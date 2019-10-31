National Fuel Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year Fiscal 2019 Earnings

/EIN News/ -- WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y., Oct. 31, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- National Fuel Gas Company (“National Fuel” or the “Company”) (NYSE:NFG) today announced consolidated results for the three months and fiscal year ended September 30, 2019.



FISCAL 2019 FOURTH QUARTER SUMMARY

GAAP earnings of $47.3 million, or $0.54 per share, compared to $38.0 million, or $0.44 per share, in the prior year

Adjusted operating results of $47.0 million, or $0.54 per share, compared to $42.5 million, or $0.49 per share, in the prior year (see non-GAAP reconciliation on page 2)

Adjusted EBITDA of $157.3 million compared to $148.2 million in the prior year (non-GAAP reconciliation on page 24)

E&P segment net production of 59.1 Bcfe, an increase of 25% from the prior year and 8% from the third quarter

Average natural gas prices, after the impact of hedging, of $2.26 per Mcf, down $0.19 per Mcf from the prior year

Average oil prices, after the impact of hedging, of $61.00 per Bbl, up $3.29 per Bbl from the prior year

Gathering segment revenues increased $6.7 million, or 24%, on higher throughput from Seneca

FISCAL 2019 HIGHLIGHTS

GAAP earnings of $304.3 million, or $3.51 per share, compared to $391.5 million, or $4.53 per share, in the prior year

Adjusted operating results of $299.3 million, or $3.45 per share, compared to $289.4 million, or $3.35 per share, in the prior year (see non-GAAP reconciliation on page 2)

Adjusted EBITDA of $785.4 million, an increase of $23.9 million over fiscal 2018 (non-GAAP reconciliation on page 24)

E&P segment net production of 211.8 Bcfe, an increase of 19% over fiscal 2018 and the highest output in Company history

Proved reserves at September 30, 2019, of 3.1 Tcfe, an increase of 23% from September 30, 2018

Gathering segment revenues increased $19.2 million, or 18%, on higher throughput from Seneca

Utility segment net income of $60.9 million, an increase of $9.7 million, or 19%, over fiscal 2018

Increased shareholder dividend for the 49th consecutive year to an annual rate of $1.74 per share

MANAGEMENT COMMENTS

David P. Bauer, President and Chief Executive Officer of National Fuel Gas Company, stated: “National Fuel capped off our 2019 fiscal year with an excellent fourth quarter, including operating results that were up approximately 10% from the prior year. Despite a challenging commodity price environment, the Company also grew its earnings year over year, evidencing the value of our integrated business model. The high degree of integration between our Exploration and Production and Gathering operations provided meaningful consolidated benefits, as Seneca’s record annual production drove a significant increase in our Gathering segment revenues this year, offsetting the impact of lower natural gas realizations. Our regulated Downstream and Midstream operations continue to provide diversification and predictable cash flows. The Utility segment delivered strong results in 2019, driven largely by modest customer growth and our ongoing investments in the modernization of our distribution network. These investments, which exceeded $74 million this fiscal year, further enhanced the safety and integrity of our pipeline systems, and contributed to earnings and rate base growth.”

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP EARNINGS TO ADJUSTED OPERATING RESULTS

Three Months Ended Fiscal Year Ended September 30, September 30, (in thousands except per share amounts) 2019 2018 2019 2018 Reported GAAP Earnings $ 47,281 $ 37,994 $ 304,290 $ 391,521 Items impacting comparability Remeasurement of deferred income taxes under 2017 Tax Reform — 3,516 (5,000 ) (103,484 ) Mark-to-market adjustments due to hedge ineffectiveness (E&P) (1,313 ) 346 (2,096 ) 782 Tax impact of mark-to-market adjustments due to hedge ineffectiveness 276 (85 ) 440 (192 ) Unrealized (gain) loss on other investments (Corporate / All Other) 949 — 2,045 — Tax impact of unrealized (gain) loss on other investments (199 ) — (429 ) — Premium paid on early redemption of debt (E&P) — 962 962 Tax impact of premium paid on early redemption of debt — (235 ) (235 ) Adjusted Operating Results $ 46,994 $ 42,498 $ 299,250 $ 289,354 Reported GAAP Earnings per share $ 0.54 $ 0.44 $ 3.51 $ 4.53 Items impacting comparability Remeasurement of deferred income taxes under 2017 Tax Reform — 0.04 (0.06 ) (1.20 ) Mark-to-market adjustments due to hedge ineffectiveness, net of tax (E&P) (0.01 ) — (0.02 ) 0.01 Unrealized (gain) loss on other investments, net of tax (Corporate / All Other) 0.01 — 0.02 — Premium paid on early redemption of debt, net of tax (E&P) — 0.01 — 0.01 Adjusted Operating Results per share $ 0.54 $ 0.49 $ 3.45 $ 3.35

FISCAL 2020 GUIDANCE UPDATE

National Fuel is revising its fiscal 2020 earnings guidance to reflect updated forecast assumptions and projections, including the expected impact of the decline in near-term natural gas prices that has occurred since the Company’s preliminary guidance was announced in August 2019. The Company is now projecting that earnings will be within the range of $3.00 to $3.30 per share, or $3.15 per share at the midpoint of the range. The decrease from the preliminary guidance is primarily due to lower expected price realizations on Seneca’s production, higher expected depreciation, depletion and amortization (“DD&A”) rates at Seneca, and higher expected pension and other post-retirement benefit expenses. The increase in Seneca’s projected DD&A rate is largely due to higher expected future plugging and abandonment costs in California. The increase in pension and other post-retirement benefit costs is being driven by changes in actuarial assumptions, primarily a lower discount rate resulting from the recent decline in interest rates.

The Company is now assuming that NYMEX natural gas prices will average $2.40 per MMBtu in fiscal 2020, a decrease of $0.15 per MMBtu from the $2.55 per MMBtu assumed in the preliminary guidance. For guidance purposes, the Company’s updated projections reflect the current NYMEX forward markets for natural gas and oil and consider the impact of local sales point differentials and new physical firm sales, transportation, or financial hedge contracts. During the fourth quarter, Seneca executed approximately 42 billion cubic feet (“Bcf”) of new NYMEX swap contracts. The Company currently has financial hedges and fixed price physical firm sales contracts in place on approximately 60% of Seneca’s expected fiscal 2020 production that, on average, lock-in a price realization of $2.30 per thousand cubic feet (“Mcf”).

The Exploration and Production segment’s fiscal 2020 net production forecast remains unchanged in the range of 235 to 245 billion cubic feet equivalent (“Bcfe”). The Company’s fiscal 2020 consolidated and individual segment capital expenditures guidance also remains unchanged from the preliminary guidance. The Company announced in August that it plans to reduce Seneca’s development activity in Appalachia in response to the decline in near-term natural gas prices. As planned, during the second quarter of fiscal 2020, Seneca expects to drop one of the three horizontal drilling rigs it is currently operating in Appalachia. Because the Company owns a majority of its natural gas interests in fee, Seneca has the flexibility to further reduce its capital investments should market conditions continue to weaken in order to preserve the economics of its development program.

Mr. Bauer added: “As we look to the future, despite the headwind of natural gas prices in fiscal 2020, we are well-positioned to responsibly grow the Company in a manner that maintains the strength of our balance sheet and drives value for our shareholders. With line of sight on new firm transportation capacity to premium markets, Seneca will maintain its focus on prudently developing its Utica Shale reserves in our Western Development Area, where we are able to utilize our existing infrastructure, including gathering facilities, to enhance our consolidated upstream and midstream returns. Our Gathering business will continue to grow in lockstep with Seneca’s production, and is expected to see near-term annual revenue growth of approximately 10%. Our Pipeline and Storage business is targeting the completion of multiple expansion projects by the close of calendar 2021, which we expect to collectively grow annual revenues by approximately $65 million. And, our Utility business will continue to make investments to modernize its facilities, and to enhance the long-term reliability of our distribution systems, which we expect to modestly grow rate base and margin. All told, National Fuel is poised for continuing long-term success.”

Additional details on the Company's updated forecast assumptions and business segment guidance for fiscal 2020 are outlined in the table on page 7.

DISCUSSION OF FOURTH QUARTER RESULTS BY SEGMENT

The following discussion of earnings of each operating segment for the quarter ended September 30, 2019, is summarized in a tabular form on pages 8 and 9 of this report (earnings drivers for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2019 are summarized on pages 10 and 11). It may be helpful to refer to those tables while reviewing this discussion. As of the quarter ended September 30, 2019, the Company is no longer reporting the Energy Marketing operations as a reportable segment. The Energy Marketing operations have been included in the All Other category in the disclosures and tables that follow below. Prior year segment information has been restated to reflect this change in presentation.

Note that management defines Adjusted Operating Results as reported GAAP earnings adjusted for items impacting comparability, and Adjusted EBITDA as reported GAAP earnings before the following items: interest expense, income taxes, depreciation, depletion and amortization, other income and deductions, impairments, and other items reflected in operating income that impact comparability.

Upstream Business

Exploration and Production Segment

The Exploration and Production segment operations are carried out by Seneca Resources Company, LLC ("Seneca"). Seneca explores for, develops and produces natural gas and oil reserves, primarily in Pennsylvania and California.

Three Months Ended September 30, (in thousands) 2019 2018 Variance GAAP Earnings $ 25,208 $ 19,580 $ 5,628 Remeasurement of deferred taxes under 2017 Tax Reform — 2,804 (2,804 ) Mark-to-market adjustments due to hedge ineffectiveness, net of tax (1,037 ) 261 (1,298 ) Premium paid on early redemption of debt, net of tax — 727 (727 ) Adjusted Operating Results $ 24,171 $ 23,372 $ 799 Adjusted EBITDA $ 89,509 $ 81,194 $ 8,315

Seneca’s fourth quarter GAAP earnings increased $5.6 million versus the prior year, which includes the net impact of non-cash mark-to-market adjustments recorded during the current and prior year relating to hedge ineffectiveness and certain items that impacted earnings in the prior year that did not recur in the current year (see table above). Excluding these items, Seneca’s fourth quarter earnings increased $0.8 million as the positive impacts of higher production and better realized crude oil prices on operating revenues, along with a lower effective income tax rate, were mostly offset by the negative impacts of lower realized natural gas prices on operating revenues and higher operating expenses.

Seneca produced 59.1 Bcfe during the fourth quarter, an increase of 11.8 Bcfe, or 25%, from the prior year. Natural gas production increased 11.7 billion cubic feet (“Bcf”), or 27%, due primarily to production from new Marcellus and Utica wells completed and connected to sales in Appalachia. Net production in Seneca’s Eastern Development Area increased 7.7 Bcf to 30.7 Bcf due largely to increased Utica development in the EDA-Tioga area and Marcellus development in the EDA-Lycoming area. Net gas production increased 4.0 Bcf to 24.1 Bcf in the WDA-Clermont area, where Seneca continues to experience stronger production and shallower declines from its Utica development program. Seneca’s oil production for the fourth quarter increased 14 thousand barrels ("Mbbl") from the prior year due to new wells coming online in the Pioneer development area in California.

Seneca's average realized natural gas price, after the impact of hedging and transportation costs, was $2.26 per Mcf, a decrease of $0.19 per Mcf from the prior year. This decline was largely due to lower NYMEX prices and lower spot pricing at local sales points in Pennsylvania. Seneca's average realized oil price, after the impact of hedging, was $61.00 per barrel ("Bbl"), an increase of $3.29 per Bbl over the prior year. The improvement in oil price realizations was due primarily to stronger price differentials at local sales points in California relative to West Texas Intermediate (WTI) prices.

The $22.3 million increase in Seneca’s total operating expenses was largely due to the higher production during the quarter. On a unit of production basis, operating expenses excluding DD&A expense declined $0.07 per thousand cubic feet equivalent (“Mcfe”), or 5%, to $1.25 per Mcfe from the $1.32 per Mcfe realized in the prior year. Lease operating and transportation (“LOE”) expense, which increased $8.8 million, includes the fees paid to the Company’s Gathering segment for gathering and compression services used to connect Seneca’s Marcellus and Utica production to sales points along interstate pipelines. The $10.6 million increase in DD&A expense was also due to a higher DD&A rate, which was driven by an increase in capitalized costs in Seneca’s full cost pool. The decline in Seneca’s effective tax rate was largely driven by the positive impact of the 2017 Tax Reform Act, a higher Enhanced Oil Recovery credit, and lower state taxes in the current year.

Proved Reserves Year-End Update

Seneca’s total proved natural gas and crude oil reserves at September 30, 2019 were 3,099 Bcfe, an increase of 575 Bcfe, or 23%, from the proved reserves reported at September 30, 2018. Seneca’s proved developed reserves at the end of fiscal 2019 were 2,081 Bcfe, representing 67% of total proved reserves. The proved reserves base is approximately 95% natural gas and 5% oil. In fiscal 2019, Seneca recorded 691 Bcfe of proved reserve extensions and discoveries, due primarily to Utica and Marcellus locations in Appalachia, and 96 Bcfe of net positive revisions due largely to improvements in well performance and Seneca’s shift towards drilling wells with longer laterals. As a result, Seneca replaced 372% of its fiscal 2019 production. Seneca’s three-year average finding and development cost at the end of fiscal 2019 was $0.56 per Mcfe, down $0.18 per Mcfe from the three-year average of $0.74 per Mcfe at the end of fiscal 2018.

Midstream Businesses

Pipeline and Storage Segment

The Pipeline and Storage segment’s operations are carried out by National Fuel Gas Supply Corporation (“Supply Corporation”) and Empire Pipeline, Inc. (“Empire”). The Pipeline and Storage segment provides natural gas transportation and storage services to affiliated and non-affiliated companies through an integrated system of pipelines and underground natural gas storage fields in western New York and Pennsylvania.

Three Months Ended September 30, (in thousands) 2019 2018 Variance GAAP Earnings $ 15,368 $ 15,337 $ 31 Adjusted EBITDA $ 35,747 $ 37,699 $ (1,952 )

The Pipeline and Storage segment’s fourth quarter GAAP earnings were largely unchanged versus the prior year, as lower operating revenues were offset by lower operation and maintenance (“O&M”) and interest expenses. The $4.5 million decrease in operating revenues was due largely to the expiration of a significant firm transportation contract on the Empire system in December 2018. The impact of the contract expiration was partially offset by an increase in Empire’s transportation rates following the settlement of Empire’s rate case that became effective in January 2019. O&M expense decreased $2.7 million due primarily to lower compressor and facility maintenance costs. Interest expense decreased $0.8 million due primarily to lower borrowing rates.

Gathering Segment

The Gathering segment’s operations are carried out by National Fuel Gas Midstream Company, LLC’s limited liability companies. The Gathering segment constructs, owns and operates natural gas gathering pipelines and compression facilities in the Appalachian region, which currently delivers Seneca’s gross Appalachian production to the interstate pipeline system.

Three Months Ended September 30, (in thousands) 2019 2018 Variance GAAP Earnings $ 16,902 $ 14,783 $ 2,119 Remeasurement of deferred taxes under 2017 Tax Reform — 12 (12 ) Adjusted Operating Results $ 16,902 $ 14,795 $ 2,107 Adjusted EBITDA $ 29,895 $ 23,814 $ 6,081

The Gathering segment’s fourth quarter GAAP earnings increased $2.1 million over the prior year. The increase was driven primarily by higher operating revenues, which were partially offset by modest increases in O&M expense and DD&A expense and the impact of a higher effective tax rate. Operating revenues increased $6.7 million, or 24%, due primarily to a 12.7 Bcf increase in gathered volume from Seneca’s Appalachian natural gas production. The $0.6 million increase in O&M expense was due to an increase in compressor station operating and preventative maintenance activity as a result of higher throughput during the quarter. The $0.6 million increase in DD&A expense was due primarily to a $46 million increase in average plant assets in-service versus the prior year.

The increase in the Gathering segment’s effective tax rate was largely due to a deferred state tax adjustment that lowered prior year income tax expense. This nonrecurring item was partially offset by the impact of the 2017 Tax Reform Act, which lowered the Company’s statutory federal income tax rate from a blended 24.5% in fiscal 2018 to 21% in fiscal 2019.

Downstream Businesses

Utility Segment

The Utility segment operations are carried out by National Fuel Gas Distribution Corporation (“Distribution”), which sells or transports natural gas to customers located in western New York and northwestern Pennsylvania.

Three Months Ended September 30, (in thousands) 2019 2018 Variance GAAP Earnings $ (7,728 ) $ (7,067 ) $ (661 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ 6,714 $ 10,514 $ (3,800 )

The $0.7 million increase in the Utility segment’s fourth quarter net loss was due largely to lower margin (operating revenues less purchased gas sold), partially offset by lower interest expense. A number of items contributed to the decrease in customer margin, including warmer weather and the net impact of revenue adjustments related to regulatory rate mechanisms. These items were offset partially by an increase in revenues relating to a system modernization tracking mechanism that became effective in December 2018. Interest expense decreased $1.0 million due primarily to lower borrowing rates following the Company’s early refinancing of an 8.75% coupon 10-year note at the end of the prior year.

Corporate and All Other

The Company’s operations that are included in Corporate and All Other, which now include the Company’s energy marketing business, generated a combined net loss of $2.5 million in the current year fourth quarter, which was $2.1 million lower than the loss of $4.6 million in the prior-year fourth quarter. The reduction in the net loss was driven primarily by lower interest expense and lower income tax expense. The lower income tax expense was due, in part, to the impact of the 2017 Tax Reform Act, which resulted in a remeasurement of deferred taxes that increased income tax expense in the prior year.

EARNINGS TELECONFERENCE

The Company will host a conference call on Friday, November 1, 2019, at 11 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss this announcement. There are two ways to access this call. For those with Internet access, visit the NFG Investor Relations News & Events page at National Fuel’s website at investor.nationalfuelgas.com . For those without Internet access, audio access is also provided by dialing (toll-free) 833-287-0795, using conference ID number “4581569”. For those unable to listen to the live conference call, an audio replay will be available approximately two hours following the teleconference at the same website link and by phone at (toll-free) 800-585-8367 using conference ID number “4581569”. Both the webcast and a telephonic replay will be available until the close of business on Friday, November 8, 2019.

National Fuel is an integrated energy company reporting financial results for four operating segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. Additional information about National Fuel is available at www.nationalfuelgas.com .

Certain statements contained herein, including statements identified by the use of the words “anticipates,” “estimates,” “expects,” “forecasts,” “intends,” “plans,” “predicts,” “projects,” “believes,” “seeks,” “will,” “may” and similar expressions, and statements which are other than statements of historical facts, are “forward-looking statements” as defined by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements. The Company’s expectations, beliefs and projections contained herein are expressed in good faith and are believed to have a reasonable basis, but there can be no assurance that such expectations, beliefs or projections will result or be achieved or accomplished. In addition to other factors, the following are important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements: changes in laws, regulations or judicial interpretations to which the Company is subject, including those involving derivatives, taxes, safety, employment, climate change, other environmental matters, real property, and exploration and production activities such as hydraulic fracturing; delays or changes in costs or plans with respect to Company projects or related projects of other companies, including difficulties or delays in obtaining necessary governmental approvals, permits or orders or in obtaining the cooperation of interconnecting facility operators; governmental/regulatory actions, initiatives and proceedings, including those involving rate cases (which address, among other things, target rates of return, rate design and retained natural gas), environmental/safety requirements, affiliate relationships, industry structure, and franchise renewal; changes in the price of natural gas or oil; impairments under the SEC’s full cost ceiling test for natural gas and oil reserves; financial and economic conditions, including the availability of credit, and occurrences affecting the Company’s ability to obtain financing on acceptable terms for working capital, capital expenditures and other investments, including any downgrades in the Company’s credit ratings and changes in interest rates and other capital market conditions; factors affecting the Company’s ability to successfully identify, drill for and produce economically viable natural gas and oil reserves, including among others geology, lease availability, title disputes, weather conditions, shortages, delays or unavailability of equipment and services required in drilling operations, insufficient gathering, processing and transportation capacity, the need to obtain governmental approvals and permits, and compliance with environmental laws and regulations; increasing health care costs and the resulting effect on health insurance premiums and on the obligation to provide other post-retirement benefits; changes in price differentials between similar quantities of natural gas or oil sold at different geographic locations, and the effect of such changes on commodity production, revenues and demand for pipeline transportation capacity to or from such locations; other changes in price differentials between similar quantities of natural gas or oil having different quality, heating value, hydrocarbon mix or delivery date; the cost and effects of legal and administrative claims against the Company or activist shareholder campaigns to effect changes at the Company; uncertainty of oil and gas reserve estimates; significant differences between the Company’s projected and actual production levels for natural gas or oil; changes in demographic patterns and weather conditions; changes in the availability, price or accounting treatment of derivative financial instruments; changes in laws, actuarial assumptions, the interest rate environment and the return on plan/trust assets related to the Company’s pension and other post-retirement benefits, which can affect future funding obligations and costs and plan liabilities; changes in economic conditions, including global, national or regional recessions, and their effect on the demand for, and customers’ ability to pay for, the Company’s products and services; the creditworthiness or performance of the Company’s key suppliers, customers and counterparties; the impact of information technology, cybersecurity or data security breaches; economic disruptions or uninsured losses resulting from major accidents, fires, severe weather, natural disasters, terrorist activities or acts of war; significant differences between the Company’s projected and actual capital expenditures and operating expenses; or increasing costs of insurance, changes in coverage and the ability to obtain insurance. The Company disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date thereof.







NATIONAL FUEL GAS COMPANY

AND SUBSIDIARIES

GUIDANCE SUMMARY

As discussed on pages 2 and 3, the Company is revising its earnings guidance for fiscal 2020. Additional details on the Company's forecast assumptions and business segment guidance are outlined in the table below.

Preliminary FY 2020 Guidance Updated FY 2020 Guidance Consolidated Earnings per Share $3.25 to $3.55 $3.00 to $3.30 Consolidated Effective Tax Rate ~ 25% ~ 25% Capital Expenditures (Millions) Exploration and Production $415 - $455 $415 - $455 Pipeline and Storage $180 - $215 $180 - $215 Gathering $40 - $50 $40 - $50 Utility $90 - $100 $90 - $100 Consolidated Capital Expenditures $725 - $820 $725 - $820 Exploration & Production Segment Guidance Commodity Price Assumptions NYMEX natural gas price $2.55 /MMBtu $2.40 /MMBtu Appalachian basin spot price (winter | summer) $2.20 /MMBtu | $2.00 /MMBtu $2.20 /MMBtu | $2.00 /MMBtu NYMEX (WTI) crude oil price $55.00 /Bbl $55.00 /Bbl California oil price premium (% of WTI) 108% 106% Production (Bcfe) East Division - Appalachia 219 to 229 219 to 229 West Division - California ~ 16 ~ 16 Total Production 235 to 245 235 to 245 E&P Operating Costs ($/Mcfe) LOE $0.85 - $0.90 $0.85 - $0.89 G&A $0.25 - $0.30 $0.27 - $0.30 DD&A $0.70 - $0.75 $0.73 - $0.77 Other Business Segment Guidance (Millions) Gathering Segment Revenues $135 - $145 $135 - $145 Pipeline and Storage Segment Revenues $290 - $295 $290 - $295





NATIONAL FUEL GAS COMPANY RECONCILIATION OF CURRENT AND PRIOR YEAR GAAP EARNINGS QUARTER ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2019 (Unaudited) Upstream Midstream Downstream Exploration & Pipeline & Corporate / (Thousands of Dollars) Production Storage Gathering Utility All Other Consolidated* Fourth quarter 2018 GAAP earnings $ 19,580 $ 15,337 $ 14,783 $ (7,067 ) $ (4,639 ) $ 37,994 Items impacting comparability: Remeasurement of deferred taxes under 2017 Tax Reform 2,804 12 700 3,516 Mark-to-market adjustments due to hedge ineffectiveness 346 346 Tax impact of mark-to-market adjustments due to hedge ineffectiveness (85 ) (85 ) Premium paid on early redemption of debt 962 962 Tax impact of premium paid on early redemption of debt (235 ) (235 ) Fourth quarter 2018 adjusted operating results 23,372 15,337 14,795 (7,067 ) (3,939 ) 42,498 Drivers of adjusted operating results** Upstream Revenues Higher (lower) natural gas production 21,591 21,591 Higher (lower) crude oil production 593 593 Higher (lower) realized natural gas prices, after hedging (7,923 ) (7,923 ) Higher (lower) realized crude oil prices, after hedging 1,521 1,521 Midstream Revenues Higher (lower) operating revenues (3,404 ) 5,051 1,647 Downstream Margins*** Impact of usage and weather (1,131 ) (1,131 ) System modernization tracker revenues 484 484 Regulatory revenue adjustments (757 ) (757 ) Operating Expenses Lower (higher) lease operating and transportation expenses (6,619 ) (6,619 ) Lower (higher) operating expenses (1,862 ) 2,043 (464 ) (815 ) (1,098 ) Lower (higher) depreciation / depletion (7,983 ) (489 ) (8,472 ) Other Income (Expense) (Higher) lower other deductions 860 1,394 2,254 (Higher) lower interest expense (672 ) 629 (140 ) 751 736 1,304 Income Taxes Impact of tax rate reduction due to 2017 Tax Reform 1,543 675 547 (562 ) (23 ) 2,180 Lower (higher) income tax expense / effective tax rate 1,551 (473 ) (2,408 ) 895 726 291 All other / rounding (941 ) (299 ) 10 (920 ) 781 (1,369 ) Fourth quarter 2019 adjusted operating results 24,171 15,368 16,902 (7,728 ) (1,719 ) 46,994 Items impacting comparability: Mark-to-market adjustments due to hedge ineffectiveness 1,313 1,313 Tax impact of mark-to-market adjustments due to hedge ineffectiveness (276 ) (276 ) Unrealized gain (loss) on other investments (949 ) (949 ) Tax impact of unrealized gain (loss) on other investments 199 199 Fourth quarter 2019 GAAP earnings $ 25,208 $ 15,368 $ 16,902 $ (7,728 ) $ (2,469 ) $ 47,281 * Amounts do not reflect intercompany eliminations ** Operating results have been calculated using the 24.5% federal statutory rate effective for the 2018 fiscal year. The impact of the change to a 21% federal statutory rate for the 2019 fiscal year is broken out separately under the caption "Income Taxes". *** Downstream margin defined as operating revenues less purchased gas expense.





NATIONAL FUEL GAS COMPANY RECONCILIATION OF CURRENT AND PRIOR YEAR GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE QUARTER ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2019 (Unaudited) Upstream Midstream Downstream Exploration & Pipeline & Corporate / Production Storage Gathering Utility All Other Consolidated* Fourth quarter 2018 GAAP earnings per share $ 0.23 $ 0.18 $ 0.17 $ (0.08 ) $ (0.06 ) $ 0.44 Items impacting comparability: Remeasurement of deferred taxes under 2017 Tax Reform 0.03 — 0.01 0.04 Mark-to-market adjustments due to hedge ineffectiveness, net of tax — — Premium paid on early redemption of debt, net of tax 0.01 0.01 Fourth quarter 2018 adjusted operating results per share 0.27 0.18 0.17 (0.08 ) (0.05 ) 0.49 Drivers of adjusted operating results** Upstream Revenues Higher (lower) natural gas production 0.25 0.25 Higher (lower) crude oil production 0.01 0.01 Higher (lower) realized natural gas prices, after hedging (0.09 ) (0.09 ) Higher (lower) realized crude oil prices, after hedging 0.02 0.02 Midstream Revenues Higher (lower) operating revenues (0.04 ) 0.06 0.02 Downstream Margins*** Impact of usage and weather (0.01 ) (0.01 ) System modernization tracker revenues 0.01 0.01 Regulatory revenue adjustments (0.01 ) (0.01 ) Operating Expenses Lower (higher) lease operating and transportation expenses (0.08 ) (0.08 ) Lower (higher) operating expenses (0.02 ) 0.02 (0.01 ) (0.01 ) (0.02 ) Lower (higher) depreciation / depletion (0.09 ) (0.01 ) (0.10 ) Other Income (Expense) (Higher) lower other deductions 0.01 0.02 0.03 (Higher) lower interest expense (0.01 ) 0.01 — 0.01 0.01 0.02 Income Taxes Impact of tax rate reduction due to 2017 Tax Reform 0.02 0.01 0.01 (0.01 ) — 0.03 Lower (higher) income tax expense / effective tax rate 0.02 (0.01 ) (0.03 ) 0.01 0.01 — All other / rounding (0.02 ) — — (0.02 ) 0.01 (0.03 ) Fourth quarter 2019 adjusted operating results per share 0.28 0.18 0.19 (0.09 ) (0.02 ) 0.54 Items impacting comparability: Mark-to-market adjustments due to hedge ineffectiveness, net of tax 0.01 0.01 Unrealized gain (loss) on other investments, net of tax (0.01 ) (0.01 ) Fourth quarter 2019 GAAP earnings per share $ 0.29 $ 0.18 $ 0.19 $ (0.09 ) $ (0.03 ) $ 0.54 * Amounts do not reflect intercompany eliminations ** Operating results have been calculated using the 24.5% federal statutory rate effective for the 2018 fiscal year. The impact of the change to a 21% federal statutory rate for the 2019 fiscal year is broken out separately under the caption "Income Taxes". *** Downstream margin defined as operating revenues less purchased gas expense.





NATIONAL FUEL GAS COMPANY RECONCILIATION OF CURRENT AND PRIOR YEAR GAAP EARNINGS TWELVE MONTHS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2019 (Unaudited) Upstream Midstream Downstream Exploration & Pipeline & Corporate / (Thousands of Dollars) Production Storage Gathering Utility All Other Consolidated* Fiscal 2018 GAAP earnings $ 180,632 $ 97,246 $ 83,519 $ 51,217 $ (21,093 ) $ 391,521 Items impacting comparability: Remeasurement of deferred taxes under 2017 Tax Reform (73,706 ) (14,100 ) (34,488 ) 18,810 (103,484 ) Mark-to-market adjustments due to hedge ineffectiveness 782 782 Tax impact of mark-to-market adjustments due to hedge ineffectiveness (192 ) (192 ) Premium paid on early redemption of debt 962 962 Tax impact of premium paid on early redemption of debt (235 ) (235 ) Fiscal 2018 adjusted operating results 108,243 83,146 49,031 51,217 (2,283 ) 289,354 Drivers of adjusted operating results** Upstream Revenues Higher (lower) natural gas production 66,573 66,573 Higher (lower) crude oil production (9,372 ) (9,372 ) Higher (lower) realized natural gas prices, after hedging (12,350 ) (12,350 ) Higher (lower) realized crude oil prices, after hedging 5,243 5,243 Midstream Revenues Higher (lower) operating revenues (9,092 ) 14,479 5,387 Downstream Margins*** Impact of usage and weather 2,554 2,554 System modernization tracker revenues 3,085 3,085 Lower (higher) refund provision on tax rate change (3,783 ) (3,783 ) Regulatory revenue adjustments 416 416 Higher (lower) energy marketing margins (3,841 ) (3,841 ) Operating Expenses Lower (higher) lease operating and transportation expenses (18,048 ) (18,048 ) Lower (higher) operating expenses (3,497 ) (5,914 ) (2,144 ) (1,710 ) (13,265 ) Lower (higher) property, franchise and other taxes (2,511 ) (1,055 ) (3,566 ) Lower (higher) depreciation / depletion (23,035 ) (1,120 ) (2,057 ) (26,212 ) Other Income (Expense) (Higher) lower other deductions 2,439 3,814 6,253 (Higher) lower interest expense (1,096 ) 1,692 116 2,501 1,925 5,138 Income Taxes Impact of tax rate reduction due to 2017 Tax Reform 5,099 2,895 2,516 2,251 (315 ) 12,446 Lower (higher) income tax expense / effective tax rate (5,825 ) 1,411 (3,801 ) 1,089 1,792 (5,334 ) All other / rounding (263 ) (391 ) (227 ) (563 ) 16 (1,428 ) Fiscal 2019 adjusted operating results 109,161 74,011 57,913 60,871 (2,706 ) 299,250 Items impacting comparability: Remeasurement of deferred taxes under 2017 Tax Reform 990 500 3,510 5,000 Mark-to-market adjustments due to hedge ineffectiveness 2,096 2,096 Tax impact of mark-to-market adjustments due to hedge ineffectiveness (440 ) (440 ) Unrealized gain (loss) on other investments (2,045 ) (2,045 ) Tax impact of unrealized gain (loss) on other investments 429 429 Fiscal 2019 GAAP earnings $ 111,807 $ 74,011 $ 58,413 $ 60,871 $ (812 ) $ 304,290 * Amounts do not reflect intercompany eliminations ** Operating results have been calculated using the 24.5% federal statutory rate effective for the 2018 fiscal year. The impact of the change to a 21% federal statutory rate for the 2019 fiscal year is broken out separately under the caption "Income Taxes". *** Downstream margin defined as operating revenues less purchased gas expense.





NATIONAL FUEL GAS COMPANY RECONCILIATION OF CURRENT AND PRIOR YEAR GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE TWELVE MONTHS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2019 (Unaudited) Upstream Midstream Downstream Exploration & Pipeline & Corporate / Production Storage Gathering Utility All Other Consolidated* Fiscal 2018 GAAP earnings per share $ 2.09 $ 1.13 $ 0.97 $ 0.59 $ (0.25 ) $ 4.53 Items impacting comparability: Remeasurement of deferred taxes under 2017 Tax Reform (0.85 ) (0.16 ) (0.40 ) 0.21 (1.20 ) Mark-to-market adjustments due to hedge ineffectiveness, net of tax 0.01 0.01 Premium paid on early redemption of debt, net of tax 0.01 0.01 Rounding (0.01 ) (0.01 ) — — 0.02 — Fiscal 2018 adjusted operating results per share 1.25 0.96 0.57 0.59 (0.02 ) 3.35 Drivers of adjusted operating results** Upstream Revenues Higher (lower) natural gas production 0.77 0.77 Higher (lower) crude oil production (0.11 ) (0.11 ) Higher (lower) realized natural gas prices, after hedging (0.14 ) (0.14 ) Higher (lower) realized crude oil prices, after hedging 0.06 0.06 Midstream Revenues Higher (lower) operating revenues (0.10 ) 0.17 0.07 Downstream Margins*** Impact of usage and weather 0.03 0.03 System modernization tracker revenues 0.04 0.04 Lower (higher) refund provision on tax rate change (0.04 ) (0.04 ) Regulatory revenue adjustments — — Higher (lower) energy marketing margins (0.04 ) (0.04 ) Operating Expenses Lower (higher) lease operating and transportation expenses (0.21 ) (0.21 ) Lower (higher) operating expenses (0.04 ) (0.07 ) (0.02 ) (0.02 ) (0.15 ) Lower (higher) property, franchise and other taxes (0.03 ) (0.01 ) (0.04 ) Lower (higher) depreciation / depletion (0.27 ) (0.01 ) (0.02 ) (0.30 ) Other Income (Expense) (Higher) lower other deductions 0.03 0.04 0.07 (Higher) lower interest expense (0.01 ) 0.02 — 0.03 0.02 0.06 Income Taxes Impact of tax rate reduction due to 2017 Tax Reform 0.06 0.03 0.03 0.03 — 0.15 Lower (higher) income tax expense / effective tax rate (0.07 ) 0.02 (0.04 ) 0.01 0.02 (0.06 ) All other / rounding — (0.02 ) (0.02 ) (0.01 ) (0.01 ) (0.06 ) Fiscal 2019 adjusted operating results per share 1.26 0.85 0.67 0.70 (0.03 ) 3.45 Items impacting comparability: Remeasurement of deferred taxes under 2017 Tax Reform 0.01 0.01 0.04 0.06 Mark-to-market adjustments due to hedge ineffectiveness, net of tax 0.02 0.02 Unrealized gain (loss) on other investments, net of tax (0.02 ) (0.02 ) Rounding (0.01 ) 0.01 — Fiscal 2019 GAAP earnings per share $ 1.29 $ 0.85 $ 0.67 $ 0.70 $ — $ 3.51 * Amounts do not reflect intercompany eliminations

** Operating results have been calculated using the 24.5% federal statutory rate effective for the 2018 fiscal year. The impact of the change to a 21% federal statutory rate for the 2019 fiscal year is broken out separately under the caption "Income Taxes". *** Downstream margin defined as operating revenues less purchased gas expense.





NATIONAL FUEL GAS COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES (Thousands of Dollars, except per share amounts) Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended September 30, September 30, (Unaudited) (Unaudited) SUMMARY OF OPERATIONS 2019 2018 2019 2018 Operating Revenues: Utility and Energy Marketing Revenues $ 79,925 $ 93,240 $ 860,985 $ 812,474 Exploration and Production and Other Revenues 166,262 143,998 636,528 569,808 Pipeline and Storage and Gathering Revenues 47,153 51,958 195,819 210,386 293,340 289,196 1,693,332 1,592,668 Operating Expenses: Purchased Gas 4,728 14,968 386,265 337,822 Operation and Maintenance: Utility and Energy Marketing 39,390 38,537 171,472 168,885 Exploration and Production and Other 38,847 34,656 147,457 139,546 Pipeline and Storage and Gathering 30,926 33,067 111,783 101,338 Property, Franchise and Other Taxes 20,839 20,148 88,886 84,393 Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization 74,670 63,159 275,660 240,961 209,400 204,535 1,181,523 1,072,945 Operating Income 83,940 84,661 511,809 519,723 Other Income (Expense): Other Income (Deductions) 1,435 (968 ) (15,542 ) (21,174 ) Interest Expense on Long-Term Debt (25,598 ) (28,534 ) (101,614 ) (110,946 ) Other Interest Expense (1,081 ) (834 ) (5,142 ) (3,576 ) Income Before Income Taxes 58,696 54,325 389,511 384,027 Income Tax Expense (Benefit) 11,415 16,331 85,221 (7,494 ) Net Income Available for Common Stock $ 47,281 $ 37,994 $ 304,290 $ 391,521 Earnings Per Common Share Basic $ 0.55 $ 0.44 $ 3.53 $ 4.56 Diluted $ 0.54 $ 0.44 $ 3.51 $ 4.53 Weighted Average Common Shares: Used in Basic Calculation 86,315,038 85,953,204 86,235,550 85,830,597 Used in Diluted Calculation 86,807,821 86,650,677 86,773,259 86,439,698





NATIONAL FUEL GAS COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited) September 30, September 30, (Thousands of Dollars) 2019 2018 ASSETS Property, Plant and Equipment $ 11,204,838 $ 10,439,839 Less - Accumulated Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization 5,695,328 5,462,696 Net Property, Plant and Equipment 5,509,510 4,977,143 Current Assets: Cash and Temporary Cash Investments 20,428 229,606 Hedging Collateral Deposits 6,832 3,441 Receivables - Net 139,956 141,498 Unbilled Revenue 18,758 24,182 Gas Stored Underground 36,632 37,813 Materials and Supplies - at average cost 40,717 35,823 Unrecovered Purchased Gas Costs 2,246 4,204 Other Current Assets 97,054 68,024 Total Current Assets 362,623 544,591 Other Assets: Recoverable Future Taxes 115,197 115,460 Unamortized Debt Expense 14,005 15,975 Other Regulatory Assets 167,320 112,918 Deferred Charges 33,843 40,025 Other Investments 144,917 132,545 Goodwill 5,476 5,476 Prepaid Post-Retirement Benefit Costs 60,517 82,733 Fair Value of Derivative Financial Instruments 48,669 9,518 Other 80 102 Total Other Assets 590,024 514,752 Total Assets $ 6,462,157 $ 6,036,486 CAPITALIZATION AND LIABILITIES Capitalization: Comprehensive Shareholders' Equity Common Stock, $1 Par Value Authorized - 200,000,000 Shares; Issued and Outstanding - 86,315,287 Shares and 85,956,814 Shares, Respectively $ 86,315 $ 85,957 Paid in Capital 832,264 820,223 Earnings Reinvested in the Business 1,272,601 1,098,900 Accumulated Other Comprehensive Loss (52,155 ) (67,750 ) Total Comprehensive Shareholders' Equity 2,139,025 1,937,330 Long-Term Debt, Net of Current Portion and Unamortized Discount and Debt Issuance Costs 2,133,718 2,131,365 Total Capitalization 4,272,743 4,068,695 Current and Accrued Liabilities: Notes Payable to Banks and Commercial Paper 55,200 — Current Portion of Long-Term Debt — — Accounts Payable 132,208 160,031 Amounts Payable to Customers 7,445 3,394 Dividends Payable 37,547 36,532 Interest Payable on Long-Term Debt 18,508 19,062 Customer Advances 13,044 13,609 Customer Security Deposits 16,210 25,703 Other Accruals and Current Liabilities 139,600 132,693 Fair Value of Derivative Financial Instruments 5,574 49,036 Total Current and Accrued Liabilities 425,336 440,060 Deferred Credits: Deferred Income Taxes 653,382 512,686 Taxes Refundable to Customers 366,503 370,628 Cost of Removal Regulatory Liability 221,699 212,311 Other Regulatory Liabilities 138,939 146,743 Pension and Other Post-Retirement Liabilities 133,729 66,103 Asset Retirement Obligations 127,458 108,235 Other Deferred Credits 122,368 111,025 Total Deferred Credits 1,764,078 1,527,731 Commitments and Contingencies — — Total Capitalization and Liabilities $ 6,462,157 $ 6,036,486





NATIONAL FUEL GAS COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited) Twelve Months Ended September 30, (Thousands of Dollars) 2019 2018 Operating Activities: Net Income Available for Common Stock $ 304,290 $ 391,521 Adjustments to Reconcile Net Income to Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities: Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization 275,660 240,961 Deferred Income Taxes 122,265 (18,153 ) Stock-Based Compensation 21,186 15,762 Other 8,608 16,133 Change in: Receivables and Unbilled Revenue 6,379 (30,882 ) Gas Stored Underground and Materials and Supplies (3,713 ) (4,021 ) Unrecovered Purchased Gas Costs 1,958 419 Other Current Assets (29,030 ) (16,519 ) Accounts Payable (24,770 ) 17,962 Amounts Payable to Customers 4,051 3,394 Customer Advances (565 ) (2,092 ) Customer Security Deposits (9,493 ) 5,331 Other Accruals and Current Liabilities 10,992 3,865 Other Assets 5,115 (9,556 ) Other Liabilities 1,550 1,178 Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities $ 694,483 $ 615,303 Investing Activities: Capital Expenditures $ (788,938 ) $ (584,004 ) Net Proceeds from Sale of Oil and Gas Producing Properties — 55,506 Other (10,237 ) (389 ) Net Cash Used in Investing Activities $ (799,175 ) $ (528,887 ) Financing Activities: Changes in Notes Payable to Banks and Commercial Paper $ 55,200 $ — Reduction of Long-Term Debt — (566,512 ) Dividends Paid on Common Stock (147,418 ) (143,258 ) Net Proceeds From Issuance of Long-Term Debt — 295,020 Net Proceeds from Issuance (Repurchase) of Common Stock (8,877 ) 4,110 Net Cash Used in Financing Activities $ (101,095 ) $ (410,640 ) Net Decrease in Cash, Cash Equivalents, and Restricted Cash (205,787 ) (324,224 ) Cash, Cash Equivalents, and Restricted Cash at Beginning of Period 233,047 557,271 Cash, Cash Equivalents, and Restricted Cash at September 30 $ 27,260 $ 233,047





NATIONAL FUEL GAS COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES SEGMENT OPERATING RESULTS AND STATISTICS (UNAUDITED) UPSTREAM BUSINESS Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended (Thousands of Dollars, except per share amounts) September 30, September 30, EXPLORATION AND PRODUCTION SEGMENT 2019 2018 Variance 2019 2018 Variance Total Operating Revenues $ 164,887 $ 143,167 $ 21,720 $ 632,740 $ 564,547 $ 68,193 Operating Expenses: Operation and Maintenance: General and Administrative Expense 16,063 14,127 1,936 64,003 59,424 4,579 Lease Operating and Transportation Expense 50,409 41,642 8,767 186,626 162,721 23,905 All Other Operation and Maintenance Expense 3,425 2,895 530 11,130 11,077 53 Property, Franchise and Other Taxes 4,168 3,655 513 17,726 14,400 3,326 Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization 44,141 33,567 10,574 154,784 124,274 30,510 118,206 95,886 22,320 434,269 371,896 62,373 Operating Income 46,681 47,281 (600 ) 198,471 192,651 5,820 Other Income (Expense): Non-Service Pension and Post-Retirement Benefit Costs (4 ) (293 ) 289 (16 ) (1,172 ) 1,156 Interest and Other Income 273 392 (119 ) 1,107 1,479 (372 ) Interest Expense on Long-Term Debt — (962 ) 962 — (962 ) 962 Other Interest Expense (14,216 ) (13,326 ) (890 ) (54,777 ) (53,326 ) (1,451 ) Income Before Income Taxes 32,734 33,092 (358 ) 144,785 138,670 6,115 Income Tax Expense (Benefit) 7,526 13,512 (5,986 ) 32,978 (41,962 ) 74,940 Net Income $ 25,208 $ 19,580 $ 5,628 $ 111,807 $ 180,632 $ (68,825 ) Net Income Per Share (Diluted) $ 0.29 $ 0.23 $ 0.06 $ 1.29 $ 2.09 $ (0.80 )





NATIONAL FUEL GAS COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES SEGMENT OPERATING RESULTS AND STATISTICS (UNAUDITED) MIDSTREAM BUSINESSES Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended (Thousands of Dollars, except per share amounts) September 30, September 30, PIPELINE AND STORAGE SEGMENT 2019 2018 Variance 2019 2018 Variance Revenues from External Customers $ 47,143 $ 51,958 $ (4,815 ) $ 195,808 $ 210,345 $ (14,537 ) Intersegment Revenues 22,764 22,457 307 92,475 89,981 2,494 Total Operating Revenues 69,907 74,415 (4,508 ) 288,283 300,326 (12,043 ) Operating Expenses: Purchased Gas 241 341 (100 ) 1,124 607 517 Operation and Maintenance 26,099 28,805 (2,706 ) 94,710 86,877 7,833 Property, Franchise and Other Taxes 7,820 7,570 250 30,268 28,870 1,398 Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization 11,387 11,141 246 44,947 43,463 1,484 45,547 47,857 (2,310 ) 171,049 159,817 11,232 Operating Income 24,360 26,558 (2,198 ) 117,234 140,509 (23,275 ) Other Income (Expense): Non-Service Pension and Post-Retirement Benefit Credit 930 353 577 3,257 1,421 1,836 Interest and Other Income 1,882 1,320 562 5,900 4,505 1,395 Interest Expense (7,132 ) (7,965 ) 833 (29,142 ) (31,383 ) 2,241 Income Before Income Taxes 20,040 20,266 (226 ) 97,249 115,052 (17,803 ) Income Tax Expense 4,672 4,929 (257 ) 23,238 17,806 5,432 Net Income $ 15,368 $ 15,337 $ 31 $ 74,011 $ 97,246 $ (23,235 ) Net Income Per Share (Diluted) $ 0.18 $ 0.18 $ — $ 0.85 $ 1.13 $ (0.28 ) Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended September 30, September 30, GATHERING SEGMENT 2019 2018 Variance 2019 2018 Variance Revenues from External Customers $ 10 $ — $ 10 $ 11 $ 41 $ (30 ) Intersegment Revenues 35,132 28,452 6,680 127,064 107,856 19,208 Total Operating Revenues 35,142 28,452 6,690 127,075 107,897 19,178 Operating Expenses: Operation and Maintenance 5,229 4,615 614 18,702 15,862 2,840 Property, Franchise and Other Taxes 18 23 (5 ) 81 98 (17 ) Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization 5,202 4,554 648 20,038 17,313 2,725 10,449 9,192 1,257 38,821 33,273 5,548 Operating Income 24,693 19,260 5,433 88,254 74,624 13,630 Other Income (Expense): Non-Service Pension and Post-Retirement Benefit Costs (1 ) (82 ) 81 (86 ) (328 ) 242 Interest and Other Income 57 130 (73 ) 546 1,106 (560 ) Interest Expense (2,397 ) (2,211 ) (186 ) (9,406 ) (9,560 ) 154 Income Before Income Taxes 22,352 17,097 5,255 79,308 65,842 13,466 Income Tax Expense (Benefit) 5,450 2,314 3,136 20,895 (17,677 ) 38,572 Net Income $ 16,902 $ 14,783 $ 2,119 $ 58,413 $ 83,519 $ (25,106 ) Net Income Per Share (Diluted) $ 0.19 $ 0.17 $ 0.02 $ 0.67 $ 0.97 $ (0.30 )





NATIONAL FUEL GAS COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES SEGMENT OPERATING RESULTS AND STATISTICS (UNAUDITED) DOWNSTREAM BUSINESS Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended (Thousands of Dollars, except per share amounts) September 30, September 30, UTILITY SEGMENT 2019 2018 Variance 2019 2018 Variance Revenues from External Customers $ 67,189 $ 75,231 $ (8,042 ) $ 715,813 $ 674,726 $ 41,087 Intersegment Revenues 1,645 1,399 246 11,629 12,800 (1,171 ) Total Operating Revenues 68,834 76,630 (7,796 ) 727,442 687,526 39,916 Operating Expenses: Purchased Gas 14,712 19,683 (4,971 ) 342,832 306,130 36,702 Operation and Maintenance 38,845 37,798 1,047 168,684 165,858 2,826 Property, Franchise and Other Taxes 8,563 8,635 (72 ) 39,792 39,984 (192 ) Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization 13,630 13,272 358 53,832 53,253 579 75,750 79,388 (3,638 ) 605,140 565,225 39,915 Operating Income (Loss) (6,916 ) (2,758 ) (4,158 ) 122,302 122,301 1 Other Income (Expense): Non-Service Pension and Post-Retirement Benefit Costs (2,040 ) (3,722 ) 1,682 (27,600 ) (31,399 ) 3,799 Interest and Other Income 870 705 165 3,579 2,326 1,253 Interest Expense (5,492 ) (6,487 ) 995 (23,443 ) (26,753 ) 3,310 Income (Loss) Before Income Taxes (13,578 ) (12,262 ) (1,316 ) 74,838 66,475 8,363 Income Tax Expense (Benefit) (5,850 ) (5,195 ) (655 ) 13,967 15,258 (1,291 ) Net Income (Loss) $ (7,728 ) $ (7,067 ) $ (661 ) $ 60,871 $ 51,217 $ 9,654 Net Income (Loss) Per Share (Diluted) $ (0.09 ) $ (0.08 ) $ (0.01 ) $ 0.70 $ 0.59 $ 0.11





NATIONAL FUEL GAS COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES SEGMENT OPERATING RESULTS AND STATISTICS (UNAUDITED) Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended (Thousands of Dollars, except per share amounts) September 30, September 30, ALL OTHER 2019 2018 Variance 2019 2018 Variance Revenues from External Customers $ 13,977 $ 18,785 $ (4,808 ) $ 148,582 $ 142,349 $ 6,233 Intersegment Revenues 71 237 (166 ) 1,127 826 301 Total Operating Revenues 14,048 19,022 (4,974 ) 149,709 143,175 6,534 Operating Expenses: Purchased Gas 13,439 18,242 (4,803 ) 144,292 131,481 12,811 Operation and Maintenance 1,837 1,833 4 7,549 7,438 111 Property, Franchise and Other Taxes 141 140 1 540 565 (25 ) Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization 115 436 (321 ) 1,291 1,902 (611 ) 15,532 20,651 (5,119 ) 153,672 141,386 12,286 Operating Income (Loss) (1,484 ) (1,629 ) 145 (3,963 ) 1,789 (5,752 ) Other Income (Expense): Non-Service Pension and Post-Retirement Benefit Costs (11 ) (133 ) 122 (153 ) (535 ) 382 Interest and Other Income 319 335 (16 ) 1,371 1,154 217 Other Interest Expense (6 ) (5 ) (1 ) (21 ) (22 ) 1 Income (Loss) Before Income Taxes (1,182 ) (1,432 ) 250 (2,766 ) 2,386 (5,152 ) Income Tax Expense (Benefit) (316 ) (474 ) 158 (955 ) 2,125 (3,080 ) Net Income (Loss) $ (866 ) $ (958 ) $ 92 $ (1,811 ) $ 261 $ (2,072 ) Net Income (Loss) Per Share (Diluted) $ (0.01 ) $ (0.01 ) $ — $ (0.02 ) $ — $ (0.02 ) Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended September 30, September 30, CORPORATE 2019 2018 Variance 2019 2018 Variance Revenues from External Customers $ 134 $ 55 $ 79 $ 378 $ 660 $ (282 ) Intersegment Revenues 1,144 1,047 97 4,638 4,045 593 Total Operating Revenues 1,278 1,102 176 5,016 4,705 311 Operating Expenses: Operation and Maintenance 4,348 4,839 (491 ) 14,258 15,624 (1,366 ) Property, Franchise and Other Taxes 129 125 4 479 476 3 Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization 195 189 6 768 756 12 4,672 5,153 (481 ) 15,505 16,856 (1,351 ) Operating Loss (3,394 ) (4,051 ) 657 (10,489 ) (12,151 ) 1,662 Other Income (Expense): Non-Service Pension and Post-Retirement Benefit Costs (647 ) (156 ) (491 ) (2,679 ) (624 ) (2,055 ) Interest and Other Income 28,993 30,552 (1,559 ) 115,605 124,002 (8,397 ) Interest Expense on Long-Term Debt (25,598 ) (27,572 ) 1,974 (101,614 ) (109,984 ) 8,370 Other Interest Expense (1,024 ) (1,209 ) 185 (4,726 ) (5,641 ) 915 Loss before Income Taxes (1,670 ) (2,436 ) 766 (3,903 ) (4,398 ) 495 Income Tax Expense (Benefit) (67 ) 1,245 (1,312 ) (4,902 ) 16,956 (21,858 ) Net Income (Loss) $ (1,603 ) $ (3,681 ) $ 2,078 $ 999 $ (21,354 ) $ 22,353 Net Income (Loss) Per Share (Diluted) $ (0.02 ) $ (0.05 ) $ 0.03 $ 0.02 $ (0.25 ) $ 0.27 Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended September 30, September 30, INTERSEGMENT ELIMINATIONS 2019 2018 Variance 2019 2018 Variance Intersegment Revenues $ (60,756 ) $ (53,592 ) $ (7,164 ) $ (236,933 ) $ (215,508 ) $ (21,425 ) Operating Expenses: Purchased Gas (23,664 ) (23,298 ) (366 ) (101,983 ) (100,396 ) (1,587 ) Operation and Maintenance (37,092 ) (30,294 ) (6,798 ) (134,950 ) (115,112 ) (19,838 ) (60,756 ) (53,592 ) (7,164 ) (236,933 ) (215,508 ) (21,425 ) Operating Income — — — — — — Other Income (Expense): Interest and Other Deductions (29,186 ) (30,369 ) 1,183 (116,373 ) (123,109 ) 6,736 Interest Expense 29,186 30,369 (1,183 ) 116,373 123,109 (6,736 ) Net Income (Loss) $ — $ — $ — $ — $ — $ — Net Income (Loss) Per Share (Diluted) $ — $ — $ — $ — $ — $ —





NATIONAL FUEL GAS COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES SEGMENT INFORMATION (Continued) (Thousands of Dollars) Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended September 30, September 30, (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Increase Increase 2019 2018 (Decrease) 2019 2018 (Decrease) Capital Expenditures: Exploration and Production $ 100,215 (1) $ 110,801 (2) $ (10,586 ) $ 491,889 (1)(2) $ 380,677 (2)(3) $ 111,212 Pipeline and Storage 54,878 (1) 39,476 (2) 15,402 143,005 (1)(2) 92,832 (2)(3) 50,173 Gathering 10,254 (1) 13,961 (2) (3,707 ) 49,650 (1)(2) 61,728 (2)(3) (12,078 ) Utility 37,483 (1) 33,621 (2) 3,862 95,847 (1)(2) 85,648 (2)(3) 10,199 Total Reportable Segments 202,830 197,859 4,971 780,391 620,885 159,506 All Other 5 7 (2 ) 128 41 87 Corporate 358 131 227 727 181 546 Eliminations — (583 ) 583 — (20,505 ) 20,505 Total Capital Expenditures $ 203,193 $ 197,414 $ 5,779 $ 781,246 $ 600,602 $ 180,644

(1) Capital expenditures for the quarter and year ended September 30, 2019, include accounts payable and accrued liabilities related to capital expenditures of $38.0 million, $23.8 million, $6.6 million, and $12.7 million in the Exploration and Production segment, Pipeline and Storage segment, Gathering segment and Utility segment, respectively. These amounts have been excluded from the Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows at September 30, 2019, since they represent non-cash investing activities at that date.

(2) Capital expenditures for the year ended September 30, 2019, exclude capital expenditures of $51.3 million, $21.9 million, $6.1 million and $9.5 million in the Exploration and Production segment, Pipeline and Storage segment, Gathering segment and Utility segment, respectively. These amounts were in accounts payable and accrued liabilities at September 30, 2018 and paid during the year ended September 30, 2019. These amounts were excluded from the Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows at September 30, 2018, since they represented non-cash investing activities at that date. These amounts have been included in the Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows at September 30, 2019.

(3) Capital expenditures for the year ended September 30, 2018, exclude capital expenditures of $36.5 million, $25.1 million, $3.9 million and $6.7 million in the Exploration and Production segment, Pipeline and Storage segment, Gathering segment and Utility segment, respectively. These amounts were in accounts payable and accrued liabilities at September 30, 2017 and paid during the year ended September 30, 2018. These amounts were excluded from the Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows at September 30, 2017, since they represented non-cash investing activities at that date. These amounts have been included in the Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows at September 30, 2018.

DEGREE DAYS Percent Colder (Warmer) Than: Three Months Ended September 30 Normal 2019 2018 Normal (1) Last Year (1) Buffalo, NY 162 45 83 (72.2 ) (45.8 ) Erie, PA 124 12 47 (90.3 ) (74.5 ) Twelve Months Ended September 30 Buffalo, NY 6,617 6,699 6,391 1.2 4.8 Erie, PA 6,147 5,911 5,976 (3.8 ) (1.1 )

(1) Percents compare actual 2019 degree days to normal degree days and actual 2019 degree days to actual 2018 degree days.

NATIONAL FUEL GAS COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES EXPLORATION AND PRODUCTION INFORMATION Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended September 30, September 30, Increase Increase 2019 2018 (Decrease) 2019 2018 (Decrease) Gas Production/Prices: Production (MMcf) Appalachia 54,952 43,238 11,714 195,906 160,499 35,407 West Coast 491 511 (20 ) 1,974 2,407 (433 ) Total Production 55,443 43,749 11,694 197,880 162,906 34,974 Average Prices (Per Mcf) Appalachia $ 1.95 $ 2.34 $ (0.39 ) $ 2.40 $ 2.36 $ 0.04 West Coast 3.94 5.73 (1.79 ) 5.15 4.86 0.29 Weighted Average 1.97 2.38 (0.41 ) 2.43 2.40 0.03 Weighted Average after Hedging 2.26 2.45 (0.19 ) 2.44 2.52 (0.08 ) Oil Production/Prices: Production (Thousands of Barrels) Appalachia 1 1 — 3 4 (1 ) West Coast 611 597 14 2,320 2,531 (211 ) Total Production 612 598 14 2,323 2,535 (212 ) Average Prices (Per Barrel) Appalachia $ 60.70 $ 66.97 $ (6.27 ) $ 57.14 $ 57.76 $ (0.62 ) West Coast 61.85 71.91 (10.06 ) 64.18 66.39 (2.21 ) Weighted Average 61.85 71.90 (10.05 ) 64.17 66.38 (2.21 ) Weighted Average after Hedging 61.00 57.71 3.29 61.65 58.66 2.99 Total Production (MMcfe) 59,115 47,337 11,778 211,818 178,116 33,702 Selected Operating Performance Statistics: General & Administrative Expense per Mcfe (1) $ 0.27 $ 0.30 $ (0.03 ) $ 0.30 $ 0.33 $ (0.03 ) Lease Operating and Transportation Expense per Mcfe (1)(2) $ 0.85 $ 0.88 $ (0.03 ) $ 0.88 $ 0.91 $ (0.03 ) Depreciation, Depletion & Amortization per Mcfe (1) $ 0.75 $ 0.71 $ 0.04 $ 0.73 $ 0.70 $ 0.03

(1) Refer to page 15 for the General and Administrative Expense, Lease Operating and Transportation Expense and Depreciation, Depletion, and Amortization Expense for the Exploration and Production segment.

(2) Amounts include transportation expense of $0.56 and $0.53 per Mcfe for the three months ended September 30, 2019 and September 30, 2018, respectively. Amounts include transportation expense of $0.56 and $0.54 per Mcfe for the twelve months ended September 30, 2019 and September 30, 2018, respectively.

NATIONAL FUEL GAS COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES EXPLORATION AND PRODUCTION INFORMATION Hedging Summary for Fiscal 2020 Volume Average Hedge Price Oil Swaps Brent 1,260,000 BBL $ 64.66 / BBL NYMEX 324,000 BBL $ 50.52 / BBL Total 1,584,000 BBL $ 61.77 / BBL Gas Swaps NYMEX 84,630,000 MMBTU $ 2.72 / MMBTU DAWN 7,200,000 MMBTU $ 3.00 / MMBTU Fixed Price Physical Sales 48,281,386 MMBTU $ 2.38 / MMBTU Total 140,111,386 MMBTU $ 2.62 / MMBTU Hedging Summary for Fiscal 2021 Volume Average Hedge Price Oil Swaps Brent 576,000 BBL $ 64.48 / BBL NYMEX 156,000 BBL $ 51.00 / BBL Total 732,000 BBL $ 61.61 / BBL Gas Swaps NYMEX 10,630,000 MMBTU $ 2.80 / MMBTU DAWN 600,000 MMBTU $ 3.00 / MMBTU Fixed Price Physical Sales 41,206,344 MMBTU $ 2.21 / MMBTU Total 52,436,344 MMBTU $ 2.34 / MMBTU Hedging Summary for Fiscal 2022 Volume Average Hedge Price Oil Swaps Brent 300,000 BBL $ 60.07 / BBL NYMEX 156,000 BBL $ 51.00 / BBL Total 456,000 BBL $ 56.97 / BBL Fixed Price Physical Sales 40,242,536 MMBTU $ 2.23 / MMBTU Hedging Summary for Fiscal 2023 Volume Average Hedge Price Fixed Price Physical Sales 36,807,532 MMBTU $ 2.25 / MMBTU Hedging Summary for Fiscal 2024 Volume Average Hedge Price Fixed Price Physical Sales 20,801,194 MMBTU $ 2.25 / MMBTU Hedging Summary for Fiscal 2025 Volume Average Hedge Price Fixed Price Physical Sales 2,293,200 MMBTU $ 2.18 / MMBTU





NATIONAL FUEL GAS COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES EXPLORATION AND PRODUCTION INFORMATION Reserve Quantity Information (Unaudited) Gas MMcf U.S. Appalachian West Coast Total Region Region Company Proved Developed and Undeveloped Reserves: September 30, 2018 2,320,502 36,840 2,357,342 Extensions and Discoveries 686,549 — 686,549 Revisions of Previous Estimates 104,741 (1,233 ) 103,508 Production (195,906 ) (1,974 ) (197,880 ) September 30, 2019 2,915,886 33,633 2,949,519 Proved Developed Reserves: September 30, 2018 1,569,692 36,840 1,606,532 September 30, 2019 1,901,162 33,633 1,934,795 Oil Mbbl U.S. Appalachian West Coast Total Region Region Company Proved Developed and Undeveloped Reserves: September 30, 2018 14 27,649 27,663 Extensions and Discoveries — 787 787 Revisions of Previous Estimates 2 (1,256 ) (1,254 ) Production (3 ) (2,320 ) (2,323 ) September 30, 2019 13 24,860 24,873 Proved Developed Reserves: September 30, 2018 14 26,689 26,703 September 30, 2019 13 24,246 24,259





NATIONAL FUEL GAS COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES Pipeline & Storage Throughput - (millions of cubic feet - MMcf) Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended September 30, September 30, Increase Increase 2019 2018 (Decrease) 2019 2018 (Decrease) Firm Transportation - Affiliated 14,194 15,058 (864 ) 121,618 119,164 2,454 Firm Transportation - Non-Affiliated 153,838 165,809 (11,971 ) 596,676 645,156 (48,480 ) Interruptible Transportation 189 393 (204 ) 2,163 3,546 (1,383 ) 168,221 181,260 (13,039 ) 720,457 767,866 (47,409 ) Gathering Volume - (MMcf) Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended September 30, September 30, Increase Increase 2019 2018 (Decrease) 2019 2018 (Decrease) Gathered Volume - Affiliated 65,170 52,427 12,743 234,760 198,355 36,405 Utility Throughput - (MMcf) Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended September 30, September 30, Increase Increase 2019 2018 (Decrease) 2019 2018 (Decrease) Retail Sales: Residential Sales 3,247 3,707 (460 ) 63,828 60,174 3,654 Commercial Sales 490 567 (77 ) 9,489 9,187 302 Industrial Sales 63 63 — 702 623 79 3,800 4,337 (537 ) 74,019 69,984 4,035 Off-System Sales — — — — 141 (141 ) Transportation 10,115 10,430 (315 ) 76,028 76,828 (800 ) 13,915 14,767 (852 ) 150,047 146,953 3,094

NATIONAL FUEL GAS COMPANY

AND SUBSIDIARIES

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

In addition to financial measures calculated in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), this press release contains information regarding Adjusted Operating Results and Adjusted EBITDA, which are non-GAAP financial measures. The Company believes that these non-GAAP financial measures are useful to investors because they provide an alternative method for assessing the Company's ongoing operating results and for comparing the Company’s financial performance to other companies. The Company's management uses these non-GAAP financial measures for the same purpose, and for planning and forecasting purposes. The presentation of non-GAAP financial measures is not meant to be a substitute for financial measures in accordance with GAAP.

Management defines Adjusted Operating Results as reported GAAP earnings before items impacting comparability. The following table reconciles National Fuel's reported GAAP earnings to Adjusted Operating Results for the three and twelve months ended September 30, 2019 and 2018:

Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended September 30, September 30, (in thousands except per share amounts) 2019 2018 2019 2018 Reported GAAP Earnings $ 47,281 $ 37,994 $ 304,290 $ 391,521 Items impacting comparability Remeasurement of deferred income taxes under 2017 Tax Reform — 3,516 (5,000 ) (103,484 ) Mark-to-market adjustments due to hedge ineffectiveness (E&P) (1,313 ) 346 (2,096 ) 782 Tax impact of mark-to-market adjustments due to hedge ineffectiveness 276 (85 ) 440 (192 ) Unrealized (gain) loss on other investments (Corporate/All Other) 949 — 2,045 — Tax impact of unrealized (gain) loss on other investments (199 ) — (429 ) — Premium paid on early redemption of debt (E&P) — 962 — 962 Tax impact of premium paid on early redemption of debt — (235 ) — (235 ) Adjusted Operating Results $ 46,994 $ 42,498 $ 299,250 $ 289,354 Reported GAAP Earnings per share $ 0.54 $ 0.44 $ 3.51 $ 4.53 Items impacting comparability Remeasurement of deferred income taxes under 2017 Tax Reform — 0.04 (0.06 ) (1.20 ) Mark-to-market adjustments due to hedge ineffectiveness, net of tax (E&P) (0.01 ) — (0.02 ) 0.01 Unrealized (gain) loss on other investments, net of tax (Corporate/All Other) 0.01 — 0.02 — Premium paid on early redemption of debt, net of tax (E&P) — 0.01 — 0.01 Adjusted Operating Results per share $ 0.54 $ 0.49 $ 3.45 $ 3.35

Management defines Adjusted EBITDA as reported GAAP earnings before the following items: interest expense, income taxes, depreciation, depletion and amortization, other income and deductions, impairments, and other items reflected in operating income that impact comparability. The following tables reconcile National Fuel's reported GAAP earnings to Adjusted EBITDA for the three and twelve months ended September 30, 2019 and 2018:

Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended September 30, September 30, (in thousands) 2019 2018 2019 2018 Reported GAAP Earnings $ 47,281 $ 37,994 $ 304,290 $ 391,521 Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization 74,670 63,159 275,660 240,961 Other (Income) Deductions (1,435 ) 968 15,542 21,174 Interest Expense 26,679 29,368 106,756 114,522 Income Taxes 11,415 16,331 85,221 (7,494 ) Mark-to-Market Adjustments due to Hedge Ineffectiveness (1,313 ) 346 (2,096 ) 782 Adjusted EBITDA $ 157,297 $ 148,166 $ 785,373 $ 761,466 Adjusted EBITDA by Segment Pipeline and Storage Adjusted EBITDA $ 35,747 $ 37,699 $ 162,181 $ 183,972 Gathering Adjusted EBITDA 29,895 23,814 108,292 91,937 Total Midstream Businesses Adjusted EBITDA 65,642 61,513 270,473 275,909 Exploration and Production Adjusted EBITDA 89,509 81,194 351,159 317,707 Utility Adjusted EBITDA 6,714 10,514 176,134 175,554 Corporate and All Other Adjusted EBITDA (4,568 ) (5,055 ) (12,393 ) (7,704 ) Total Adjusted EBITDA $ 157,297 $ 148,166 $ 785,373 $ 761,466

NATIONAL FUEL GAS COMPANY

AND SUBSIDIARIES

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

SEGMENT ADJUSTED EBITDA

Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended September 30, September 30, (in thousands) 2019 2018 2019 2018 Exploration and Production Segment Reported GAAP Earnings $ 25,208 $ 19,580 $ 111,807 $ 180,632 Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization 44,141 33,567 154,784 124,274 Other (Income) Deductions (269 ) (99 ) (1,091 ) (307 ) Interest Expense 14,216 14,288 54,777 54,288 Income Taxes 7,526 13,512 32,978 (41,962 ) Mark-to-Market Adjustments due to Hedge Ineffectiveness (1,313 ) 346 (2,096 ) 782 Adjusted EBITDA $ 89,509 $ 81,194 $ 351,159 $ 317,707 Pipeline and Storage Segment Reported GAAP Earnings $ 15,368 $ 15,337 $ 74,011 $ 97,246 Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization 11,387 11,141 44,947 43,463 Other (Income) Deductions (2,812 ) (1,673 ) (9,157 ) (5,926 ) Interest Expense 7,132 7,965 29,142 31,383 Income Taxes 4,672 4,929 23,238 17,806 Adjusted EBITDA $ 35,747 $ 37,699 $ 162,181 $ 183,972 Gathering Segment Reported GAAP Earnings $ 16,902 $ 14,783 $ 58,413 $ 83,519 Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization 5,202 4,554 20,038 17,313 Other (Income) Deductions (56 ) (48 ) (460 ) (778 ) Interest Expense 2,397 2,211 9,406 9,560 Income Taxes 5,450 2,314 20,895 (17,677 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ 29,895 $ 23,814 $ 108,292 $ 91,937 Utility Segment Reported GAAP Earnings $ (7,728 ) $ (7,067 ) $ 60,871 $ 51,217 Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization 13,630 13,272 53,832 53,253 Other (Income) Deductions 1,170 3,017 24,021 29,073 Interest Expense 5,492 6,487 23,443 26,753 Income Taxes (5,850 ) (5,195 ) 13,967 15,258 Adjusted EBITDA $ 6,714 $ 10,514 $ 176,134 $ 175,554 Corporate and All Other Reported GAAP Earnings $ (2,469 ) $ (4,639 ) $ (812 ) $ (21,093 ) Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization 310 625 2,059 2,658 Other (Income) Deductions 532 (229 ) 2,229 (888 ) Interest Expense (2,558 ) (1,583 ) (10,012 ) (7,462 ) Income Taxes (383 ) 771 (5,857 ) 19,081 Adjusted EBITDA $ (4,568 ) $ (5,055 ) $ (12,393 ) $ (7,704 )











