our world competitive strategy."

The Company will conduct a conference call on third quarter 2019 earnings on Friday, November 1, at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time. To listen to the webcast of the conference call, and to access the company's slide presentation, visit the U. S. Steel website, www.ussteel.com, and click on the “Investors” section. Replays of the conference call will be available on the website after 10:30 a.m. on November 1.

UNITED STATES STEEL CORPORATION PRELIMINARY SUPPLEMENTAL STATISTICS (Unaudited) Quarter Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 OPERATING STATISTICS Average realized price: ($/net ton unless otherwise noted)(a) Flat-Rolled 732 859 771 807 U. S. Steel Europe 656 669 660 695 U. S. Steel Europe (€/net ton) 590 575 587 582 Tubular 1,417 1,602 1,501 1,477 Steel shipments (thousands of net tons):(a) Flat-Rolled 2,654 2,659 8,183 7,777 U. S. Steel Europe 765 1,101 2,833 3,384 Tubular 174 184 576 564 Total Steel Shipments 3,593 3,944 11,592 11,725 Intersegment steel (unless otherwise noted) shipments (thousands of net tons): Flat-Rolled to Tubular 79 26 212 158 Flat-Rolled to U. S. Steel Europe (iron ore pellets and fines) 235 — 424 — U. S. Steel Europe to Flat-Rolled — — — 22 Raw steel production (thousands of net tons): Flat-Rolled 2,783 2,933 8,842 8,558 U. S. Steel Europe 823 1,210 3,130 3,810 Raw steel capability utilization:(b) Flat-Rolled 65 % 68 % 70 % 67 % U. S. Steel Europe 65 % 96 % 84 % 102 % CAPITAL EXPENDITURES (dollars in millions) Flat-Rolled $ 263 $ 213 $ 764 $ 531 U. S. Steel Europe 36 25 111 63 Tubular 49 9 97 33 Other Businesses 2 18 6 19 Total $ 350 $ 265 $ 978 $ 646

(a) Excludes intersegment shipments.

(b) Based on annual raw steel production capability of 17.0 million net tons for Flat-Rolled and 5.0 million net tons for U. S. Steel Europe.

UNITED STATES STEEL CORPORATION CONDENSED STATEMENT OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited) Quarter Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, (Dollars in millions, except per share amounts) 2019 2018 2019 2018 NET SALES $ 3,069 $ 3,729 $ 10,113 $ 10,487 Operating expenses (income): Cost of sales (excludes items shown below) 2,902 3,172 9,301 9,101 Selling, general and administrative expenses 63 81 223 251 Depreciation, depletion and amortization 161 126 454 384 Earnings from investees (31 ) (17 ) (68 ) (39 ) Gain on equity investee transactions — — — (18 ) Restructuring charges 54 — 54 — Net (gain) loss on disposal of assets (1 ) (5 ) 3 (3 ) Other expenses (income), net 1 (1 ) — — Total operating expenses 3,149 3,356 9,967 9,676 (LOSS) EARNINGS BEFORE INTEREST AND INCOME TAXES (80 ) 373 146 811 Net interest and other financial costs 48 59 151 252 (LOSS) EARNINGS BEFORE INCOME TAXES (128 ) 314 (5 ) 559 Income tax (benefit) provision (44 ) 23 (43 ) 36 Net (loss) earnings (84 ) 291 38 523 Less: Net earnings (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests — — — — NET (LOSS) EARNINGS ATTRIBUTABLE TO UNITED STATES STEEL CORPORATION $ (84 ) $ 291 $ 38 $ 523 COMMON STOCK DATA: Net earnings per share attributable to United States Steel Corporation stockholders: Basic $ (0.49 ) $ 1.64 $ 0.22 $ 2.96 Diluted $ (0.49 ) $ 1.62 $ 0.22 $ 2.92 Weighted average shares, in thousands Basic 170,801 177,250 171,882 176,815 Diluted 170,801 179,126 172,511 178,734 Dividends paid per common share $ 0.05 $ 0.05 $ 0.15 $ 0.15





UNITED STATES STEEL CORPORATION CONDENSED CASH FLOW STATEMENT (Unaudited) Nine Months Ended September 30, (Dollars in millions) 2019 2018 Cash provided by (used in) operating activities: Net earnings $ 38 $ 523 Depreciation, depletion and amortization 454 384 Gain on equity investee transactions — (18 ) Restructuring charges 54 — Loss on debt extinguishment — 77 Pensions and other postretirement benefits 76 57 Deferred income taxes (38 ) 1 Net loss (gain) on disposal of assets 3 (3 ) Working capital changes (120 ) (300 ) Income taxes receivable/payable 27 53 Other operating activities (98 ) (52 ) Total 396 722 Cash used in investing activities: Capital expenditures (978 ) (646 ) Disposal of assets 4 10 Other investing activities — (1 ) Total (974 ) (637 ) Cash provided by (used in) financing activities: Revolving and other credit facilities - borrowings, net 165 — Issuance of long-term debt, net of financing costs — 640 Repayment of long-term debt (4 ) (922 ) Common stock repurchased (88 ) — Dividends paid (26 ) (27 ) Receipt from exercise of stock options — 34 Taxes paid for equity compensation plans (7 ) (9 ) Total 40 (284 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash (6 ) (13 ) Net decrease in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (544 ) (212 ) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of the year 1,040 1,597 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of the period $ 496 $ 1,385





UNITED STATES STEEL CORPORATION CONDENSED BALANCE SHEET (Unaudited) Sept. 30, Dec. 31, (Dollars in millions) 2019 2018 Cash and cash equivalents $ 476 $ 1,000 Receivables, net 1,400 1,659 Inventories 2,071 2,092 Other current assets 95 79 Total current assets 4,042 4,830 Operating lease assets 239 — Property, plant and equipment, net 5,310 4,865 Investments and long-term receivables, net 576 513 Intangible assets, net 152 158 Deferred income tax benefits 460 445 Other noncurrent assets 138 171 Total assets $ 10,917 $ 10,982 Accounts payable and other accrued liabilities 2,249 2,535 Payroll and benefits payable 345 440 Short-term debt and current maturities of long-term debt 67 65 Other current liabilities 189 157 Total current liabilities 2,850 3,197 Noncurrent operating lease liabilities 189 — Long-term debt, less unamortized discount and debt issuance costs 2,500 2,316 Employee benefits 905 980 Other long-term liabilities 273 286 United States Steel Corporation stockholders' equity 4,199 4,202 Noncontrolling interests 1 1 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 10,917 $ 10,982





UNITED STATES STEEL CORPORATION NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED EBITDA Quarter Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, (Dollars in millions) 2019 2018 2019 2018 Reconciliation to Adjusted EBITDA Net (loss) earnings attributable to United States Steel Corporation $ (84 ) $ 291 $ 38 $ 523 Income tax (benefit) provision (44 ) 23 (43 ) 36 Net interest and other financial costs 48 59 151 252 Depreciation, depletion and amortization expense 161 126 454 384 EBITDA 81 499 600 1,195 December 24, 2018 Clairton coke making facility fire 9 — 53 — Restructuring charges 54 — 54 — Gain on equity investee transactions — — — (18 ) Granite City Works restart costs — 27 — 63 Granite City Works adjustment to temporary idling charges — — — (8 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ 144 $ 526 $ 707 $ 1,232





UNITED STATES STEEL CORPORATION NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED NET (LOSS) EARNINGS Quarter Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, (Dollars in millions, except per share amounts) (a) 2019 2018 2019 2018 Reconciliation to adjusted net (loss) earnings attributable to United States Steel Corporation Net (loss) earnings attributable to United States Steel Corporation $ (84 ) $ 291 $ 38 $ 523 December 24, 2018 Clairton coke making facility fire 7 — 44 — Restructuring charges 42 — 42 — Gain on equity investee transactions — — — (18 ) Granite City Works restart costs — 27 — 63 Granite City Works adjustment to temporary idling charges — — — (8 ) Loss on debt extinguishment and other related costs — 3 — 80 Total adjustments 49 30 86 117 Adjusted net (loss) earnings attributable to United States Steel Corporation $ (35 ) $ 321 $ 124 $ 640 Reconciliation to adjusted diluted net (loss) earnings per share Diluted net (loss) earnings per share $ (0.49 ) $ 1.62 $ 0.22 $ 2.92 December 24, 2018 Clairton coke making facility fire 0.04 — 0.25 — Restructuring charges 0.24 — 0.24 — Gain on equity investee transactions — — — (0.10 ) Granite City Works restart costs — 0.15 — 0.35 Granite City Works adjustment to temporary idling charges — — — (0.04 ) Loss on debt extinguishment and other related costs — 0.02 — 0.45 Total adjustments 0.28 0.17 0.49 0.66 Adjusted diluted net (loss) earnings per share $ (0.21 ) $ 1.79 $ 0.71 $ 3.58 (a) The adjustments included in this table for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2019 have been tax effected. The adjustments for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2018 have not been tax effected due to the full valuation allowance on our domestic deferred tax assets in 2018.

We present adjusted net earnings (loss), adjusted net earnings (loss) per diluted share, earnings (loss) before interest, income taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) and adjusted EBITDA, which are non-GAAP measures, as additional measurements to enhance the understanding of our operating performance. We believe that EBITDA, considered along with net earnings (loss), is a relevant indicator of trends relating to our operating performance and provides management and investors with additional information for comparison of our operating results to the operating results of other companies.

Adjusted net earnings (loss) and adjusted net earnings (loss) per diluted share are non-GAAP measures that exclude the financial effects of items such as the December 24, 2018 Clairton coke making facility fire, restructuring, the effects of gains on equity investee transactions, facility restart costs, significant temporary idling charges and adjustments to those charges and debt extinguishment and other related costs that are not part of the Company's core operations (Adjustment Items). Adjusted EBITDA is also a non-GAAP measure that excludes the financial effects of the Adjustment Items. We present adjusted net earnings (loss), adjusted net earnings (loss) per diluted share and adjusted EBITDA to enhance the understanding of our ongoing operating performance and established trends affecting our core operations, by excluding the Adjustment Items. U. S. Steel's management considers adjusted net earnings (loss), adjusted net earnings (loss) per diluted share and adjusted EBITDA as alternative measures of operating performance and not alternative measures of the Company's liquidity. U. S. Steel’s management considers adjusted net earnings (loss), adjusted net earnings (loss) per diluted share and adjusted EBITDA useful to investors by facilitating a comparison of our operating performance to the operating performance of our competitors. Additionally, the presentation of adjusted net earnings (loss), adjusted net earnings (loss) per diluted share and adjusted EBITDA provides insight into management’s view and assessment of the Company’s ongoing operating performance, because management does not consider the adjusting items when evaluating the Company’s financial performance. Adjusted net earnings (loss), adjusted net earnings (loss) per diluted share and adjusted EBITDA should not be considered a substitute for net earnings (loss), earnings (loss) per diluted share or other financial measures as computed in accordance with U.S. GAAP and is not necessarily comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies. A condensed consolidated statement of operations (unaudited), condensed consolidated cash flow statement (unaudited), condensed consolidated balance sheet (unaudited) and preliminary supplemental statistics (unaudited) for U. S. Steel are attached.

CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This release contains information that may constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. We intend the forward-looking statements to be covered by the safe harbor provisions for forward-looking statements in those sections. Generally, we have identified such forward-looking statements by using the words “believe,” “expect,” “intend,” “estimate,” “anticipate,” “project,” “target,” “forecast,” “aim,” “should,” “will” and similar expressions or by using future dates in connection with any discussion of, among other things, operating performance, trends, events or developments that we expect or anticipate will occur in the future, statements relating to volume changes, share of sales and earnings per share changes, and statements expressing general views about future operating results. However, the absence of these words or similar expressions does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. Forward-looking statements are not historical facts, but instead represent only the Company’s beliefs regarding future events, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and outside of the Company’s control. It is possible that the Company’s actual results and financial condition may differ, possibly materially, from the anticipated results and financial condition indicated in these forward-looking statements. Management believes that these forward-looking statements are reasonable as of the time made. However, caution should be taken not to place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements because such statements speak only as of the date when made. Our Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. In addition, forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from our Company's historical experience and our present expectations or projections. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to the risks and uncertainties described in “Item 1A. Risk Factors” in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018, our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2019, and those described from time to time in our future reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. References to "we," "us," "our," the "Company," and "U. S. Steel," refer to United States Steel Corporation and its consolidated subsidiaries.

